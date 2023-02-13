CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 7 Providence rolled to a 60-25 victory over visiting Austin on Saturday night at the Larkin Center.
The Pioneers led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter, 32-11 at halftime and 52-15 through three periods en route to their 13th win in a row.
Senior Casey Kaelin tallied a game-high 21 points while Noah Lovan netted 14 for Providence (16-3), which will visit North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
PROVIDENCE 60, AUSTIN 25
Austin 8 3 4 10 — 25
Providence 17 15 20 8 — 60
Austin (4-15): K. Richie 2, Hanner 6, Furnish 6, Richey 2, X. Richie 9.
Providence (16-3): Quentin Hesse 4, Casey Kaelin 21, Noah Lovan 14, Jaden Johnson 8, Drew Kelly 2, Carter Lannan 3, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 2, Bryson Whitlock 2, Charlie Scott 2, Cole Huett 2.
3-point field goals: Austin 3 (X. Richie 2, Hanner); Providence 4 (Kaelin 2, Hesse, Johnson).
WARRIORS WIN 5TH IN A ROW
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy outscored West Washington 32-16 in the second half to rally for a 50-35 win Saturday night.
The Senators led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and 19-18 at halftime (when CAI honored long-time athletic contributor Larry Leonard) before the Warriors rallied, outscoring the visitors 19-11 in the third period and 13-5 in the final frame for their fifth win in a row.
Joshua Renfro tallied a team-high 16 points while David Cook added 15 and Caleb Roy 13 for CAI (14-5), which will visit Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CAI 50, WEST WASHINGTON 35
West Washington 10 9 11 5 — 35
Christian Academy 6 12 19 13 — 50
West Washington (10-8): Mason Cox 2, Jaxson Cambron 6, Lane Hoefler 17, Kenton Chase 5, Ian Rosenbaum 5.
CAI (14-5): Caleb Roy 13, Joshua Renfro 16, David Cook 15, Nate Doss 6.
3-point field goals: West Washington 6 (Hoefler 3, Cambron 2, Rosenbaum); CAI 6 (Cook 3, Renfro 2, Roy).
HORNETS RALLY PAST PACERS
VEVAY — Layton Walton tallied 23 points to lead Henryville to a come-from-behind 69-59 win at Switzerland County on Saturday night.
The host Pacers led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter before the Hornets outscored them 24-8 in the second period to take a 32-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Henryville increased its advantage to 54-36 through three periods on the way to the win.
Carson Conrey added 16 points, Eli Kleinert 13 and Cade Riley 10 for the Hornets (13-6), who will host West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
