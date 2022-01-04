HANOVER — Casey Kaelin and Quentin Hesse scored 11 points apiece to lead the Providence to a 49-48 win at Southwestern in a matchup of sectional rivals on Tuesday night.
The Rebels, the reigning champion of Sectional 45, led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter. However the Pioneers, the Sectional 45 winner in 2020, outscored the hosts 15-11 in the second quarter and 15-12 in the third to take a 36-31 lead into the final frame.
Southwestern rallied in the fourth quarter, when it outscored Providence 17-13, but could never get over the hump down the stretch.
Kaelin hit two field goals and was 7 for 12 from the free throw line while Hesse hit a trio of 3-pointers and a pair of free throws for the Pioneers, who also received nine points from Tyler Simmons and seven off the bench from Grant Seebold.
Providence shot 41.7 percent for the game, including 66.7 percent (8 for 12) in the second half. The Pioneers outscored the Rebels 16-8 in points off turnovers and 22-10 off the bench, led by Hesse and Seebold.
The Pioneers (7-3) will next visit Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the annual Town Championship game.
.
PROVIDENCE 49, SOUTHWESTERN 48
Providence 6 15 15 13 — 49
Southwestern 8 11 12 17 — 48
Providence (7-3): Casey Kaelin 11, Tyler Simmons 9, Grant Williams 4, Max Beatty 3, Quentin Hesse 11, Jaden Johnson 4, Grant Seebold 7.
Southwestern (6-4): Mitch Mingione 3, Colton Cloud 5, Zach Cole 15, Parker Davis 7, Jamison Lewis 8, Payton Gwin 10.
3-point field goals: Providence 7 (Hesse 3, Seebold 2, Beatty, Simmons); Southwestern 6 (Gwin 2, Cloud, Cole, Lewis).
.
BRAVES TOP 'TOPPERS
MADISON — Visiting Borden blanked Shawe Memorial in the second and fourth quarters en route to a 58-26 triumph Tuesday night.
The Braves broke out to a 20-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased it to 32-11 by the break after outscoring the Hilltoppers 12-0 in the second.
Shawe cut it to 45-26 by the end of the third period, but Borden shutout the 'Toppers 13-0 in the final frame.
Mason Jones tallied 12 points to lead a balanced offensive by the Braves. Sterling Mikel added 10, Kasym Nash and Ethan Eurton nine apiece while Brady Schuler scored eight.
Borden (7-3) will take a three-game winning streak into Friday's game at New Washington.
.
BORDEN 58, SHAWE MEMORIAL 26
Borden 20 12 13 13 — 58
Shawe 11 0 15 0 — 26
Borden (7-3): Shawn Condon 4, Sterling Mikel 10, Kasym Nash 9, Brady Schuler 8, Mason Jones 12, Ethan Eurton 9, Cruz Martin 6.
Shawe Memorial (5-4): Louis Liv 2, Eric Liv 2, Wyatt Nichter 3, Eli Turner 2, Philip Kahn 17.
3-point field goals: Borden 9 (Nash 3, Jones 2, Martin 2, Schuler 2); Shawe Memorial 4 (Kahn 3, Nichter).
.
PANTHERS OUTLAST LIONS
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central pulled away from Rock Creek for a 68-46 win Tuesday night.
The Panthers led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter before extending their advantage to 35-25 at the break.
Corydon increased its lead to 16 (50-34) at the conclusion of the third period before the Panthers outpointed the Lions 18-12 in the final frame.
Rock Creek (4-5) next visits sectional-rival Borden at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.