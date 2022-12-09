Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&