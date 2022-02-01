SELLERSBURG — Branden Northern scored a game-high 31 points to lead Silver Creek to an 83-71 victory over visiting Madison on Tuesday night.
The senior point guard was 10 for 19 from the field and 9 for 11 from the free throw line while also snaring six rebounds and dishing out five assists for the Dragons, who got off to a red-hot start.
Silver Creek led 29-13 at the end of the first quarter before increasing that advantage to 55-29 by the break. The Dragons led by 30 (59-29) early in the third period and by 27 (69-42) at the end of it. The Cubs put up 29 points in the final frame.
Northern had plenty of help in the win, which ended Creek’s three-game losing streak. Senior Zac Stricker added 15 points and six rebounds while Nate Davidson and Cameron Wheeler tallied 10 points apiece. Davidson, who was 5 for 6 from the field, nearly finished with a double-double off the bench, snaring a team-high eight rebounds.
Recent Madison transfer Kaden Oliver, who averaged 21.9 points in the Cubs’ first 12 games, didn’t play for Silver Creek.
The Dragons (7-8) are scheduled to host Salem at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
SILVER CREEK 83, MADISON 71
Madison 13 16 13 29 — 71
Silver Creek 29 26 14 14 — 83
Madison (5-9): Jackson Falconberry 25, Henry Grote 15, Quincy Reynolds 6, Jackson Lynch 5, Mason Davis 6, Barron Welsh 5, Adam Traylor 7, Drew Hayden 2.
Silver Creek (7-8): Walker Hoffman 8, Trey Schoen 4, Branden Northern 31, Zac Stricker 15, Nate Davidson 10, Hayden Garten 4, Cooper Murley 1, Cameron Wheeler 10.
3-point field goals: Madison 10 (Grote 4, Davis 2, Falconberry, Lynch, Traylor, Welsh); Silver Creek 6 (Davidson 2, Northern 2, Garten, Stricker).
LATE MONDAY
BRAVES BEAT PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Brownstown Central downed Charlestown 67-36 in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Monday night.
The Pirates (5-12, 0-5) are scheduled to host North Harrison (11-3, 6-1), which is tied with the Braves (13-3, 6-1) for the league lead, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
