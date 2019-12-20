NEW WASHINGTON — Behind the hot hand of freshman Matthew Arthur, and some stellar second-quarter defense, New Washington cruised to a 51-44 home victory over visiting Rising Sun on Friday night.
Arthur finished with a game-high 23 points, on the strength of seven 3-pointers, while the Mustangs held the visiting Shiners scoreless in the second quarter to turn a 10-7 lead into a 24-7 halftime advantage.
"We defended really pretty well until the last three minutes of the game," New Washington coach Jonathan May said. "The score was 51-27 when we made some subs. They ended the game on a 14-0 run, which puts a damper on the way the first 29 minutes went. Arthur led the charge on the offensive end. His teammates did a great job of attacking the paint and finding him on the perimeter."
Senior Jesus Diaz added 11 points, while A.J. Walter contributed nine and Josh Clemons eight for the Mustangs (4-3), who ended a three-game losing streak with the win.
New Wash plays at Southern Athletic Conference game at Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
NEW WASHINGTON 51, RISING SUN 44
Rising Sun 7 0 14 23—44
New Washington 10 14 15 12—51
Rising Sun (0-4): Bowne 12, Kuehn 11, Merica 8, Montgomery 7, Cole 4.
New Washington (4-3): Matthew Arthur 23, Jesus Diaz 11, AJ Walter 9, Josh Clemons 8.
3-point field goals: Rising Sun 6 (Bowne 3, Kuehn 2, Montgomery); New Washington 10 (Arthur 7, Diaz 3).
DEVINE DROPS 26 IN BORDEN LOSS
BORDEN — Despite a strong offensive performance from Tommy Devine, Borden suffered a 64-45 home loss to West Washington in the first round of the Washington County Tournament on Friday night.
The Braves got off to a slow start and were outscored 16-6 in the opening quarter. In the second is when Devine started to heat up, scoring nine. The defense still lagged behind, though, and the Senators led 33-20 at halftime.
West Washington had it rolling on offense and finished with four players scoring in double figures.
Devine led the Braves with a game-high 26. Brennan Eurton was the next highest scorer with six points.
Salem beat Eastern 54-51 in the first game of the night.
Borden (2-4) faces Eastern at 6 p.m. tonight in the third-place game before Salem faces West Washington in the final, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
WEST WASHINGTON 64, BORDEN 45
West Washington 16 17 19 12—64
Borden 6 14 12 13—45
West Washington (2-1): Bowsman 20, Sanford 13, Green 11, Strange 10, Huff 8, Farmer 2.
Borden (2-4): Tommy Devine 26, Brennan Eurton 6, Sterling Mikel 5, Jaden Roberts 4, Mason Carter 3, Micah Franklin 1.
3-point field goals: West Washington 6 (Bowsman 2, Huff 2, Sanford, Green); Borden 4 (Devine 3, Carter).
IN OTHER ACTION:
Host Lanesville beat Henryville 50-36 in a SAC game, Rock Creek topped host Charlestown 62-50 and Christian Academy outlasted visiting South Central 64-39.
