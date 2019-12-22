BEDFORD — Branden Northern scored a career-high 28 points to lead Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek to a 65-52 win at Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday night.
The sophomore point guard finished 7 for 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and 11 of 14 from the free throw line. He also dished out seven assists, snared five rebounds and recorded two steals.
Junior forward Kooper Jacobi added 16 points and six rebounds while classmate Trey Kaufman tallied 10 points and four rebounds for the Dragons, who led the Stars 19-12 at the end of the first quarter and 33-21 at halftime.
BNL rallied in the second half, outscoring Creek 16-15 in the third period and pulling within six in the fourth. The Dragons, though, hit their free throws down the stretch to secure the victory. Silver Creek finished 17 for 20 from the charity stripe.
Brayton Bailey scored a game-high 23 points — 19 in the second half — to pace Bedford (4-3).
Silver Creek (7-0) next plays No. 3 Heritage Hills at 11 a.m. next Saturday in the first round of the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic in New Castle.
.
SILVER CREEK 65, BEDFORD NL 52
Silver Creek 19 14 15 17—65
Bedford NL 12 9 16 15—52
Silver Creek (7-0): Trey Kaufman 10, Nolan Gilbert 4, Branden Northern 28, Kooper Jacobi 16, Trey Schoen 7.
Bedford NL (4-3): Brayton Bailey 23, Jackson Miracle 8, Kooper Staley 5, Trey Mollet 11, Ben Cosner 3, Colten Leach 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 8 (Northern 3, Jacobi 2, Kaufman 2); BNL 6 (Mollet 3, Bailey, Cosner, Staley).
.
DOGS DOWN CARMEL
CARMEL — Sophomore guards Tucker Biven and Kaden Stanton combined for 28 points to lead New Albany to a 36-31 win at Carmel on Saturday night.
Biven tallied 15 points — all in the first half — while Stanton scored 13, 11 of which came after intermission, to lead the Bulldogs.
New Albany led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter and 19-10 at halftime before the Greyhounds trimmed it to 26-23 by the beginning of the final frame. The Dogs, though, outscored Carmel 10-8 in the fourth period thanks to five points from Stanton and three from senior Trey Hourigan, who finished with five.
New Albany (4-2) next faces Columbus North at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Noblesville Holiday Tournament.
.
NEW ALBANY 36, CARMEL 31
New Albany 11 8 7 10—36
Carmel 5 5 13 8—31
New Albany (4-2): Kaden Stanton 13, Maddox Schmelz 2, Tucker Biven 15, Trey Hourigan 5, Jordan Thomas 1.
Carmel (4-3): Connor Gioia 2, Peter Suder 4, Josh Whack 7, Wil Leary 5, Charlie Williams 6, Jackson Jannsen 5, Bryce Beery 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 3 (Stanton 2, Biven); Carmel 8 (Suder 2, Williams 2, Beery, Gioia, Leary, Whack).
.
MUSTANGS EDGE TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — A.J. Walter's field goal with just under 10 seconds left lifted New Washington to a 54-53 Southern Athletic Conference win over host Crothersville on Saturday night.
The game was tied at 30 at halftime before the Mustangs outscored the Tigers 12-8 in the third quarter. Crothersville, though, came back in the final frame. The Tigers took the lead with 26 seconds to play, setting the stage for Walter's winning basket. Crothersville had an opportunity to win the game, but New Wash forced a turnover with one second left.
"Our guys showed a lot of resilience tonight on both ends of the floor," Mustangs coach Jonathan May said. "This is our only conference game on the road this season, so it was a big win for our team. I'm proud of the way our guys fought."
Josh Clemons scored a game-high 18 points to pace three in double figures for New Wash. Walter added 15 while Jesus Diaz tallied 10.
The Mustangs (5-3, 1-0) next face Centerville at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Holiday Classic at Springs Valley.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 54, CROTHERSVILLE 53
New Washington 15 15 12 12—54
Crothersville 16 14 8 15—53
New Washington (5-3, 1-0): Josh Clemons 18, AJ Walter 15, Jesus Diaz 10, Bo Giltner 6, Matthew Arthur 5.
Crothersville (5-3, 0-2): Thomas 14, Spall 12, Walls 10, Shirley 6, Bright 6, Farmer 5.
3-point field goals: New Washington 4 (Diaz 2, Arthur, Giltner); Crothersville 2 (Thomas, Spall).
.
PIONEERS BEAT PIRATES
CLARKSVILLE — Providence bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 59-38 win over visiting Charlestown on Saturday night.
Sterling Huber tallied a game-high 15 points, while Austin Grantz added 13 for the Pioneers, who quickly put their Friday night loss to Floyd Central behind them. Providence led 21-6 at the end of the first quarter and 31-11 at halftime against the Pirates.
Ty Crace tallied 12 points to lead Charlestown.
Both teams are idle until Jan. 3, the first round of the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament. Charlestown (1-6) faces the host Dragons in the first game while Providence (5-1) will face Clarksville in the second game.
.
PROVIDENCE 59, CHARLESTOWN 38
Charlestown 6 5 17 10—38
Providence 21 10 16 12—59
Charlestown (1-6): Ashton Davis 9, Josh Craig 3, Ty Crace 12, Clayton Rothbauer 5, Marion Lukes 2, Matthew Henning 3, Austin Phillips 2, Brody Wagers 2.
Providence (5-1): Austin Grantz 13, Sterling Huber 15, Nick Sexton 5, Alec Fougerousse 8, Zack Johnson 9, David Wall 1, Bryce Hutchins 3, Max Beatty 3, Casey Kaelin 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (Crace, Davis, Henning, Rothbauer); Providence 7 (Huber 5, Hutchins, Sexton).
.
COUGARS CLIP LIONS
LOUISVILLE — Host Holy Cross edged Rock Creek 54-53 Saturday.
The Lions (1-7) next host Whiteland at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday.
MUSKETEERS BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — Eastern outlasted host Borden 63-54 in the third-place game of the Washington County Tournament on Saturday night.
The Braves (2-5) next visit Shawe Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.