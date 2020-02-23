States are all over the map — literally — when it comes to marijuana laws. States where use is fully legal — there are 11 of them, plus Washington, D.C. — jut up against neighboring states where lighting up a joint is criminal. So where does Indiana stand? CBD oil is OK, but that's it. How about our neighbors? Just days ago, the Kentucky House approved legislation to legalize medical marijuana. Michigan legalized use, including recreational, in 2018, followed by Illinois in 2019. Ohio has reduced criminal penalties and made it available for treatment of 21 medical conditions.

