CHARLESTOWN — Jake Helton scored eight of his game-high 14 points in the second half to help Charlestown rally for a 41-39 victory over visiting Borden on Saturday night.
The Pirates led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter before the Braves battled back to take a 25-20 lead into the locker room at halftime. Charlestown then outscored Borden 9-6 in the third period to pull within two (31-29). The Pirates outpointed the Braves 12-8 in the final frame to end a six-game losing skid.
Freshman Grason Connell netted nine points, all in the final three quarters, for Charlestown (4-9), which will next visit Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Mason Carter tallied 12 points on the strength of four 3-pointers to pace Borden while Sterling Mikel added 10.
The Braves (9-5) next visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in a Southern Athletic Conference clash.
.
CHARLESTOWN 41, BORDEN 39
Borden 10 15 6 8 — 39
Charlestown 12 8 9 12 — 41
Borden (9-5): Mason Carter 12, Sterling Mikel 10, Kasym Nash 6, Mason Jones 1, Ethan Eurton 2, Shawn Condon 2, Brady Schuler 3, Alex Schuler 3.
Charlestown (4-9): Chase Benner 4, Jake Ottersbach 2, Trace Thierman 5, Austin Pickerell 3, Demetrius Phelps 4, Grason Connell 9, Jake Helton 14.
3-point field goals: Borden 8 (Carter 4, Mikel, Nash, A. Schuler, B. Schuler); Charlestown 4 (Connell 3, Helton).
.
FLOYD CLIPS COUGARS
RAMSEY — Floyd Central built a 15-point halftime lead en route to a 58-43 win at North Harrison on Saturday night.
The Highlanders led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-20 at the break.
"Fortunately for us we had a fantastic second quarter," said Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon, whose team outscored the Cougars 20-13 in the second period.
Caleb Washington scored 13 points to pace four in double figures for the Highlanders (9-2), who host Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Meanwhile the Cougars (8-3) visit Lanesville at the same time.
EAGLES OUTLAST GENERALS
AUSTIN — Host Austin outlasted Clarksville 60-50 Saturday night.
The Generals (4-8) are slated to visit Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
