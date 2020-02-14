EVANSVILLE — Jeffersonville barely survived at Evansville Reitz on Friday night, winning 70-69 in overtime.
The Red Devils ran out to an early 21-10 lead before the Panthers pulled to within one (34-33) by halftime. It was back-and-forth from there.
In OT Jeff got up six before weathering Reitz’s last-ditch effort.
Senior forward Tre Coleman led the Red Devils with 23 points. He came up big and scored 11 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Senior point guard Jacob Jones also had a big overtime, scoring seven of his 19 points. Caleb Mason added 14 and led both teams with three made 3-pointers.
Owen Dease tallied 23 points to pace the Panthers. Reitz junior standout Khristian Lander went out with an injury early in the game and did not score.
Jeffersonville (14-5), which has won nine of its last 10 games, plays at Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
JEFFERSONVILLE 70, EVANSVILLE REITZ 69
Jeffersonville 21 13 12 11 13 — 70
Evansville Reitz 10 23 14 10 12 — 69
Jeffersonville (14-5): Tre Coleman 23, Jacob Jones 19, Caleb Mason 14, Darin Starks 7, Kobe Stoudemire 5.
Evansville Reitz (14-6): Owen Dease 23, Jordan Jarvis 11, Ethan Higgs 11, Gavin Schippert 6, Logan Martin 2, Jadyn McHugh 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 8 (Mason 3, Coleman 2, Jones, Starks, Stoudamire); Evansville Reitz 4 (Dease 2, Higgs, Jarvis).
GENERALS OUTLAST LIONS
SALEM — A big second half that featured good shooting and free throws pushed Clarksville past host Salem 78-69 in Mid-Southern Conference action Friday night.
Clarksville was led by some strong outside shooting by Jaren Starks, who led the team with four 3-pointers and a team-high 22 points.
Starks and the Generals got started early and knocked down three 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Clarksville found its offensive groove in the third quarter and never looked back. Starks knocked down two more treys in the third and was aided by Keyshawn Minor and Connor Page who each hit a 3 of their own.
The Generals finished the third with 25 points in the period and sealed the deal with a 28-point fourth. Salem tried to get the Generals to let them back in the game at the foul line, but Clarksville was 15-of-18 from the stripe.
“We played well in spurts,” Clarksville coach Brian McEwen said. “Jaren shot the ball well and played well. Dakota [Capps] and Keyshawn [Minor] has solid games. Clayton [Aranda] drew three charges.”
Capps added 17 points while Dae’von Fuqua scored 14 and Minor tallied 12.
Clarksville (12-6, 6-2) looks for its fifth straight win at North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CLARKSVILLE 78, SALEM 69
Clarksville 18 12 25 23 — 78
Salem 14 12 15 28 — 69
Clarksville (12-6, 6-2): Jaren Starks 22, Dakota Capps 17, Dae’von Fuqua 14, Keyshawn Minor 12, Connor Page 6, Marquis Forward 5, Clayton Aranda 2.
Salem (9-11, 4-4): Mead 18, Pepmeier 12, Jefferson 11, Fleming 10, Howard 8, Kinsler 7, Mahuron 3.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 8 (Starks 4, Minor 2, Page 2); Salem 3 (Pepmeir, Jefferson, Mahuron).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.