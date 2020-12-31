MORRISTOWN — Freshman Hunter Eurton hit 1 of 2 free throws with less than 1 second to play to lift New Washington to a 57-56 win over Waldron in the seventh-place game of the Morristown Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
Eurton’s free throw completed the Mustangs’ comeback.
The Mohawks led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter, 29-25 at halftime and 44-42 at the end of three periods before New Wash outscored them 15-12 in the final frame to pull out the victory.
With the score tied at 56 in the waning moments, Eurton grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled with six-tenths of a second to play. He missed the first foul shot, but made the second to give the Mustangs their third win by two points or less.
Senior Bo Giltner tallied a game-high 21 points while sophomore Matthew Arthur added 17 for New Washington. Logan Cooper contributed eight while Eurton finished with seven.
The Mustangs (3-6) are scheduled to visit Springs Valley at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
MORRISTOWN TOURNAMENT
Wednesday at Morristown
Seventh-place game
NEW WASHINGTON 57, WALDRON 56
New Washington 15 10 17 15 — 57
Waldron 17 12 15 12 — 56
New Washington (3-6): Matthew Arthur 17, Jayden Buford 3, Mason Thompson 1, Bo Giltner 21, Logan Cooper 8, Hunter Eurton 7.
Waldron (2-6): Lucas Mitchell 16, Bryce Yarling 13, Ethan Trueblood 6, Tyler Bowlby 19, Jacobi Percell 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 5 (Arthur 2, Cooper 2, Giltner); Waldron 6 (Yarling 3, Trueblood 2, Mitchell).
.
WARRIORS, BRAVES FALL IN CONSOLATION GAMES
FERDINAND — Both Christian Academy and Borden lost their consolation games in the Tri Plastics Inc./Schatz Insurance Holiday Hoops Classic at Forest Park on Wednesday.
The host Rangers topped the Warriors 54-40 in the fifth-place game, while Vincennes Lincoln beat the Braves 62-50 in the seventh-place game.
In its game, CAI led Forest Park 16-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Rangers, however, outscored the Warriors 44-24 — including 12-2 in the second period — the rest of the way.
Caleb Doss tallied a team-high 16 points, 11 in the first quarter, for CAI. Brady Dunn and Myles Morgan added 10 apiece.
The Warriors (3-3) are scheduled to visit Whitefield Academy in Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night before hosting Jeffersonville on Jan. 9.
In its game, Borden trailed 13-11 at the end of the first quarter before being outscored 12-4 in the second period to trail by 10 (25-15) at halftime. The Alices then outscored the Braves by two points in the second half.
Senior Ethan Bushey scored a game-high 31 points for Lincoln (1-6).
Kasym Nash tallied a team-high 22 for Borden. The freshman hit three 3-pointers in the first period, then scored 13 points in the final frame.
The Braves (4-4) are scheduled to host Cowan at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
TRI PLASTICS INC./SCHATZ INSURANCE HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC
Wednesday at Forest Park
Fifth-place game
FOREST PARK 54, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 40
Ch. Academy 16 2 8 14 — 40
Forest Park 10 12 11 21 — 54
CAI (3-3): Caleb Doss 16, Nate Doss 3, Brady Dunn 10, Caleb Roy 1, Myles Morgan 10.
Forest Park (3-2): Drew Howard 18, L. Nalley 9, Wade Leonard 5, Simon Jacob 2, Blake Hagedorn 4, Reid Howard 6, Cooper Uebelhor 2, Clayton Weisheit 8.
3-point field goals: CAI 7 (C. Doss 4, Dunn 2, N. Doss); Forest Park 0.
.
Seventh-place game
VINCENNES LINCOLN 62, BORDEN 50
Vinc. Lincoln 13 12 13 24 — 62
Borden 11 4 12 23 — 50
Vincennes Lincoln (1-6): Payton Curry 8, Luke Tolliver 5, Emmanuel Smith 6, Cooper Thorne 4, Ethan Bushey 31, Julius Hardiman 8.
Borden (4-4): Mason Carter 7, Sterling Mikel 2, Kasym Nash 22, Brennan Eurton 2, Mason Jones 6, Cruz Martin 8, A.J. Agnew 2, Ethan Eurton 1.
3-point field goals: Vincennes Lincoln 4 (Bushey 3, Tolliver); Borden 8 (Nash 5, Carter 2, Martin).
