It was one wild Saturday of prep hoops for our area teams.
Among some of the highlights were:
- A buzzer-beating tip-in.
- A game-tying shot at the end of regulation that harkened back to one of the most famous plays in college basketball history.
- An overtime contest involving the No. 2 team in the state.
- A two-point, grind-it-out game between two hard-nosed teams.
- A Class A team hanging right with a 4A squad.
Below is a quick look at those games, and more.
HORNETS WIN AT BUZZER
SALEM — Braydon Dobbs’ last-second tip-in lifted Henryville to a thrilling 52-51 win at Salem on Saturday night.
“We were playing from behind almost all night and even up to the last second, but Braydon ‘Big Boy’ Dobbs sealed the deal with one of the most impressive putbacks I’ve ever seen at the buzzer,” Hornets head coach Jared Hill said.
The host Lions led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, 29-23 at halftime and 43-38 at the conclusion of the third period before Henryville rallied in the final frame.
Still, Salem led by one in the waning seconds while the Hornets had the ball on the baseline by their own basket. Sam Guernsey in-bounded the ball to Layton Walton, whose baseline jumper skirted off the rim and into the right hand of Dobbs. The 6-foot-3 junior pushed the ball up off the backboard and into the basket as time expired.
Walton finished with a game-high 18 points while Guernsey tallied 10 and Dobbs eight for victorious Henryville.
“It was a great team effort from everyone,” Hill said.
The Hornets (1-2) will next host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
HENRYVILLE 52, SALEM 51
Henryville 9 14 15 14 — 52
Salem 15 14 14 8 — 51
Henryville (1-2): Eli Kleinert 4, Sam Guernsey 10, Layton Walton 18, Braydon Dobbs 8, Caleb Lehaceanu 4, Hayden Barbour 3, Carson Conrey 3, Aydan Head 2.
Salem (1-2): Stephenson 6, Boughman 17, Tucker 3, Humphrey 5, Collins 5, Mahuron 9, Whitfield 4, Cheatwood 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 4 (Walton 2, Barbour, Conrey); Salem (Boughman 2, Collins, Humphrey, Tucker).
HIGHLANDERS OUTLAST WARRIORS IN OT
EVANSVILLE — After using a last-second shot to force overtime, Floyd Central outscored Evansville Harrison 12-8 in the extra session to pull out a 64-60 win Saturday evening in the 2021 United Fidelity Bank High School Showcase at the University of Southern Indiana.
The Highlanders led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and 28-20 at halftime before the Warriors edged ahead 40-39 at the conclusion of the third period. Harrison still led 52-50 with 2.2 seconds left, when Floyd pulled off almost an identical play to the one that Duke used to beat Kentucky in a 1992 NCAA regional final.
In the Highlanders’ case Max Tripure played the role of Grant Hill. The baseball standout launched a nearly length-of-the-court pass to Wesley Celichowski (the Floyd version of Christian Laettner). The 7-foot senior center’s turnaround half-hook in the lane dropped in at the buzzer to force OT.
In the extra frame, Celichowski scored six of his 17 points to help the Highlanders to victory.
Junior forward Caleb Washington tallied a game-high 20 points while Tripure netted 10 for Floyd (2-0), which will host New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in its Hoosier Hills Conference-opener.
FLOYD CENTRAL 64, EVANSVILLE HARRISON 60 (OT)
Floyd Central 14 14 11 13 12 — 64
Ev. Harrison 13 7 20 12 8 — 60
Floyd Central (2-0): Brady Moore 6, Cole Harritt 8, Caleb Washington 20, Wesley Celichowski 17, Max Tripure 10, Nathaniel Hoffman 3.
Evansville Harrison (0-3): Suggs 13, Hooks 8, Sims 15, Summers 19, Roache 5.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 5 (Celichowski 2, Tripure 2, Harritt); Evansville Harrison 3 (Sims, Suggs, Summers).
PIONEERS RALLY TO BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Providence rallied to beat Borden 47-45 Saturday night.
The host Braves led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, 24-20 at halftime and 32-30 heading into the final frame, when the Pioneers outscored them 17-13 to pull out the two-point triumph.
Borden had the ball down three with 20 seconds left, but Providence came up with a defensive stop and drew a foul. After the Pioneers hit a pair of free throws the Braves hit a 3-pointer to account for the final margin.
“Both teams competed hard,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “Borden is a very good, and well-coached, team, as we know. It seemed to have the feel and intensity of a postseason game and I’m glad we got that experience to learn from. We were proud of how our boys responded in the second half.”
Casey Kaelin and Grant Williams tallied 12 points apiece to pace the Pioneers.
Mason Jones netted a game-high 13 points to lead the Braves while Sterling Mikel tallied 10.
Borden (2-2) will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, when it visits Southern Athletic Conference-rival South Central. The Pioneers (3-0) will visit Lanesville at the same time.
PROVIDENCE 47, BORDEN 45
Providence 14 6 10 17 — 47
Borden 15 9 8 13 — 45
Providence (3-0): Cade Carver 4, Casey Kaelin 12, Tyler Simmons 2, Grant Williams 12, Max Beatty 9, Quentin Hesse 4, Jaden Johnson 4.
Borden (2-2): Mason Carter 7, Sterling Mikel 10, Kasym Nash 5, Mason Jones 13, Cruz Martin 8, Shawn Condon 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 2 (Beatty, Hesse); Borden 6 (Jones 2, Martin 2, Carter, Nash).
GENERALS TRIUMPH
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville outscored Crawford County 32-22 in the second half to rally for a 55-47 win Saturday night.
The Wolfpack led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime before the Generals rallied.
Senior Dakota Capps scored 11 of his team-high 18 points after intermission for Clarksville. His younger brother, Morgan, tallied 10 while Jacob Seward added nine.
The Generals (2-1) next visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
CLARKSVILLE 55, CRAWFORD COUNTY 47
Crawford County 14 11 6 16 — 47
Clarksville 13 10 16 16 — 55
Crawford County (0-4): Nickelson 2, Brooks 19, Satterfield 16, Conrad 7, Belcher 2, Strood 1.
Clarksville (2-1): Morgan Capps 10, Dakota Capps 18, Jacob Seward 9, Landon Radlein 7, Caleb Cummings 6, Ashton Leezer 5.
3-point field goals: Crawford County 4 (Satterfield 4); Clarksville (Radlein2, Seward 2, D. Capps).
PANTHERS OUTLAST LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Class 4A Jennings County pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 55-48 win at Class A Rock Creek on Saturday night.
The Lions lead 12-10 at the end of the first period before the Panthers outscored them 17-6 in the second to take a 27-18 lead into the locker room at halftime. Rock Creek responded by outpointing Jennings 21-14 in the third quarter to get within two. The Panthers, however, held off the hosts 14-9 in the final frame.
Jonathan Boggs led the Lions with 16 points while Ladarius Wallace added 13 and Marial Diper 10.
Rock Creek (1-1) will host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
JENNINGS COUNTY 55, ROCK CREEK 48
Jennings County 10 17 14 14 — 55
Rock Creek 12 6 21 9 — 48
Jennings County (2-1): Carson McNulty 5, Owen Law 4, Keegan Manowitz 19, Justin Ramey 6, Jacob Vogel 12, Cole Sigler 4, Darius Thomas 2, Carter Kent 3.
Rock Creek (1-1): Ladarius Wallace 13, Memphis Jackson 2, Marial Diper 10, Jonathan Boggs 16, Jaleb Treat 5, Isaiah Ball 2.
3-point field goals: Jennings County 6 (Manowitz 3, Kent, McNulty, Sigler); Rock Creek 4 (Wallace 3, Boggs).
COUGARS CLIP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Louisville Holy Cross used big first and third quarters to down Charlestown in the first game of the 2021 BodyArmor Showcase on Saturday.
The Cougars led 21-11 at the end of eight minutes before the Pirates pulled to within 33-24 by intermission. In the third period, though, Holy Cross outscored Charlestown 22-12 to take control. The Pirates outscored the visitors 23-17 in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough.
Jake Helton netted a game-high 26 points to lead three in double figures for Charlestown. Freshman Grason Connell tallied 12, all on 3-pointers, while Austin Pickerell added 10.
The Pirates (1-3) visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
LOUISVILLE HOLY CROSS 72, CHARLESTOWN 59
Lou. Holy Cross 21 12 22 17 — 72
Charlestown 11 13 12 23 — 59
Holy Cross: Chris Perry 2, Justice Cummins 20, Alonzo Coleman 8, Jacob Hand 17, Noah Schmitt 16, Jonathan Rodgers 2, Marquis Mathis 4, Garrett Thornsberry 3.
Charlestown (1-3): Jake Ottersbach 7, Austin Pickerell 10, Grason Connell 12, Jake Helton 26, Trace Thierman 4.
3-point field goals: Holy Cross 8 (Schmitt 5, Cummins 2, Hand); Charlestown 7 (Connell 4, Helton 3).
EAGLES DOWN DEVILS
CHARLESTOWN — Cincinnati Walnut Hills ran out to a 23-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 74-50 victory over Jeffersonville on Saturday night in the final game of the 2021 BodyArmor Showcase at Charlestown.
After leading by 15 at the conclusion of the opening period, the Eagles held the Red Devils to a single point in the second to increase their lead to 29-9 at the break. Walnut Hills kept it up in the third quarter, outscoring Jeff 26-18 before the Red Devils won the final frame 23-19.
Six-foot-eight sophomore forward Tyler McKinley, who has several Division I scholarship offers, tallied a game-high 22 points to lead the Eagles.
Seniors Brandon Rayzer-Moore and Kobe Stoudemire tallied 10 points apiece for the Red Devils, who played without senior standout Will Lovings-Watts for the second straight game.
Jeff (1-1) will visit Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in its Hoosier Hills Conference-opener.
WALNUT HILLS 74, JEFFERSONVILLE 50
Walnut Hills 23 6 26 19 — 74
Jeffersonville 8 1 18 23 — 50
Walnut Hills (2-1): Donovan Barnes 2, Javion Bostic 7, Max Poynter 8, Will Otten 5, Kellen Porter 10, Owen Murray 15, Aaron Odum 4, Yiserol 2, Tyler McKinley 22.
Jeffersonville (1-1): Tre Singleton 6, Kobe Stoudemire 10, Isaiah Florence 2, Ray Laird 4, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 10, P.J. Douglas 8, Caleb Thomas 3, Shawn Boyd 2, Monnie McGee 4, Brenton Moore 1.
3-point field goals: Walnut Hills 10 (Murray 5, McKinley 3, Otten, Porter); Jeffersonville 3 (Stoudemire 2, Thomas).
EAGLES EDGE BULLDOGS
NEW ALBANY — Class 4A No. 2 Zionsville outlasted host New Albany 63-56 in overtime Saturday night at the Doghouse.
The Eagles led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, 29-22 at halftime and 40-33 at the conclusion of the third period before the Bulldogs rallied to tie it up at 53 by the end of regulation. Harrison actually had to hit a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to send it to OT.
Zionsville, which was coming off a 67-65 double-overtime win over No. 7 Westfield, then outscored New Albany 10-3 in the extra session.
The Bulldogs (2-2) next visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
