CAMPBELLSBURG — Kasym Nash scored a school-record 43 points to lead Borden to a 67-38 win over Salem in a Washington County Tournament semifinal at West Washington in boys’ basketball action Friday night.
Nash eclipsed the old mark, which had stood since 1999, set by Justin Cavins.
The Braves (5-2) will face Eastern at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the final. The Musketeers beat the host Senators 47-40 in Friday night’s second semi.
Eastern beat Borden 45-38 in the season-opener for both Nov. 22.
HORNETS STING EAGLES
HENRYVILLE — Layton Walton and Carson Conrey tallied 12 points apiece to lead host Henryville to a 59-30 win over Lanesville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Friday night.
Braydon Dobbs added 10 points for the Hornets (4-3, 1-0), who next host Brown County at 10 a.m. Thursday in the first game of their McKee Munk Invitational.
REBELS BEAT WARRIORS
ELIZAEBETH — Host South Central outscored CAI 19-3 in the third quarter en route to a 66-51 win on Friday night in a matchup of sectional foes.
The Rebels led 13-7 at the end of the first period and 35-30 at the break before taking control in the first eight minutes after halftime on the way to handing the Warriors their first loss of the season.
Joshua Renfro tallied a game-high 27 points for CAI (5-1), which will visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
SOUTH CENTRAL 66, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 51
Chr. Academy 7 23 3 18 — 51
South Central 13 22 19 12 — 66
Christian Academy (5-1): Joshua Renfro 27, Matthew Carter 3, Eli Logsdon 6, David Cook 4, Nate Doss 11.
South Central (3-3): Jarrett Ferree 2, Christian Kiper 21, Tanner Smith 2, Ty Jones 3, Cole Thomas 18, Caden Bogan 8, Kole Stewart 4, Ronnie Renn 2, Ethan Hedden 6.
.3-point field goals: CAI 7 (Renfro 4, Carter, Doss, Logsdon); South Central 5 (Kiper 3, Jones, Thomas).
SHINERS OUTRUN MUSTANGS
RISING SUN — Host Rising Sun outlasted New Washington 75-63 Friday night in a matchup of brothers and new sectional foes.
It was the first-ever coaching matchup between Brandon Snodgrass, bench boss of the Shiners, and Blake Snodgrass, the Mustangs’ first-year head man.
New Washington (2-4) will host Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
LIONS WIN
SELLERS BURG — Host Rock Creek rolled to a 73-31 victory over visiting Irvington Prep on Friday night.
The Lions (2-2) next visit Bloomington South at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
