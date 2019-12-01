TELL CITY — The Ryan Miller Era got off to a dramatic, and successful, start Saturday night as Providence topped Tell City 45-42 on Nick Sexton's last-second 3-pointer in overtime.
"It was a hard-fought game by both teams," Miller, the first-year Pioneers coach, said. "Tell City is a very well-coached team. We were glad to be part of a tough game like that."
The game was back-and-forth throughout. The Marksmen led 8-7 at the first stop and 31-27 at the end of the third quarter while Providence was ahead 16-15 at halftime and knotted it at 39 by the end of regulation.
In OT the Pioneers hit a pair of 3-pointers. The first was by Max Beatty, the second was by Sexton.
Senior Austin Grantz scored a game-high 13 points to pace Providence while Sexton tallied 12.
Senior guard Devin Pruitt led Tell City (1-1), which is coached by New Albany alum Matt Lynch, with 12 points.
The Pioneers (1-0) play at Austin on Friday.
PROVIDENCE 45, TELL CITY 42 (OT)
Providence 7 9 12 9 6—45
Tell City 8 7 16 5 3—42
Providence (1-0): Austin Grantz 13, Sterling Huber 4, Alec Fougerousse 4, Nick Sexton 12, David Wall 2, Bryce Hutchins 3, Max Beatty 5, Cade Carver 2.
Tell City (1-1): Noble 2, Chestnut 3, Gaynor 3, Tran 7, Mathena 6, Pruitt 12, Lloyd 6.
3-point field goals: Providence 3 (Beatty, Hutchins, Sexton), Tell City 6 (Pruitt 4, Chestnut, Gaynor).
MUSTANGS ROLL OVER HILLTOPPERS
MADISON — Matthew Arthur and Jesus Diaz combined for 45 points and 10 3-pointers to lead visiting New Washington to a 64-42 win at Shawe Memorial on Saturday night.
Arthur, a freshman, was 6 for 10 from long range on his way to a game-high 24 points while Diaz, a senior, hit four from downtown en route to 21 points. Those two helped the Mustangs come back after trailing 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.
"We started off slow in the first," New Wash coach Jonathan May said. "I still thought we were getting some good looks, we just missed a few shots. They started off hot and hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter. We started to do better as the game progressed and we were able to win the next three quarters. We felt good and Arthur and Diaz did a really good job shooting the ball. Also, the other guys did a great job of finding those guys and getting them good shots, especially in the second half."
New Washington (2-0) hosts Rock Creek on Friday night and Christian Academy on Saturday night.
NEW WASHINGTON 64, SHAWE MEMORIAL 42
New Washington 11 14 21 18—64
Shawe Memorial 13 5 13 11—42
New Washington (2-0): Matthew Arthur 24, Jesus Diaz 21, AJ Walter 9, Josh Clemons 6, Logan Cooper 3, Isaiah Bogan 1.
Shawe Memorial (1-1): Henry Grote 14, Ethan Stuart 12, Grayson May 6, Chandler Cole 5, Jack Grote 3, TJ Stitzel 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 11 (Arthur 6, Diaz 4, Cooper); Shawe 7 (H. Grote 3, May 2, Cole, J. Grote).
GENERALS EDGE LIONS FOR 3RD AT LOOGOOTEE
LOOGOOTEE — Clarksville outlasted Rock Creek 55-53 for third place in the Loughmiller Classic on Saturday night at Loogootee.
Both teams lost their first games of the day. The host Lions clipped the Generals 53-38 in the opening contest.
"We didn't particularly play well in that first game," Clarksville coach Brian McEwen said. "Loogootee is a tough team to play in your opener and I think we just didn't play well."
In the second game Class 2A No. 7 Southwestern took down the Lions 75-51.
"We got beat by a better team," Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said of his contest. "I've been coming to this tournament for a long time and this is one of the best fields I have seen out here. We are starting a very young team and today we learned the hard way."
In the third-place game the Generals rallied from a 28-23 halftime deficit, outscoring the Lions 32-25 after intermission.
Junior Dae'von Fuqua scored a game-high 19 points while Keyshawn Minor added 13 for Clarksville, which trailed by double digits early in the second half.
"We played a lot better in the second game," McEwen said. "We calmed down and played good in the second half. Dae'von played well all game and Larry Spaulding was a huge second-half spark. He came in and played good defense and played really hard. All in all the day was about what you would expect to start the year. It will give us something to build on as we get ready for a pretty tough week."
Sophomore guard Gavin Gullion led the Lions with 17 points while freshman Ladarius Wallace tallied 12 and seniors Johnathon Browning and Kevin Meyer added 10 apiece.
"We didn't finish the game," Brown said. "We controlled most of the game and won three of the four quarters, we just didn't finish and put the game away. We didn't make any crucial plays. Clarksville played better than us and made the better plays down the stretch. My two seniors are playing well while we are asking a lot of them. We are going to need a lot out of them. We'll clean up a couple things and get ready for New Washington and be ready to go on Friday."
Loogootee outlasted Southwestern 76-64 in Saturday night's final.
The Generals (1-1) host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night and 3A No. 1 Silver Creek on Friday night. Meanwhile the Lions (0-3) play at New Washington on Friday night.
LOUGHMILLER CLASSIC
Saturday at Loogootee
First round
LOOGOOTEE 53, CLARKSVILLE 38
Clarksville 10 3 17 8—38
Loogootee 21 14 12 6—53
Clarksville (0-1): Dae'von Fuqua 12, Dakota Capps 9, Keyshawn Minor 9, Jaren Starks 7, Marquis Forward 1.
Loogootee (2-0): Silas Bauer 17, Jordan Wildman 15, Landon Harder 6, Peyton Bledsoe 6, Jalem Wildman 4, Luke Nonte 3, Nathaniel Hart 2.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 4; Loogootee 3.
SOUTHWESTERN 75, ROCK CREEK 51
Rock Creek 10 14 15 12—51
Southwestern 22 25 24 4—75
Rock Creek (0-2): Johnathon Browning 21, Ladarius Wallace 12, Kevin Meyer 8, Gavin Gullion 5, Michael Sulzer 3, Mozee 2.
Southwestern (2-0): Williams 25, Krammer 21, Mefford 15, Eckles 7, Cline 4, Cole 3.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 6 (Wallace 3, Browning, Sulzer, Gullion); Southwestern 13 (Williams 7, Krammer 4, Mefford, Eckles).
Third-place game
CLARKSVILLE 55, ROCK CREEK 53
Rock Creek 14 14 19 6—53
Clarksville 12 11 18 14—55
Rock Creek (0-3): Gullion 17, Wallace 12, Browning 10,Meyer 10, Jonathan Boggs 2, Mozee 2.
Clarksville (1-1): Fuqua 19, Minor 13, Starks 9, Capps 6, Larry Spaulding 5, Connor Page 3.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 3 (Gullion 3); Clarksville 4 (Starks 2, Minor, Page).
