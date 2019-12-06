AUSTIN — Another game, another last-second victory for Providence.
Nick Sexton’s layup at the buzzer lifted the Pioneers to a 61-59 win at Austin on Friday night.
Sterling Huber tallied 15 points to pace Providence while Sexton, who also hit the game-winner at Tell City in the Pioneers' season-opener last Saturday, contributed 13 points. Austin Grantz added 10 for Providence (2-0), which plays at Lanesville next Friday night.
PROVIDENCE 61, AUSTIN 59
Providence 14 13 18 16—61
Austin 13 10 15 16—59
Providence (2-0): Austin Grantz 10, Sterling Huber 15, Alec Fougerousse 7, Nick Sexton 13, David Wall 9, Max Beatty 5, Tyler Simmons 2.
Austin (0-3): Chance Craig 3, Brysen Montgomery 3, Gabe Bowling 2, Trey Hargouse 16, Zack Stidham 10, Brendon Mosier 13, Luke Watts 5, Gavin Parke 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 3 (Huber 2, Beatty); Austin 3 (Stidham 2, Watts).
RAMS STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Paoli muscled its way to a 48-32 road win over host Henryville on Friday night.
The Rams' size gave the Hornets fits as Paoli put four players in double figures.
The Hornets had their moments on offense, but ultimately couldn't keep up with the Rams.
Westin Allen led the way for Henryville with 12 points while Cody Wallis added seven.
Paoli's Parker Sullivan led all scorers with 13 points. Hobbie Bobbitt finished with 11 and both Brett Bosley and Aron Busick added 10.
"We played so hard tonight," Henryville coach Jared Hill said. "Paoli's size and strength caused us problems in the half court."
Henryville (1-1) plays at Salem at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
PAOLI 48, HENRYVILLE 32
Paoli 9 16 5 18—48
Henryville 4 12 4 12—32
Paoli (1-1): Parker Sullivan 13, Hobie Bobbitt 11, Brett Bosley 10, Aron Busick 10, John Moon 4.
Henryville (1-1): Westin Allen 12, Cody Wallis 7, Sam Guernsey 5, Austin Contreras 3, Cole Pirrman 2, Taylor Guthrie 2, Jayke Youell 1.
3-point field goals: Paoli 5 (Sullivan 2, Bobbitt, Bosley); Henryville 3 (Allen 3).
