EVANSVILLE — Class 3A Evansville Memorial outscored visiting Providence 21-8 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 47-44 victory Tuesday night.
The Pioneers led 10-2 at the end of the first quarter, 23-14 at the break and 36-26 through three periods before the Tigers battled back in the final frame to claim the win.
Quentin Hesse and Noah Lovan scored 15 points apiece for Providence (3-3), which will next face Charlestown at around 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in the first round of the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament.
Ironically, the Tigers (5-1) will host the Pirates at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening in the first game of their Holiday Classic.
EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 47, PROVIDENCE 44
Providence 10 13 13 8 — 44
Ev. Memorial 2 14 12 21 — 47
Providence (3-3): Quentin Hesse 15, Noah Lovan 15, Brian Wall 6, Grant Seebold 6, Charlie Scott 2.
Evansville Memorial (5-1): Luke Ellspermann 16, Caleb Ellspermann 3, Blake Anderson 2, Leo Collins 10, Tucker Tornatta 9, Luke Lawrence 6, Spencer Devault 1.
3-point field goals: Providence 5 (Hesse 3, Seebold 2); Evansville Memorial 6 (C. Ellspermann 2, Lawrence 2, C. Ellspermann, Collins).
EASTERN OUTLASTS MUSTANGS
PEKIN — Senior big man Jacob Cherry scored 31 points to lead Eastern to a 71-61 victory over visiting New Washington on Tuesday night.
The host Musketeers led 19-14 at the end of the first quarter, 34-22 at halftime and 54-39 at the conclusion of the third period before the visitors outscored them 22-17 in the final frame.
Kade Anderson added 12 points and Cody Banet 10 for Eastern while Yancey Edlin (eight points, 10 rebounds, nine assists) and Kaden Temple (seven points, nine rebounds, six assists) both had all-around games.
The Musketeers (7-1) are scheduled to visit North Posey at noon next Tuesday.
Meanwhile the Mustangs (3-5) next face South Dearborn next Wednesday in its first game of the Morristown Holiday Tournament.
