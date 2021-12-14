Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 64F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.