Brandon Rayzer-Moore dunks one home. 

EVANSVILLE — Senior standout Brandon Rayzer-Moore scored a game-high 33 points to lead 11th-ranked Jeffersonville to a 62-47 win over Evansville North in the Red Devils’ season-opener Friday night at the University of Southern Indiana.

Rayzer-Moore netted 15 of his points in the third period, when Jeff outscored the Huskies 23-8 after trailing 24-16 at halftime.

Sophomore Brenton Moore added 12 points for the Red Devils, who played without senior standout Will Lovings-Watts due to a violation of team rules.

Jeff (1-0) will be back in action at around 6 p.m. tonight, when it faces Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills in the final game of the 2021 BodyArmor Showcase at Charlestown.

JEFFERSONVILLE 62, EVANSVILLE NORTH 

Jeffersonville          11     5     23    24 — 62

Evansville North     13     11     8     16 — 47

     Jeffersonville (1-0): Kobe Stoudemire 6, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 33, Brenton Moore 12, Caleb Thomas 3, Monnie McGee 2, P.J. Douglas 6. 

     Evansville North (1-1): Brayden Huebner 9, Hailey 2, Aidan Blackford 3, Mason Wicks 11, Ryan Caddell 11, Cameron Gehlhausen 8, Alec Vidoni 1, Derrick Stanfield 3. 

     3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 4 (Moore, Rayzer-Moore, Stoudemire, Thomas); Evansville North 2 (Caddell, Huebner).  

BULL DOGS DOWN DRAGONS

COLUMBUS — Host Columbus North handed Silver Creek its first loss in over 10 months Friday night.

The Bull Dogs downed the Class 3A No. 3 Dragons 52-35.

The loss ended a 16-game winning streak for Silver Creek, the two-time defending state champ which last lost 42-41 to Bloomington South on Jan. 30.

Ty Ferguson and Luke Harmon scored 15 points apiece to lead North (3-1), which was coming off a 56-46 loss to Seymour last Saturday.

Senior standout Branden Northern tallied a team-high 14 points for the Dragons, who had no other player with more than six.

Silver Creek (2-1) will host Mid-Southern Conference-rival North Harrison next Friday night.

PIONEERS CLIP EAGLES

AUSTIN — Visiting Providence rolled to a 60-40 win at Austin on Friday night.

The Pioneers (2-0) will visit Borden at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

RAMS TOP HORNETS

HENRYVILLE — Paoli outlasted host Henryville 51-42 Friday night. 

The Hornets (0-2) visit Salem at 7:30 p.m. tonight. 

 

