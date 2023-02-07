CAMPBELLSBURG — Kasym Nash tallied 27 points — including the 1,000th of his career — to lead Borden to a 57-55 overtime win at West Washington on Tuesday night.
The Braves led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter, 28-22 at halftime and 41-38 through three periods before the Senators rallied to tie it up at 53 by the end of regulation.
With the score tied in the extra session, Nash's late steal and basket gave Borden the win.
Nash is now the fifth 1,000-point scorer in program history.
Alex Schuler added 10 points for the Braves (14-6), who will visit Crawford County next Tuesday night.
BORDEN 57, WEST WASHINGTON 55
Borden 11 17 13 12 4 — 57
West Wash 5 17 16 15 2 — 55
Borden (14-6): Alex Schuler 10, Kasym Nash 27, AJ Agnew 5, Judd Missi 8, Zander Keith 7.
West Washington (10-7): Cox 7, Cambron 11, Williams 7, Rosenbaum 10, Hoefler 12, Chase 8.
3-point field goals: Borden 10 (Nash 3, Schuler 3, Missi 2, Agnew, Keith); West Washington 11 (Cambron 3, Chase 2, Hoefler 2, Rosenbaum 2, Cox, Williams).
PIRATES OUTLAST AUSTIN IN OT
AUSTIN — Visiting Charlestown rallied to outlast Austin 58-56 in overtime in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Tuesday night.
The Eagles led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter, 29-21 at halftime and 40-39 through three periods before the Pirates battled back to tie it up at 50 by the conclusion of regulation.
Charlestown then outscored Austin 8-6 in the extra session to pick up the victory.
AJ Todd tallied a team-high 15 points to pace the Pirates while Grason Connell added 11.
Charlestown (10-10, 2-5) is idle until it hosts Salem on Feb. 17.
CHARLESTOWN 58, AUSTIN 56 (OT)
Charlestown 5 16 18 11 8 — 58
Austin 13 16 11 10 6 — 56
Charlestown (10-10, 2-5): Tre Martin 1, AJ Todd 15, Parker Odle 6, Jake Ottersbach 2, Ethan French 8, Austin Pickerell 6, Demetrius Phelps 9, Grason Connell 11.
Austin (4-14, 1-7): K. Richie 5, B. Kenner 15, B. Furnish 23, B. Swank 5, Y. Richie 8.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (Connell 3, Todd); Austin 4 (Kenner 3, Furnish).
LIONS CLIP EAGLES
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek rolled to a 61-37 victory over visiting Lanesville in a matchup of sectional rivals Tuesday night.
The Lions (4-12) will host Class A No. 10 Edinburgh at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
