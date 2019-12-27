FRENCH LICK — New Washington picked up a pair of Friday wins to advance to the final of the Holiday Classic at Springs Valley.
The Mustangs outlasted Centerville 56-53 in double overtime in their opener before beating the host Blackhawks 63-57 in the semifinals.
New Wash (7-3) will face Class 2A No. 9 Paoli (5-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in the final.
The Mustangs, who have now won four in a row, needed two overtimes to finish off the Tigers in their first game.
New Washington showed some resolve in the win after battling back two separate times with the game winding down. The Mustangs first found themselves down four going into the fourth quarter. New Washington got hot when it needed to and knocked down three 3-pointers in the final frame to help even the score. Both teams tallied two points in the first OT.
In the second OT, New Washington’s Bo Giltner played the hero as he drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with the Mustangs down two with just under a minute left. Centerville got the ball and headed to the lane for a layup before A.J. Walter stepped in and drew a charge.
After the turnover, New Washington inbounded the ball to Jesus Diaz, who was fouled and sank both free throws to strengthen the lead and sent Centerville home with the loss.
Both Diaz and Giltner were the only two to score in either overtime. Giltner tallied 10 points, all in the fourth quarter and OTs. Diaz scored six of his 16 in the two overtimes as well.
“We had a chance to win it in regulation and in the first overtime, but we missed some shots,” Mustangs coach Jonathan May said. “This was one of those games where our kids just found a way to get a win. It took us two overtimes to do it, but it’s better late than never. Diaz and Giltner had all 11 of our overtime points and they were perfect from the free-throw line, going six-for-six.”
Diaz and Josh Clemons led the team with 16. Giltner added 10 clutch points and Jakob Arthur finished with six in the win.
In the victory over Springs Valley, Walter led the way with 24 points while Matthew Arthur hit six 3-pointers to tally 18.
.
HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Friday at Springs Valley
NEW WASHINGTON 56, CENTERVILLE 53
New Washington 8 13 10 14 2 9 — 56
Centerville 16 11 8 10 2 6 — 53
New Washington (6-3): Jesus Diaz 16, Josh Clemons 16, Bo Giltner 10, Jakob Arthur 6, AJ Walter 5, Matthew Arthur 3.
Centerville (2-6): Farlow 21, Brown 14, Cunningham 7, Dickenson 5, Jellison 4, Reed 2,.
3-point field goals: New Washington 6 (Diaz 2, Giltner 2, J. Arthur, M. Arthur); Centerville 7 (Farlow 5, Brown, Dickenson).
.
HENRYVILLE SPLITS IN MADISON’S JCIT
MADISON — Henryville had an eventful day at the Jefferson County Invitational on Friday, falling to host Madison before recovering to defeat Trimble County (Ky.).
Madison came out ready to go, taking a 43-11 lead at halftime, en route to a 66-43 win. Henryville bounced back in the second half but the slow start and hot shooting from the Cubs made it too much for the Hornets to overcome.
Madison was on fire from behind the 3-point line and finished with 11 3-pointers in the game. Henryville got hot in the second half and made six of its seven made 3s.
Jayke Youell made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to tally a team-high 12 points while Cole Pirrman finished with 11 and Westin Allen added eight.
“The first half we played terrible,” Henryville coach Jared Hill said. “We bounced back to have a decent second half.”
Henryville bounced back great in the second game and put it on Kentucky’s Trimble County, 62-49.
The Hornets came out more aggressive to start the second contest and established a lead going into the break. Allen started with eight first-half points while Pirrman knocked down three of his five 3-pointers in the first two quarters. Henryville kept it going in the second half and with a 40-32 lead, the Hornets closed out Trimble County with a 22-point fourth quarter.
Pirrman topped the team with 19 points while Allen finished with 15. Austin Contreras made a big difference in the second game with 14 points.
“I feel like we really wanted to win this game,” Hill said of his team’s effort. “We had a little better focus and a lot more fight in our guys.”
Henryville (3-6) will face Southwestern at 6 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game.
.
JEFFERSON COUNTY CLASSIC
Friday at Madison
MADISON 66, HENRYVILLE 43
Henryville 9 2 14 18 — 43
Madison 27 16 10 13 — 66
Henryville (2-6): Jayke Youell 12, Cole Pirrman 11, Westin Allen 8, Layton Walton 4, Cody Wallis 4, Braydon Dobbs 2, Sam Guernsey 2.
Madison (6-2): Welsh 16, Miller 14, Oliver 13, Yancey 8, Scroggins 6, Falconberry 5, Barnes 2, Ommen 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 7 (Youell 4, Pirrman 3); Madison 11 (Miller 4, Oliver 3, Welsh 2, Yancey, Falconberry).
.
HENRYVILLE 62, TRIMBLE COUNTY (KY) 49
Henryville 13 14 13 22 — 62
Trimble Co (Ky.) 12 11 9 17 — 49
Henryville (3-6): ColePirrman 19, Westin Allen 15, Austin Contreras 14, Jayke Youell 6, Sam Guernsey 4, Logan Owens 2, Cody Wallis 2.
Trimble County (2-8): Webster 12, Long 7, Wilcoxson 4.
3-point field goals: Henryville 7 (Pirrman 5, Youell 2); Trimble Co 2 (Webster 2).
.
NEW ALBANY DROPS TWO
NOBLESVILLE — New Albany dropped a pair of games Friday in the Noblesville Holiday Tournament.
Columbus North beat the Bulldogs 48-30 in their first game before Crown Point clipped them 62-54 in a consolation game.
Trey Hourigan led the Bulldogs with 15 against the Bull Dogs.
Tucker Biven had 19 and Hourigan 17, while freshman Jackson Streander added a career-high 12, against Crown Point.
New Albany (4-4) takes on Andrean (3-6) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the seventh-place game.
