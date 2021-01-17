CLARKSVILLE — Sophomore Casey Kaelin hit two free throws with four seconds left to lift Providence to a 53-51 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Saturday night.
The win was the Pioneers' first over the Red Devils since a 53-50 triumph on Jan. 14, 2017, when first-year Jeff coach Andrew Grantz was helming Providence.
In his return to the Larkin Center, Grant'z team led the Pioneers 28-27 at halftime and 41-37 at the end of three quarters before the hosts rallied in the final frame.
In the fourth quarter, Kaelin scored six points — all on free throws — to spearhead the Providence charge. Following his last two fouls shots, and a couple of timeouts, Jeff's Brandon Rayzer-Moore missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Kaelin finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Zack Johnson added nine points and Nick Sexton and Grant Williams eight apiece for the Pioneers (5-4), who visit Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
"The boys stepped up tonight," Providence coach Ryan Miller said. "Our seniors, Nick Sexton and Zack Johnson, led like seniors. ... (and) Casey Kaelin was big tonight."
Lovings-Watts scored 18 points while Jered Tyson tallied 13 and Kobe Stoudemire 11 for the Red Devils (3-5), who next host North Oldham (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PROVIDENCE 53, JEFFERSONVILLE 51
Jeffersonville 14 14 13 10 — 51
Providence 14 13 10 16 — 53
Jeffersonville (3-5): Will Lovings-Watts 18, Kobe Stoudemire 11, Jered Tyson 13, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 2, Brenton Moore 3, Monnie McGee 4.
Providence (5-4): Casey Kaelin 22, Nick Sexton 3, Max Beatty 8, Zack Johnson 9, Grant Williams 8, Tyler Simmons 3.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 5 (Tyson 3, Moore, Stoudemire); Providence 6 (Kaelin 2, Beatty, Sexton, Simmons, Williams).
DRAGONS CLOBBER COUGARS
SELLERSBURG — Trey Kaufman became Silver Creek's all-time leading scorer to lead the Class 3A No. 3 Dragons to a 94-74 victory over visiting Bloomington North on Saturday night.
The senior forward, who needed 22 points to surpass Steve Green's program scoring record, scored 35. He added 10 rebounds and eight assists for Creek, which built a 53-36 halftime lead.
Fellow senior Kooper Jacobi collected 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists while junior point guard Branden Northern contributed 19 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Junior guard Trey Schoen added 13 points for the Dragons (10-2), who visit New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
SILVER CREEK 94, BLOOMINGTON NORTH 74
Bloomington North 22 14 18 20 — 74
Silver Creek 27 26 24 17 — 94
Bloomington North (6-2): Marco Fitch 2, Nick Klaiber 19, Nate Toohill 10, Isaac Vencel 18, Jaqualon Roberts 17, Aaron Steinfeldt 8.
Silver Creek (10-2): Trey Kaufman 35, Isaac Hinton 6, Branden Northern 19, Kooper Jacobi 16, Nolan Gilbert 3, Trey Schoen 13, Zac Stricker 2.
3-point field goals: Bloomington North 5 (Toohill 2, Klaiber, Roberts, Vencel); Silver Creek 9 (Schoen 3, Kaufman 2, Northern 2, Gilbert, Jacobi).
GENERALS OUTRUN EAGLES
CLARKSVILLE — Dakota Capps scored a game-high 25 points to lead four in double digits as Clarksville rolled to an 81-71 victory over visiting Austin in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Saturday night.
Capps netted nine points in the first period as the Generals built a 25-15 lead. They led 47-37 at halftime and 63-54 at the end of the third quarter.
Jaren Starks contributed 17 points, on the strength of five 3-pointers, while Robert Lamar tallied 16 and Marquis Forward 15 for Clarksville (5-5, 2-2), which hosts Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
CLARKSVILLE 81, AUSTIN 71
Austin 15 22 17 17 — 71
Clarksville 25 22 16 18 — 81
Austin (2-7, 0-2): B. Montgomery 16, P. Gwin 20, G. Parker 13, G. Bowling 6, B. Mosier 12, K. Richie 4.
Clarksville (5-5, 2-2): Morgan Capps 2, Jaren Starks 17, Dakota Capps 25, Marquis Forward 15, Robert Lamar 16, Connor Page 3, Alex Titus 3.
3-point field goals: Austin 3 (Montgomery 2, Gwin); Clarksville 6 (Starks 5, Page).
'DOGS DOWN WARRIORS
SCOTTSBURG — New Albany built a 32-15 halftime lead en route to a 45-39 win at Scottsburg on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 19-10 in the first quarter and 13-5 in the second to built that 17-point advantage. Scottsburg rallied in the second half, outpointing New Albany 24-13, but it wasn't enough.
Kaden Stanton tallied a team-high 15 points, 12 in the first half, and Jayden Thompson added 12, 11 in the first half, for the Bulldogs, who won in spite of going 9 for 19 from the free throw line.
New Albany (8-4) hosts Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
NEW ALBANY 45, SCOTTSBURG 39
New Albany 19 13 6 7 — 45
Scottsburg 10 5 13 11 — 39
New Albany (8-4): Kaden Stanton 15, Maddox Schmelz 9, Tucker Biven 5, Jayden Thompson 12, Jordan Thomas 4.
Scottsburg (3-10): Hayden Cutter 6, Dalton Daniels 5, Javis Roush 3, Treyton Owens 16, Kaden Raichel 3, Zellers 3, Kody Clancy 3.
3-point field goals: New Albany 4 (Thompson 3, Biven); Scottsburg 6 (Clancy, Daniels, Owens, Raichel, Roush, Zellers).
MUSTANGS EDGE SENATORS
NEW WASHINGTON — Mason Thompson scored nine of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to help host New Washington rally for a 49-46 victory over visiting West Washington on Saturday night.
The game was tied at 21 at halftime before the Senators edged ahead 31-30 by the end of the third quarter. The Mustangs then outscored the visitors 19-15 in the final frame behind Thompson. The sophomore guard hit a 3-pointer and went 6 for 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter for New Wash, which ended a four-game losing skid.
Matthew Arthur added 14 points while Bo Giltner contributed seven and Paul Giltner five, all in the last period, for the Mustangs, who improved to 4-1 in games decided by three points or less.
New Wash (4-10) hosts Austin at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
NEW WASHINGTON 49, WEST WASHINGTON 46
West Washington 13 8 10 15 — 46
New Washington 11 10 9 19 — 49
West Washington (3-5): Holden Bowsman 21, Nash Huff 2, Parker Green 12, Jake Strange 8, Lane Hoefler 3.
New Washington (4-10): Paul Giltner 5, Matthew Arthur 14, Mason Thompson 20, Bo Giltner 7, Logan Cooper 3.
3-point field goals: West Washington 1 (Green); New Washington 4 (Thompson 2, Arthur 2, Cooper).
RAIDERS STING HORNETS
HUNTINGBURG — Host Southridge built a 27-11 halftime lead en route to a 56-39 victory over visiting Henryville at the Huntingburg Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.
Sam Guernsey tallied 10 points to pace the Hornets, who were only outscored by one point (29-28) in the second half.
"We fell behind early to a really good team. They were just better than us," Henryville head coach Jared Hill said. "I felt we had some stretches where we competed well. We will get back at it next week."
The Hornets (4-8) host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
SOUTHRIDGE 56, HENRYVILLE 39
Henryville 6 5 16 12 — 39
Southridge 13 14 20 9 — 56
Henryville (4-8): Carson Conrey 3, Eli Kleinert 3, Austin Contreras 5, Sam Guernsey 10, Taylor Guthrie 2, Cody Wallis 7, Layton Walton 2, Braydon Dobbs 7.
Southridge (6-5): Kaleb Wibbeler 2, Camden Gasser 4, Mick Uebelhor 2, Kaden Neukam 4, Levi Neukam 4, Sam Sermersheim 6, Carter Whitehead 10, Alessandro De Rosa 2, Colson Montgomery 22
3-point field goals: Henryville 3 (Conrey, Contreras, Kleinert); Southridge 4 (Montgomery 2, Whitehead, Gasser).
COMMODORES CLIP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Perry Central built a 34-23 halftime lead on the way to a 62-48 win at Christian Academy on Saturday night.
The Commodores led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Warriors 16-15 in the second and 14-5 in the third to take a 48-28 lead into the final frame.
Caleb Doss tallied a team-high 22 points while Brady Dunn added 12 for CAI (5-6), which visits Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
PERRY CENTRAL 62, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 48
Perry Central 18 16 14 14 — 62
Christian Acad. 8 15 5 20 — 48
Perry Central (7-5): Cameron Bland 8, Camiren Etienne 2, Andy Bishop 12, Patrick Mitchell 18, Reece Davis 22.
CAI (5-6): Caleb Doss 22, Nick Doss 9, Brady Dunn 12, Caleb Roy 3, Myles Morgan 2.
3-point field goals: Perry Central 3 (P. Mitchell 2, Bishop); CAI 7 (C. Doss 3, N. Doss 3, Roy).
PIRATES OUTLAST BRAVES
BORDEN — Charlestown outlasted Borden 59-56 Saturday night to end the Braves' four-game win streak.
Charlestown (3-6) hosts Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Friday night while Borden (8-5) hosts Henryville next Saturday night.
