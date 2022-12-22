BLOOMINGTON — Class 4A Bloomington South pulled away from Rock Creek in the second half for a 58-35 win Wednesday night.
The Lions led 6-5 at the end of the first quarter before the Panthers pulled ahead 24-16 by halftime. South then outscored Creek 34-19 after intermission for the victory.
Keajuan Beco led the Lions with 14 points and nine rebounds while Marial Diper added seven points.
The Lions (2-3) will next face the host Spartans at noon Tuesday in Connersville’s four-team tournament.
TIGERS TOP PIRATES
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville Memorial clipped Charlestown 80-54 Wednesday night in the first game of the Tigers’ Holiday Classic.
Memorial led 29-14 at the end of the first quarter, 44-22 at halftime and 64-34 through three periods en route to its second straight win over a Clark County foe (after edging Providence 47-44 Tuesday night).
Demetrius Phelps scored 15 points to pace the Pirates while Jaydon Berkley finished with 14, including 12 (all on 3-pointers) in the fourth quarter.
Charlestown (4-3) will face Springs Valley at 10 a.m. Thursday morning in its final game of the Classic.
EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 80, CHARLESTOWN 54
Charlestown 14 8 12 20 — 54
Ev. Memorial 29 15 20 16 — 80
Charlestown (4-3): AJ Todd 5, Parker Odle 3, Lucas Gillespie 3, Jaydon Berkley 14, Jake Ottersbach 6, Austin Pickerell 4, Demetrius Phelps 15, Grason Connell 4.
Evansville Memorial (6-1): Luke Ellspermann 3, Caleb Ellspermann 8, Blake Anderson 15, Leo Collins 6, Tucker Tornatta 16, Spencer Devault 10, Luke Lawrence 14, Dylen Kendrick 4, Brady Kandul 2, Connor Harding 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 6 (Berkley 4, Connell, Gillespie); Evansville Memorial 7 (Lawrence 4, C. Ellspermann 2, Anderson).
