NEW WASHINGTON — Matthew Arthur tallied a game-high 22 points to lead host New Washington to a 52-41 Southern Athletic Conference win over Crothersville on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, behind eight points from Arthur, before increasing their advantage to 23-19 by halftime. New Wash increased its lead in the third period, outscoring the Tigers 15-8 to take control.
Paul and Bo Giltner added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Mustangs (5-11, 1-2), who are slated to host Switzerland County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 52, CROTHERSVILLE 41
Crothersville 7 12 8 14 — 41
New Washington 10 13 15 14 — 52
Crothersville (2-10, 0-3): D. Bowman 5, Z. Helt 2, J. Moeller 13, Q. Keasler 8, C. Spall 13.
New Washington (5-11, 1-2): Paul Giltner 12, Matthew Arthur 22, Mason Thompson 2, Bo Giltner 10, Logan Cooper 6.
3-point field goals: Crothersville 5 (Keasler 2, Moeller 2, Bowman); New Washington 6 (Arthur 3, P. Giltner 2, Cooper).
.
ROCK CREEK ROLLS OVER REBELS
SELLERSBURG — Michael Sulzer scored a game-high 23 points to pace five in double digits and lead Rock Creek to a 82-35 victory over visiting South Central on Tuesday night.
Sulzer’s big game was buoyed by his five 3-pointers. Jaleb Treat added 15 points while Ladarius Wallace, Marial Diper and Ashton Mozee netted 11 apiece.
Rock Creek (8-7) is slated to visit Jeffersonville next Thursday night.
