AUSTIN — New Washington shook off a slow start and rallied for a 52-47 road win at Austin on Friday night.
The Eagles led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter before the Mustangs pulled within 26-25 by halftime. New Washington rebounded in the second half, outscoring Austin 27-21.
"This wasn't a pretty game on either side of the ball," Mustangs coach Jonathan May said. "Our kids battled through the adversity well tonight. We had nine guys provide great minutes, whether it was on a defensive assignment or giving us an offensive rebound when we need one."
Freshman Matthew Arthur tallied a team-high 18 points, while Jesus Diaz added 16. Diaz was 4-for-4 from the free throw line down the stretch, when New Wash went 7 for 9.
Austin's Brenden Mosier led all scorers with 20 points.
The Mustangs (11-6) play at Switzerland County next Friday night.
NEW WASHINGTON 52, AUSTIN 47
New Washington 9 16 12 15—52
Austin 14 12 10 11—47
New Washington (11-6): Matthew Arthur 18, Jesus Diaz 16, Josh Clemons 8, Logan Cooper 3, Jakob Arthur 3, Bo Giltner 2, AJ Walter 2.
Austin (2-11): Brenden Mosier 20, Trey Hargrave 13, Preston West 8, Zach Stidham 4, Gabe Bowling 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 4 (M. Arthur 2, Diaz, Cooper); Austin 5 (West 2, Hargrave, Mosier, Stidham).
SOUTHWESTERN HOLDS OFF CAI
HANOVER — Southwestern rode a hot start, and a strong finish, to a 65-48 triumph over visiting Christian Academy on Friday night.
The Rebels led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and then scored the first six points of the second period to grow their lead to 17 before the Warriors fought back. CAI cut it to 29-18 by halftime and 45-40 by the end of the third period. Southwestern, though, outscored the Warriors 20-8 in the final frame to pull out the victory.
Foster Mefford tallied a game-high 21 points while Austin Kramer added 20 for the Rebels, who shot 50 percent (21 for 42) from the field.
Brady Dunn, T.J. Proctor and Bailey Conrad scored eight points apiece to pace CAI, which shot just 35.3 percent (18 for 51).
The Warriors (8-7) host Providence next Friday night.
SOUTHWESTERN 65, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 48
Christian Academy 7 11 22 8—48
Southwestern 18 11 16 20—65
Christian Academy (8-7): T.J. Proctor 8, Nick Conrad 5, Ethan Carrier 7, Josh Hahn 2, Bailey Conrad 8, Caleb Doss 6, Brady Dunn 8, Chris Ballew 4.
Southwestern (10-5): Austin Kramer 20, Foster Mefford 21, Billy Eccles 11, Zach Cole 9, Mitchell Cline 4.
3-point field goals: CAI 5 (Doss 2, Carrier, N. Conrad, Dunn); Southwestern 7 (Eccles 3, Kramer 2, Mefford 2).
HIGHLANDERS OUTLAST PANTHERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central outlasted visiting Jennings County 49-46 in overtime for a Hoosier Hills Conference victory Friday night.
Jake Heidbreder led the way for the Highlanders (10-3, 2-1) with 16 points. Caleb Washington chipped in 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Grant Gohmann and Cole Harritt added eight points apiece for Floyd, which had a tough shooting night on homecoming.
The Highlanders were 17 for 51 (33 percent) from the field, including 5 of 23 from 3-point range, and 10 for 20 at the free throw line.
Floyd (10-3, 2-1) plays at Madison at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in another HHC game.
