NEWBURGH — Jeffersonville outscored Castle 13-1 in overtime to pull out a 76-64 boys’ basketball win Friday night.
The Red Devils trailed 19-10 at the end of the first quarter and 32-25 at halftime before rallying in the second half. Jeff pulled within five (46-41) by the conclusion of the third quarter before Brandon Rayzer-Moore’s 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer tied it at 63 and forced OT.
Rayzer-Moore finished with a team-high 22 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter and OT, for the Red Devils, who won for the ninth time in their last 10 games. Will Lovings-Watts tallied 21 while Kobe Stoudemire and Jaylen Fairman added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Jeff.
The Red Devils (12-6) will face Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 76, CASTLE 64 (OT)
Jeffersonville 10 15 16 22 13 — 76
Castle 19 13 14 17 1 — 64
Jeffersonville (12-6): Will Lovings-Watts 21, Kobe Stoudemire 14, Jered Tyson 2, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 22, Jaylen Fairman 12, Brenton Moore 2, Michael O'Brien 2.
Castle (10-6): Isaiah Swope 22, Zeke Niehaus 11, Bob Nunge 17, Max Moore 7, Cole Simmons 2, Jackson Mitchell 2, Caleb Niehaus 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 9 (Stoudemire 4, Rayzer-Moore 3, Lovings-Watts 2); Castle 9 (Z. Niehaus 3, Nunge 3, Swope 2, Moore).
.
BRAVES BEAT LIONS
BORDEN — Brennan Eurton and Kasym Nash combined for 34 points to lead Borden to a 71-47 victory over visiting Salem on Friday night.
Eurton scored 19, all in the first three quarters, while Nash netted 15.
The Braves actually trailed 14-12 at the end of the first period before taking control by outscoring the Lions 18-6 in the second to take a 30-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Borden outpointed Salem 41-27 in the second half.
Cruz Martin added 11 points, all after intermission, for the Braves, who knocked down 12 3-pointers.
Borden (12-10) will face the winner between Rock Creek and Christian Academy at 6 p.m. next Friday night in the Class A Borden Sectional semifinals.
.
BORDEN 71, SALEM 47
Salem 14 6 8 19 — 47
Borden 12 18 18 23 — 71
Salem (4-17): Pepmeier 8, Whitfield 2, Colon 7, Baughman 8, Wells 6, Mahuron 4, Howard 12.
Borden (12-10): Mason Carter 5, Sterling Mikel 6, Kasym Nash 15, Brennan Eurton 19, Mason Jones 7, Gavin Just 3, Ethan Eurton 2, A.J. Agnew 3, Cruz Martin 11.
3-point field goals: Salem 3 (Baughman, Colon, Pepmeier); Borden 12 (B. Eurton 3, Martin 3, Nash 2, Agnew, Carter, Jones, Just).
.
DRAGONS DOWN OWLS
SEYMOUR — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a game-high 30 points to lead Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek to a 72-56 win at Seymour on Friday night.
The Purdue-signee hit 11 field goals and was 8 for 15 from the free throw line. Additionally, he contributed eight rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.
Branden Northern and Kooper Jacobi added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Dragons, who led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter and 40-27 at halftime.
Silver Creek (18-4), which is riding a seven-game win streak, will face Corydon Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional.
.
SILVER CREEK 72, SEYMOUR 56
Silver Creek 20 20 18 14 — 72
Seymour 10 17 14 15 — 56
Silver Creek (18-4): Trey Kaufman-Renn 30, Isaac Hinton 6, Trey Schoen 3, Branden Norther 13, Kooper Jacobi 11, Nolan Gilbert 9.
Seymour (10-11): Landon Fritsch 13, Charlie Longmeier 6, Marcus Brooks 7, Casey Regruth 9, Eli Meyer 10, Bret Perry 7, Andrew Levine 4.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 3 (Gilbert, Jacobi, Schoen); Seymour 3 (Fritsch, Perry, Regruth).
