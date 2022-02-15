AUSTIN — Branden Northern netted 23 points to lead four in double digits as Silver Creek cruised to an 84-47 Mid-Southern Conference win at Austin on Tuesday night.
The senior point guard hit six field goals and was 11 for 12 from the free throw line for the Dragons.
Walker Hoffman and Cameron Wheeler added 13 points apiece while Zac Stricker tallied 10. Cooper Murley nearly notched double figures, finishing with nine. Led by Wheeler and Murley, the Creek bench scored 30 points.
The Dragons led 23-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles outscored the visitors 21-19 in the second to make it 42-28 at the break. Silver Creek rolled in the second half, outscoring Austin 23-10 in the third quarter and 19-9 in the final frame.
The Dragons (9-11, 3-3) visit MSC-rival Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 84, AUSTIN 47
Silver Creek 23 19 23 19 — 84
Austin 7 21 10 9 — 47
Silver Creek (9-11, 3-3): Walker Hoffman 13, Trey Schoen 2, Branden Northern 23, Zac Stricker 10, Nate Davidson 6, Bryce Henderson 7, Cooper Murley 9, Cameron Wheeler 13, Jacob Mattingly 1.
Austin (4-13, 1-7): Barton 7, Montgomery 19, Hanner 2, Furnish 7, Coomer 2, Swank 5, Henderson 2, Davidson 3.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 2 (Henderson, Murley); Austin 5 (Montgomery 2, Davidson, Furnish, Swank).
.
BRAVES RIDE LONG-RANGE SHOOTING TO WIN
BORDEN — Borden outscored Crawford County 33-0 from behind the 3-point line on the way to a 57-43 victory over visiting Crawford County on Tuesday night.
The Wolfpack led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter before the Braves edged ahead 20-18 by intermission. Borden outscored Crawford 37-25 in the second half, when the Braves hit seven of their 11 3-pointers.
Kasym Nash connected on four 3-pointers for a team-high-tying 12 points. Cruz Martin, who hit a pair of 3s, also finished with 12 for Borden, which won its fourth in a row and for the fifth time in its last six games.
The Braves (13-5) will visit Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
BORDEN 57, CRAWFORD COUNTY 43
Crawford Co. 13 5 11 14 — 43
Borden 10 10 14 23 — 57
Crawford County (2-17): Nickelson 5, Davis 4, Brooks 13, Talley 6, Satterfield 7, Kolk 2, Belcher 2, Conraditt 4.
Borden (13-5): Mason Carter 9, Shawn Condon 2, Sterling Mikel 4, Kasym Nash 12, Brady Schuler 3, Mason Jones 7, Nolan Flispart 5, Cruz Martin 12, Kaden Puckett 3.
3-point field goals: Crawford County 0; Borden 11 (Nash 4, Carter 2, Martin 2, Flispart, Puckett, Schuler).
.
PIRATES OUTLAST REBELS
CHARLESTOWN — Freshman Grason Connell scored a game-high 18 points to lead Charlestown to a 58-52 victory over visiting South Central on Tuesday night.
The Pirates led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 24-22 at the break before outscoring the Rebels 34-30 after intermission. Connell scored eight of his points in the final frame for Charlestown, which was 12 for 15 from the free throw line over the last eight minutes.
Chase Benner added 14 points while Lucas Gillespie and Jake Helton had eight apiece for the Pirates (7-13), who will visit Salem at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Fellow freshman Cole Thomas tallied 17 points to lead South Central (7-12).
.
CHARLESTOWN 58, SOUTH CENTRAL 52
South Central 9 13 14 16 — 52
Charlestown 11 13 16 18 — 58
South Central (7-12): Simpson 3, Kiper 12, Jones 5, Thomas 17, Stewart 9, Hedden 4, Bogan 2.
Charlestown (7-13): Chase Benner 14, Lucas Gillespie 8, Ethan French 6, Grason Connell 18, Jake Helton 8, Jake Ottersbach 2, Austin Pickerell 2.
3-point field goals: South Central 7 (Thomas 5, Jones, Kiper); Charlestown 5 (Connell 4, Helton).
.
COUGARS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
RAMSEY — Logan McIntire tallied a game-high 28 points to lead North Harrison to a 73-42 victory over visiting Clarksville on Tuesday night.
The senior standout tallied 16 in the first half, helping the Cougars build a 37-13 lead. The University of Evansville recruit finished with nine field goals, including a trio of 3-pointers, and was 7 for 8 from the free throw line.
Ethan Oakley added 15 points and Sawyer Wetzel tallied 10 for North Harrison.
Dakota Capps scored a team-high 12 points, all in the second half, to lead the Generals while Nadir Muhammad added 10, also off the bench.
Clarksville (5-14) will host Borden at 7:30 p.m. Friday night while the Cougars (14-3) visit Providence at the same time.
.
NORTH HARRISON 73, CLARKSVILLE 42
Clarksville 7 6 14 15 — 42
N. Harrison 19 18 17 19 — 73
Clarksville (5-14): Morgan Capps 2, Jacob Seward 6, Landon Radlein 6, Caleb Cummings 1, Alex Titus 3, Dakota Capps 12, Nadir Muhammad 10, Ashton Lilly 2.
North Harrison (14-3): Ethan Oakley 15, Riley Schnedier 4, Sawyer Wetzel 10, Logan McIntire 28, Garrett Hoehn 7, Deven Moore 3, Tanner Book 2, Kaleb Kellems 4.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 7 (Muhammad 2, Radlein 2, D. Capps, Seward, Titus); North Harrison 4 (McIntire 3, Kellems).
.
PANTHERS TOP WARRIORS
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central doubled up Christian Academy in the first half en route to a 62-38 victory Tuesday night.
The Panthers led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter and 34-17 at the break before outscoring the Warriors 28-21 after intermission to end the visitors' three-game win streak.
Freshman Joshua Renfro scored a game-high 18 points in defeat for CAI, which only had one player in double figures. Brady Dunn added eight for the Warriors (9-12), who are scheduled to visit South Spencer next Tuesday night.
.
CORYDON CENTRAL 62, CAI 38
Chr. Academy 5 12 11 10 — 38
Corydon Central 13 21 14 14 — 62
Christian Academy (9-12): Caleb Roy 4, Joshua Renfro 18, Nathan Whitten 2, Brady Dunn 8, Hayden Hall 2, David Cook 3, Eli Logsdon 1.
Corydon Central (14-6): Fessel 15, Martin 9, Ables 2, Weber 8, Shireman 3, Fowler 10, Schmitt 1, Wilkinson 6, Vaughn 8.
3-point field goals: CAI 2 (Renfro 2); Corydon Central 10 (Fessel 3, Fowler 2, Wilkinson 2, Martin, Shireman, Weber).
