BROWNSTOWN — Visiting Providence built a 14-point halftime lead, then held off host Brownstown Central's comeback for a 53-44 win Saturday night.
The Pioneers ran out to a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 25-11 advantage at halftime before the Braves outscored Providence 15-6 in the third frame to get within 31-26. The Pioneers, however, pulled away in the fourth quarter to bounce back from Friday night's home loss to North Harrison.
Sterling Huber and Zack Johnson scored 15 points apiece to pace Providence while Nick Sexton scored 12, including eight in the fourth period.
The Pioneers (14-7) close out their regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday night when they visit New Washington.
PROVIDENCE 53, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 44
Providence=14=11=6=22=—=53
Brownstown=3=8=15=18=—=44
Providence (14-7): Austin Grantz 6, Sterling Huber 15, Alec Fougerousse 5, Nick Sexton 12, Zack Johnson 15.
Brownstown Central (7-15): Eli Wischmeier 12, Clay Chastain 8, Derek Thompson 19, Aidan Schroer 4, Clayton Barger 2, Koch 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 2 (Huber 2); Brownstown Central 5 (Wischmeier 4, Chastain).
BULLDOGS BLITZ BEARS
EVANSVILLE — Kaden Stanton tallied a game-high 21 points to lead New Albany to a 66-34 win at Evansville Central on Saturday night.
Stanton hit five 3-pointers, including three in the first quarter, as the Bulldogs ran out to a 17-10 lead. The sophomore point guard scored five more points in the second period as New Albany amassed a 30-14 halftime lead.
The 'Dogs kept it going in the second half, outscoring the Bears 36-20.
In addition to Stanton's big game, Julien Hunter tallied 12 points, 10 in the first half, while Tucker Biven added nine.
The Bulldogs (14-8) wrap up their regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Bloomington North.
NEW ALBANY 66, EVANSVILLE CENTRAL 34
New Albany=17=13=20=16=—=66
Ev. Central=10=4=10=10=—=34
New Albany (14-8): Kaden Stanton 21, Maddox Schmelz 4, Tucker Biven 9, Julien Hunter 12, Trey Hourigan 6, Jayden Thompson 2, Jackson Streander 4, Jordan Thomas 8.
Evansville Central (3-17): Daelin Mears 4, Blake Herdes 5, Andrew Windle 2, Henry Brown 4, Marquon Swanigan 10, Julian Johnson 6, Braydon Madison 2, De'Anthony Stinson 1.
3-point field goals: New Albany 5 (Stanton 5); Evansville Central 2 (Brown, Herdes).
TIGERS TOP HORNETS
CROTHERSVILLE — Crothersville ended an eight-game losing streak to Henryville with a 47-37 victory over the visiting Hornets in a Southern Athletic Conference game Saturday night.
Cole Pirrman scored eight points to pace Henryville.
The Hornets (7-15, 1-4) visit Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
