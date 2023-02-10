BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mustangs win 6th in a row

LANESVILLE — The Arthur brothers combined for 34 points to lead New Washington to a 62-41 win at Lanesville on Friday night.
Senior Matthew Arthur and sophomore Mason Arthur scored 17 points apiece for the Mustangs, who won their sixth straight game.
Paul Giltner added 13 points and Connor Shaffer nine for New Wash, which led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime. The Eagles cut it to 39-32 by the conclusion of the third period before the Mustangs dominated the final frame, outscoring Lanesville 23-9.
Jackson Schneider scored a game-high 22 points for the Eagles (0-18, 0-4), who’ll visit Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
New Washington (10-10, 2-2) will next host Springs Valley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 62, LANESVILLE 41
New Wash 11 16 12 23 — 62
Lanesville 7 12 13 9 — 41
New Washington (10-10, 2-2): Paul Giltner 13, Matthew Arthur 17, Connor Shaffer 9, Mason Arthur 17, Mason Thompson 6.
Lanesville (0-18, 0-4): Jack Crosby 1, Caleb Voyles 8, Gene Klusmeier 3, Ethan Patterson 4, Jackson Schneider 22, Braydon Hodges 2, Eli Guernsey 1.
3-point field goals: New Washington 6 (Mas. Arthur 3, Giltner, Shaffer, Thompson); Lanesville 1 (Klusmeier).
.
FLOYD CLOBBERS CUBS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Caleb Washington tallied a game-high 17 points to lead Floyd Central to a 62-40 triumph at Madison on Friday night.
The Highlanders led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter, 31-21 at halftime and 47-31 through three periods en route to their second straight victory.
Austin Cardwell added 13 points while Tevi Ali netted nine for Floyd (6-13), which will visit Class 2A No. 6 Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 62, MADISON 40
Floyd Central 16 15 16 15 — 62
Madison 7 14 10 9 — 40
Floyd Central (6-13): Austin Cardwell 13, Tevi Ali 9, Kaden Stewart 6, Tre Walters 5, Caleb Washington 17, Nate Gianfagna 1, Bryce Schmidt 4, Nathan Rushing 3, Sam Higgins 4.
Madison (2-16): Davis 13, Reynolds 10, Murphy 3, Schafer 2, Jones 8, True 14.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 6 (Cardwell 3, Ali, Rushing, Washington); Madison 6 (Davis 2, Reynolds 2, Jones, Murphy).
.
SEWARD, RADLEIN LEAD GENERALS TO WIN
CLARKSVILLE — Jacob Seward and Landon Radlein combined for 46 points to lead Clarksville to a 68-59 victory over visiting Salem on Friday night.
Seward hit six 2-pointers, four 3-pointers and two free throws on his way to a game-high 26 points while Radlein hit four 2-pointers and four 3-pointers en route to 20.
The Lions led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Generals outscored them 18-14 in the second to take a 30-27 lead into the locker room at halftime. Clarksville outpointed Salem 16-10 in the third period and 24-22 in the final frame.
Clarksville (6-12) will host North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
CLARKSVILLE 68, SALEM 59
Salem 13 14 10 22 — 59
Clarksville 12 18 16 24 — 68
Salem (1-19): Stephenson 4, Baughman 14, Cheatwood 7, Tucker 9, Humprey 13, Collins 12.
Clarksville (6-12): Morgan Capps 5, Landon Radlein 20, Jacob Seward 26, Ashton Leezer 1, Jayedyn Johnson 2, Robert Lamar 8.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 9 (Radlein 4, Seward 4, Leezer).
.
LIONS KNOCK OFF LANCERS
SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek rallied for a 64-54 win over Class A No. 10 Edinburgh on Friday night (a.k.a. the Lions' Senior Night).
The Lancers led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter and 29-26 at halftime before the Lions outscored the visitors 14-6 in the third period and 24-19 in the final frame to pick up their second straight victory.
Jaleb Treat tallied a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) to lead the way for Creek, which was playing with its entire roster for the first time in a month. The Lions also received another double-double from Marial Diper (10 points, 12 rebounds) and a near double-double from Ladarius Wallace (17 points, seven assists).
Rock Creek (5-12) will next visit Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.