NEW WASHINGTON — Behind a monster second quarter from Bo Giltner and a clutch fourth from Josh Clemons, New Washington held off visiting Southern Athletic Conference foe South Central 52-51 Friday night.
The game came down to its final seconds as New Washington held a three-point lead with just seven seconds left in the game. South Central got a strong drive to the basket and was able to score at the rim. With the Rebels out of timeouts, the Mustangs were able to hold the ball for the final seconds to secure the victory.
Giltner was huge for the Mustangs with 15 points in the second quarter. He ignited a New Washington offense that went into the half with a 11-point lead. South Central got back into the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 18-5. Clemons took over in the final frame, scoring 12 points.
”Bo had a huge second quarter for us,” New Washington coach Jonathan May said. “We need him to continue to stay aggressive for us.”
Giltner finished with a team-high 20 points and six steals. Clemons finished with 13 and both AJ Walter and Jesus Diaz scored six points apiece.
With the win, New Washington claims second place in the SAC.
”It’s nice to be near the top of our league,” May said. “We look forward to the sectional draw this weekend and wrapping up our regular season.”
The Mustangs (13-9, 4-1) will host Providence next Friday in their regular-season finale.
NEW WASHINGTON 52, SOUTH CENTRAL 51
South Central 10 6 16 19 — 51
New Washington 9 18 5 20 — 52
South Central (8-13): Patterson 28, Wilson 8, Baker 7, Thomas 2, Tyree 2, Cunningham 2, Dixon 2.
New Washington (13-9): Bo Giltner 20, Josh Clemons 13, AJ Walter 6, Jesus Diaz 6, Matthew Arthur 5, Mason Thompson 2.
3-point field goals: South Central 1 (Baker); New Washington 7 (Giltner 4, Diaz 2, Arthur).
LIONS TOP HILLTOPPERS
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek came out hot and torched visiting Shawe Memorial 81-66 on its Homecoming crowd Friday night.
The fired-up Lions bolted to a 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Hilltoppers responded in the second, pulling to within 34-28 by intermission.
Rock Creek regrouped in the second half behind the shooting of Letwan Darden and Ladarius Wallace. Wallace had it going from long range and led all scorers with five made 3-pointers. Darden was right behind his teammate with four made 3s. Michael Sulzer added two from downtown and Camen Reid also drained one.
Darden finished with a team-high 19 points and four assists. Wallace finished with 16 points and led the Lions with seven assists while Sulzer added 13.
”We came out with a lot of energy,” Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said. “We had a bad second quarter, but we responded well and were able to extend our lead in the third. The defensive intensity was nice and it helped us create some offensive opportunities as well.”
The Lions (6-15) host West Washington on Tuesday.
ROCK CREEK 81, SHAWE MEMORIAL 66
Shawe Memorial 9 19 11 17 — 66
Rock Creek 21 13 18 29 — 81
Shawe Memorial (9-12): Grote 27, Cole 22, May 11, Stewart 4, Powers 2.
Rock Creek (6-15): Letwan Darden 19, Ladarius Wallace 16, Michael Sulzer 13, Johnathon Browning 8, Ashton Mozee 8, Kevin Meyer 6, Marial Diper 4, Jonathan Boggs 4, Caimen Reid 3.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 8 (Grote 5, May 3); Rock Creek 13 (Wallace 5, Darden 4, Sulzer 2, Reid).
SENATORS SLIP PAST HORNETS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Host West Washington outlasted Henryville 57-53 Friday night.
Cole Pirrman tallied a team-high 24 points for the Hornets while Westin Allen added 15.
Henryville (7-14) closes out Southern Athletic Conference play when it visits Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
LIONS TOP PIRATES
SALEM — Host Salem clipped Charlestown 72-42 Friday night in Mid-Southern Conference action.
The Pirates (3-17, 1-8) host Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
