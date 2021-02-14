JEFFERSONVILLE — Will Lovings-Watts and Brandon Rayzer-Moore combined for 43 points in host Jeffersonville's 72-43 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Saturday night.
The Red Devils' victory creates a logjam atop the HHC standings, where Jeff, the Panthers, Floyd Central and New Albany are all tied with 4-2 records.
Jennings actually led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter before the Devils dominated the final three frames. Jeff outscored the Panthers 14-6 in the second period before outscoring the visitors 24-10 in the third and 19-7 in the fourth.
Lovings-Watts tallied 23 points, 16 in the second half, while Rayzer-Moore netted 20, 14 in the first half. Jaylen Fairman added 10 points and Kobe Stoudemire nine for the Red Devils (9-6, 4-2), who host Louisville DeSales at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 72, JENNINGS COUNTY 43
Jennings County 17 6 10 7 — 43
Jeffersonville 15 14 24 19 — 72
Jennings County (10-7, 4-2): Austin Martin 2, Logan McIntosh 3, Cole Sigler 2, Carson McNulty 8, Keegan Marowitz 7, Justin Ramey 8, Jacob Vogel 13.
Jeffersonville (9-6, 4-2): Will Lovings-Watts 23, Kobe Stoudemire 9, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 20, Jaylen Fairman 10, Michael O'Brien 2, Monnie McGee 3, B. Moore 3, Jeroy Ellis 2.
3-point field goals: Jennings County 8 (Vogel 3, Romey 2, Marowitz, McIntosh, McNulty; Jeffersonville 5 (Rayzer-Moore 2, Lovings-Watts, McGee, Moore, Stoudemire).
FLOYD TAMES MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Jake Heidbreder scored 16 points to lead Floyd Central to a 76-38 win at New Washington on Saturday night.
The Highlanders led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Mustangs 22-12 in the second period to take a 42-18 lead into the locker room at halftime. Floyd outpointed New Wash 34-20 in the second half.
Cole Harritt added 11 points for the Highlanders, who had 12 players score. Heidbreder (four) and Harritt (three) combined for seven of the team's 10 3-pointers.
Matthew Arthur scored 16 points to pace the Mustangs.
Floyd next visits Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night while New Wash is scheduled to visit South Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 76, NEW WASHINGTON 38
Floyd Central 20 22 20 14 — 76
New Washington 6 12 10 10 — 38
Floyd Central (12-4): Jake Heidbreder 16, Will Bouch 4, Brady Moore 6, Kevin Woodruff 3, Gabe Cora 9, Caleb Washington 4, Max Tripure 8, Wesley Celichowski 6, Will Fisher 2, Kyle Poates 4, Cole Harritt 11, Nathaniel Hoffman 3.
New Washington (8-13): Matthew Arthur 16, Mason Thompson 8, Bo Giltner 7, Logan Cooper 3, Jayden Buford 3, Hunter Eurton 1.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 10 (Heidbreder 4, Harritt 3, Cora, Poates, Tripure; New Washington 5 (Arthur 2, Buford, Cooper, Thompson).
BRAVES BEAT JEEPS
DUBOIS — Mason Carter, Brennan Eurton and Kasym Nash combined for 48 points to lead Borden to a 69-45 win at Northeast Dubois on Saturday afternoon.
Carter tallied a game-high 17 points, on the strength of five 3-pointers, while Eurton added 16 and Nash 15 — all on 3's.
The Braves led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Jeeps got within 32-26 by halftime. Borden, however, outscored Northeast Dubois 37-19 in the second half for the win.
The Braves (10-9) visit Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
BORDEN 69, NORTHEAST DUBOIS 45
Borden 19 13 19 18 — 69
NE Dubois 11 15 11 8 — 45
Borden (10-9): Mason Carter 17, Sterling Mikel 8, Kasym Nash 15, Brennan Eurton 16, Mason Jones 2, Ethan Eurton 6, Gavin Just 2, Cruz Martin 3.
NE Dubois (8-12): Pieper 13, Peyton Betz 5, Ty Kalb 3, Aidan Dodd 2, Ty Riecker 8, Miller 6, Schepers 6, Logan Mehringer 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 11 (Carter 5, Nash 5, Martin); NE Dubois 4 (Pieper 3, Kalb).
HORNETS STING PACERS
VEVAY — Henryville won its sixth straight game Saturday night, downing host Switzerland County 56-32.
The Hornets led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 25-13 at halftime before outpointing the Pacers 31-19 in the second half.
Sam Guernsey and Layton Walton 10 points apiece to pace Henryville.
"Sam Guernsey was a monster in the paint early and Cody Wallis held their best player (Ben Hicks) scoreless for the three quarters that he was on the floor," Hornets head coach Jared Hill said. "I thought the first half was our best half defensively we've played in awhile. If we keep competing at a high level we will continue to be successful."
Henryville (11-9) hosts West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
HENRYVILLE 56, SWITZERLAND COUNTY 32
Henryville 15 10 17 14 — 56
Switz. Co. 7 6 8 11 — 32
Henryville (11-9): Corey Vanover 6, Austin Contreras 2, Westin Allen 8, Sam Guernsey 10, Cody Wallis 8, Layton Walton 10, Braydon Dobbs 7, Christian Wenskoski 3, Hayden Barbour 2.
Switzerland County (3-16): Nate Geyman 2, Bryce Wrightsman 13, Austin Bosaw 5, Ben Hicks 4, Canaan Johnson 2, Jacob Williams 6.
3-point field goals: Henryville 3 (Allen 2, Wenskoski); Switzerland County 2 (Bosaw, Wrightsman).
TWISTERS RALLY PAST WARRIORS
OLDENBURG — Host Oldenburg Academy outscored Christian Academy 33-20 in the second half to rally for a 50-44 win Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter and 24-17 at halftime. The Twisters, however, turned the tables in the second half. They outscored the visitors 16-6 in the third period and 17-14 in the final frame.
Brady Dunn tallied a game-high 18 points, on the strength of five 3-pointers, to lead CAI. Nate Doss added 12 points, all on 3's, for the Warriors (6-13) host Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
OLDENBURG ACADEMY 50, CAI 44
Christian Academy 13 11 6 14 — 44
Oldenburg Academy 12 5 16 17 — 50
Christian Academy (6-13): Nate Doss 12, Brady Dunn 18, Nathan Whitten 2, Caleb Roy 4, Myles Morgan 5, Connor Jackson 3.
Oldenburg Academy (5-9): Nick Folop 2, Pros Moorman 10, Andrew Oesterling 17, Wil Freeland 15, Abe Streator 6.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 11 (Dunn 5, Doss 4, Jackson, Morgan); Oldenburg Academy 7 (Freeland 3, Oesterling 3, Moorman).
