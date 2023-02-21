CLARKSVILLE — Casey Kaelin tallied a game-high 21 points to lead Class 2A No. 8 Providence to a 73-37 victory over visiting New Washington in the regular-season finale for both at the Larkin Center on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers led 18-3 at the end of the first quarter, 34-16 at halftime and 56-29 through three periods en route to the 36-point win.
Freshman Elijah Fuller-Tucker added 11 points, all in the fourth quarter, while junior Quentin Hesse netted nine for Providence (18-4), which will face Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday night in a first-round game of the 2A Southwestern Sectional.
"The boys played well on both ends of the floor against a high-powered offensive team in New Washington," said Pioneers coach Ryan Miller, whose team bounced back from a 63-49 loss at Silver Creek for its 15th win in 16 games. "We got back to playing Providence basketball after having an unacceptable performance this weekend. The boys have had a great regular season with several nice wins over quality opponents, but now we are 0-0 and it's time to get to work."
Senior Matthew Arthur scored a team-high 14 points for the Mustangs (10-13), who will host Shawe Memorial at 6 p.m. next Tuesday night in a first-round game of the Class A New Washington Sectional.
"We wish our former coach Torrey Winchester and them good luck in sectionals," Miller said.
PROVIDENCE 73, NEW WASHINGTON 37
New Wash 3 13 13 8 — 37
Providence 18 16 22 17 — 73
New Washington (10-13): Paul Giltner 5, Matthew Arthur 14, Connor Shaffer 3, Mason Arthur 7, Mason Thompson 8.
Providence (18-4): Quentin Hesse 9, Casey Kaelin 21, Noah Lovan 8, Jaden Johnson 6, Grant Seebold 8, Brian Wall 8, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 11, Cole Huett 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 6 (Mat. Arthur 2, Mas. Arthur, Giltner, Shafer, Thompson); Providence 7 (Kaelin 3, Seebold 2, Hesse, Fuller-Tucker).
RED DEVILS ROLL OVER CUBS
MADISON — P.J. Douglas tallied a team-high 20 points off the bench to lead Jeffersonville to a 74-49 win at Madison on Tuesday night.
Conner Lyons added 17, Michael Cooper 15 and Tre Singleton 10 for the Red Devils (12-8), who will close out their regular season at Castle on Friday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 74, MADISON 49
Jeffersonville 16 17 22 18 — 74
Madison 12 16 11 10 — 49
Jeffersonville (12-8): Ben Kalonji 4, Conner Lyons 17, Monnie McGee 2, Tre Singleton 10, Avery McDuffy 6, Michael Cooper 15, P.J. Douglas 20.
Madison (3-19): Jones 6, Davis 6, Kozenski 2, Reynolds 23, True 3, Schafer 9.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 9 (Lyons 3, Cooper 2, McDuffy 2, Douglas, Singleton); Madison 3 (Davis 2, True).
HORNETS WIN 4TH IN A ROW
BLOOMINGTON — Aydan Head had 21 points to lead four in double digits as Henryville closed out its regular season with an 87-58 win at Bloomington Lighthouse on Tuesday night.
Carson Conrey added 19, Layton Walton 16 and Cade Riley 10 for the Hornets (16-6), who have won four in a row.
Henryville will face Austin at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday night in a first-round game of the 2A Southwestern Sectional.
GENERALS CLIP EAGLES
CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville celebrated its Senior Night with a 71-68 victory over visiting Austin on Tuesday night.
The Generals (8-13) close out their regular season when they host Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
REBELS DOWN CHARLESTOWN
HANOVER — Class 2A No. 9 Southwestern rallied to down Charlestown 68-59 Tuesday night.
The visiting Pirates led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and 35-29 at halftime before the Rebels outscored them 23-12 in the third period and 16-12 in the final frame for the win.
The Pirates (11-11) will host Silver Creek next Wednesday night in a first-round game of the 3A Charlestown Sectional.
SENATORS SLIP PAST LIONS
CAMPBELLSBURG — West Washington outlasted visiting Rock Creek 60-55 in a matchup of new sectional foes Tuesday night.
Senator Lane Hoefler recorded the 1,000th point of his career during the win.
The Lions (6-14) will close out their regular season Friday night at Clarksville.
EAGLES WIN FINALE
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville picked up its first win of the season, clipping Crothersville 80-38 in the Eagles' regular-season finale Tuesday night.
Lanesville (1-20) will face the winner between Rock Creek and Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night in a Class A West Washington Sectional semifinal.
