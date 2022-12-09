JEFFERSONVILLE — Sophomore P.J. Douglas scored a game-high 19 points to lead Jeffersonville to a 53-38 victory over visiting Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night at Johnson Arena.
The sophomore hit six field goals and went 7 for 7 from the free throw line for the Red Devils, who led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, 27-15 at halftime and 40-34 through three periods before outscoring the Owls 13-4 in the final frame.
Fellow sophomores Michael Cooper and Tre Singleton added 12 and 11 points respectively for Jeff (3-2, 1-0), which will visit Silver Creek next Friday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 53, SEYMOUR 38
Seymour 8 7 19 4 — 38
Jeffersonville 13 14 13 13 — 53
Seymour (0-5, 0-1): Fritch 14, Perry 6, Longmeier 1, Rennekamp 6, Johnson 7, Myer 4.
Jeffersonville (3-2, 1-0): Tre Singleton 11, Michael Cooper 12, PJ Douglas 19, Conner Lyons 2, Monnie McGee 3, Shawn Boyd 2, Avery McDuffy 2.
3-point field goals: Seymour 3 (Fritch 2, Perry); Jeffersonville 3 (Cooper 2, McGee).
PIONEERS CLIP EAGLES
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence built a 21-7 halftime lead en route to a 56-26 victory over visiting Lanesville on Friday night at the Larkin Center.
The Pioneers led 13-3 at the end of the first quarter and by 14 at the half before doubling up the Eagles 16-8 in the third period, then outscoring them 19-11 in the final frame.
Noah Lovan paced Providence with 12 points while Grant Seebold aded 11.
Jackson Schneider led Lanesville with eight points.
The Pioneers (2-1) will visit Scottsburg (4-1), which lost 71-48 to Brownstown Central on Friday night, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
PROVIDENCE 56, LANESVILLE 26
Lanesville 3 4 8 11 — 26
Providence 13 8 16 19 — 56
Lanesville (0-3): Maddex Miller 3, Jack Crosby 6, Eli Guernsey 1, Caleb Voyles 4, Ethan Patterson 2, Jackson Schneider 8, Jaxson Payne 2.
Providence (2-1): Drew Kelly 5, Preston Kempf 2, Quentin Hesse 5, Carter Lannan 2, Noah Lovan 12, Brian Wall 2, Jaden Johnson 8, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 2, Grant Seebold 11, Bryson Whitlock 5, Charlie Scott 2.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 1 (Miller); Providence 6 (Kelly, Hesse, Lovan, Johnson, Seebold, Whitlock).
PIRATES OUTLAST GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Demetrius Phelps scored 16 points to lead four in double digits and pace Charlestown to a 61-59 win at Clarksville on Friday night.
The two teams were tied at 17 after one quarter before the Pirates outpointed the Generals 19-13 in the second to take a 36-30 lead into the locker room at halftime. Clarksville rallied in the second half. However, Charlestown held on for the victory in a contest between former Mid-Southern Conference rivals.
Grason Connell and AJ Todd added 13 points apiece while Jake Ottersbach tallied 12 for the Pirates (3-2), who next host CAI on Dec. 17.
Jacob Seward scored a game-high 24 points, while Landon Radlein finished with 14 and Morgan Capps 13 for the Generals (1-4), who will visit Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CHARLESTOWN 61, CLARKSVILLE 59
Charlestown 17 19 14 11 — 61
Clarksville 17 13 14 13 — 59
Charlestown (3-2): AJ Todd 13, Parker Odle 2, Lucas Gillespie 3, Jake Ottersbach 12, Ethan French 2, Demetrius Phelps 16, Grason Connell 13.
Clarksville (1-4): Morgan Capps 13, Landon Radlein 14, Jacob Seward 24, Ke’vonne Murrell 4, Robert Lamar 4.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 7 (Connell 3, Todd 2, Gillespie, Phelps); Clarksville 8 (Radlein 4, Seward 4).
DRAGONS DOWN COUGARS
RAMSEY — Kaden Oliver and Kasen Daeger combined for 33 points to lead Silver Creek to a 47-37 win at North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
Oliver finished with a game-high 17 while Daeger added 16.
The Cougars led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter before the Dragons edged ahead 24-22 at halftime. North Harrison tied it up at 31 entering the final frame, when Creek outscored the hosts 16-6.
Sawyer Wetzel netted 11 for the Cougars (1-3, 0-2), who will host Brownstown Central next Friday night.
The Dragons (3-1, 2-0) will host Jeffersonville next Friday night.
SILVER CREEK 47, NORTH HARRISON 37
Silver Creek 6 18 7 16 — 47
North Harrison 8 14 9 6 — 37
Silver Creek (3-1, 2-0): Kaden Oliver 17, Kasen Daeger 16, Walker Hoffman 4, Cameron Wheeler 4, Nate Davidson 6.
North Harrison (1-3, 0-2): Kaleb Kellems 9, Sawyer Wetzel 11, Riley Schneider 5, Bryce Fessel 5, David Langdon 5, Tanner Book 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 5 (Daeger 5); North Harrison 3 (Kellems, Wetzel, Fessel).
HORNETS EDGE AUSTIN
HENRYVILLE — Cade Riley scored 15 points to lead host Henryville to a 65-62 victory over visiting Austin on Friday night at Furnish Gym.
The two teams were tied at 12 at the end of the first quarter and at 29 at halftime before the Hornets edged ahead 49-46 heading into the final frame.
The Eagles led 59-57 with 2 minutes, 26 seconds to play before Henryville outscored the visitors 8-3 the rest of the way.
Aydan Head added 11 points and Hayden Barbour 10 for the Hornets (2-3), who will host Hauser at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
REBELS TOP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Southwestern downed New Washington 69-42 Friday night.
The Mustangs (1-3) will host Salem at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
