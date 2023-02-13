2-10-23_Providence@New Albany_BBB_10123_.jpg

Providence junior Noah Lovan drives for a shot during the Pioneers’ 31-29 victory at New Albany on Friday night.

 Photos by Joe Ullrich

CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 7 Providence rolled to a 60-25 victory over visiting Austin on Saturday night at the Larkin Center.

The Pioneers led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter, 32-11 at halftime and 52-15 through three periods en route to their 13th win in a row.

Senior Casey Kaelin tallied a game-high 21 points while Noah Lovan netted 14 for Providence (16-3), which will visit North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

.

PROVIDENCE 60, AUSTIN 25

Austin         8     3    4 10 — 25

Providence 17  15  20  8 — 60

Austin (4-15): K. Richie 2, Hanner 6, Furnish 6, Richey 2, X. Richie 9.

Providence (16-3): Quentin Hesse 4, Casey Kaelin 21, Noah Lovan 14, Jaden Johnson 8, Drew Kelly 2, Carter Lannan 3, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 2, Bryson Whitlock 2, Charlie Scott 2, Cole Huett 2.

3-point field goals: Austin 3 (X. Richie 2, Hanner); Providence 4 (Kaelin 2, Hesse, Johnson).

.

WARRIORS WIN 5TH IN A ROW

NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy outscored West Washington 32-16 in the second half to rally for a 50-35 win Saturday night.

The Senators led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and 19-18 at halftime (when CAI honored long-time athletic contributor Larry Leonard) before the Warriors rallied, outscoring the visitors 19-11 in the third period and 13-5 in the final frame for their fifth win in a row.

Joshua Renfro tallied a team-high 16 points while David Cook added 15 and Caleb Roy 13 for CAI (14-5), which will visit Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

.

CAI 50, WEST WASHINGTON 35

West Washington 10  9  11  5 — 35

Christian Academy 6 12 19 13 — 50

West Washington (10-8): Mason Cox 2, Jaxson Cambron 6, Lane Hoefler 17, Kenton Chase 5, Ian Rosenbaum 5.

CAI (14-5): Caleb Roy 13, Joshua Renfro 16, David Cook 15, Nate Doss 6.

3-point field goals: West Washington 6 (Hoefler 3, Cambron 2, Rosenbaum); CAI 6 (Cook 3, Renfro 2, Roy).

.

HORNETS RALLY PAST PACERS

VEVAY — Layton Walton tallied 23 points to lead Henryville to a come-from-behind 69-59 win at Switzerland County on Saturday night.

The host Pacers led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter before the Hornets outscored them 24-8 in the second period to take a 32-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Henryville increased its advantage to 54-36 through three periods on the way to the win.

Carson Conrey added 16 points, Eli Kleinert 13 and Cade Riley 10 for the Hornets (13-6), who will host West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

