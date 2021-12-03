EVANSVILLE — Senior standout Brandon Rayzer-Moore scored a game-high 33 points to lead 11th-ranked Jeffersonville to a 62-47 win over Evansville North in the Red Devils’ season-opener Friday night at the University of Southern Indiana.
Rayzer-Moore netted 15 of his points in the third period, when Jeff outscored the Huskies 23-8 after trailing 24-16 at halftime.
Sophomore Brenton Moore added 12 points for the Red Devils, who played without senior standout Will Lovings-Watts due to a violation of team rules.
Jeff (1-0) will be back in action at around 6 p.m. tonight, when it faces Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills in the final game of the 2021 BodyArmor Showcase at Charlestown.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 62, EVANSVILLE NORTH
Jeffersonville 11 5 23 24 — 62
Evansville North 13 11 8 16 — 47
Jeffersonville (1-0): Kobe Stoudemire 6, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 33, Brenton Moore 12, Caleb Thomas 3, Monnie McGee 2, P.J. Douglas 6.
Evansville North (1-1): Brayden Huebner 9, Hailey 2, Aidan Blackford 3, Mason Wicks 11, Ryan Caddell 11, Cameron Gehlhausen 8, Alec Vidoni 1, Derrick Stanfield 3.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 4 (Moore, Rayzer-Moore, Stoudemire, Thomas); Evansville North 2 (Caddell, Huebner).
.
BULL DOGS DOWN DRAGONS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus North handed Silver Creek its first loss in over 10 months Friday night.
The Bull Dogs downed the Class 3A No. 3 Dragons 52-35.
The loss ended a 16-game winning streak for Silver Creek, the two-time defending state champ which last lost 42-41 to Bloomington South on Jan. 30.
Ty Ferguson and Luke Harmon scored 15 points apiece to lead North (3-1), which was coming off a 56-46 loss to Seymour last Saturday.
Senior standout Branden Northern tallied a team-high 14 points for the Dragons, who had no other player with more than six.
Silver Creek (2-1) will host Mid-Southern Conference-rival North Harrison next Friday night.
PIONEERS CLIP EAGLES
AUSTIN — Visiting Providence rolled to a 60-40 win at Austin on Friday night.
The Pioneers (2-0) will visit Borden at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
RAMS TOP HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Paoli outlasted host Henryville 51-42 Friday night.
The Hornets (0-2) visit Salem at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
