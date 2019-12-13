LANESVILLE — Providence pulled out another close game on the road, edging host Lanesville 45-41 Friday night.
The Pioneers outscored the Eagles 17-13 in the final frame to pull out the victory.
"Both teams battled hard and we were fortunate to come away with a close win against a well-coached, senior-led Lanesville team," first-year Providence coach Ryan Miller said.
Austin Grantz tallied 12 points, six in the fourth quarter, to pace the Pioneers while Sterling Huber added nine. Alec Fougerousse also hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth period for Providence.
The Pioneers (3-0) host Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
PROVIDENCE 45, LANESVILLE 41
Providence 13 7 8 17—45
Lanesville 6 17 11 13—41
Providence (3-0): Austin Grantz 12, Sterling Huber 9, Alec Fougerousse 6, Nick Sexton 8, David Wall 4, Zack Johnson 6.
Lanesville (2-3): Miller 3, Schickel 10, Bailey 1, Powers 6, Reynolds 5, Weinert 8, Nolot 8.
3-point field goals: Providence 5 (Fougerousse 2, Huber 2, Grantz), Lanesville 0.
WARRIORS CRUISE OVER CREEK
SELLERSBURG — Christian Academy rolled to a 58-31 win at Rock Creek on Friday night.
T.J. Proctor paced the Warriors with 19 points while Brady Dunn added 14 and Bailey Conrad tallied 12.
Ladariaus Wallace was the lead man for Rock Creek with 13 points.
The Warriors (2-1) play against LaRue County (Ky.) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown, Ky.
The Lions (0-6) are idle until heading to Charlestown next Friday.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 58, ROCK CREEK 31
Christian Academy 14 15 15 14—58
Rock Creek 8 10 10 3—31
Christian Academy (2-1): TJ Proctor 19, Brady Dunn 14, Bailey Conrad 12, Nick Conrad 6, Josh Hahn 3, Ian Patterson 2, Chris Ballew 2.
Rock Creek (0-6): Ladariaus Wallace 13, Gavin Guilion 8, Johnathon Browning 4, Jonathan Boggs 3, Kevin Meyer 2, Mozee 1.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 5 (Proctor 3, N. Conrad 2); Rock Creek 3 (Wallace 3).
REBELS OUTLAST MUSTANGS
HANOVER — Visiting New Washington came up just short after a solid performance against Class 2A No. 5 Southwestern on Friday.
Despite the efforts of Josh Clemons and Matthew Arthur, New Washington was unable to catch the Rebels in the final quarter, falling 56-53.
Clemons was excellent, with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds. He also had two assists and two steals while playing smothering defense on Southwestern's point guard. Arthur also finished with 19 and Jesus Diaz added 12 in the loss.
"Our guys defended their tails off tonight against a really good offensive team," New Washington coach Jonathan May said. "We gave up a few too many offensive rebounds and had about four or five turnovers that hurt us. If you take those things out of the equation, I think we played our most complete game of the season. Our guys bought into how we want to defend and we never backed down.
The Mustangs (3-2) look to get back on track Tuesday with a road game at Salem.
SOUTHWESTERN 56, NEW WASHINGTON 53
New Washington 19 11 10 13—53
Southwestern 16 11 17 12—56
New Washington (3-2): Josh Clemons 19, Matthew Arthur 19, Jesus Diaz 12, Bo Giltner 3.
Southwestern (5-1): Zach Cole 18, Austin Kramer 16, Foster Mefford 10, Matthew Williams 9, Billy Eccles 3.
3-point field goals: New Washington 10 (Arthur 5, Jesus Diaz 4, Giltner); Southwestern 0.
EAGLES SNEAK PAST HORNETS
AUSTIN — Austin needed overtime to do it, but it picked up its first win of the season, squeaking by visiting Henryville 51-48 Friday night
The Eagles opened with a big first quarter and scored 17 points. Things changed quick in the second quarter after Henrvyille posted a 13-0 advantage in the second quarter. The Hornets trailed entering the fourth quarter and then both offenses caught fire. Henrvyville scored 18 point in that final frame only to be matched by Austin, which scored 17. After the fire-filled fourth, Austin wore down Henryville in the overtime and took the game by outscoring the Hornets 8-5.
Westin Allen had a monster game for Henryville and finished with 24 points. Logan Owens added eight and Sam Guernsey scored six.
Henryville (2-3) hosts Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
AUSTIN 51, HENRYVILLE 48
Henryville 9 13 3 18 5—48
Austin 17 0 9 17 8—51
Henryville (2-3): Westin Allen 24, Logan Owens 8, Sam Guernsey 6, Cody Wallis 4, Cole Pirrman 3, Jayke Youell 3.
Austin (1-4): Hargrove 25, Mosier 15, Bowling 4, Stidham 3, Craig 3, West 1.
3-point field goals: Henryville 5 (Allen 2, Pirrman, Youell, Guernsey); Austin 8 (Hargrove 5, Bowling, Stidham, Mosier).
REBELS RALLY TO BEAT BRAVES
ELIZABETH — South Central outscored visiting Borden 20-9 in the fourth quarter for a 55-46 Southern Athletic Conference win Friday night.
"They just had more gas than we did," Braves coach Doc Nash said. "Our kids played hard, but just had a bunch of mental breakdowns in the fourth quarter. The good shots we took, we missed. The bad shots we took, we missed and then gave up layups at the other end."
Sterling Mikel led the Braves in scoring with 12 points. Mason Carter shot the ball well from 3-point range and finished with 11 points. Tommy Devine added 10 and Brennan Eurton scored nine.
"I'm really proud of our effort," Nash said. "We are a young team. When they figure it out, we can be pretty good."
The Braves (1-3) look to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. tonight, when they host Crothersville.
SOUTH CENTRAL 55, BORDEN 46
Borden 10 14 13 9—46
South Central 10 14 11 20—55
Borden (1-3): Sterling Mikel 12, Mason Carter 11, Tommy Devine 10, Brennan Eurton 9, Ethan Eurton 2, Jaden Roberts 2.
South Central (1-3): Patterson 18, Stewart 10, Thomas 7, Tyree 7, Wilson 7, Cunningham 4, Huda 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 6 (Carter 3, Mikel 2, B. Eurton); South Central 1 (Tyree).
