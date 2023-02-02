JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville cruised to a 56-27 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Thursday night at Johnson Arena.
The Red Devils led 11-3 at the end of the first quarter and 24-9 at halftime before outscoring the Lions 32-18 in the second half.
Tre Singleton tallied 13 points to lead a balanced attack for Jeff, which also received 10 apiece from P.J. Douglas and Conner Lyons.
Rock Creek will next host Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Jeff (9-7), meanwhile, is idle until its hosts Jennings County on Feb. 11.
JEFFERSONVILLE 56, ROCK CREEK 27
Rock Creek 3 6 6 12 — 27
Jeffersonville 11 13 18 17 — 56
Rock Creek (3-12): Keajuan Beco 10, Taylor 6, Marial Diper 2, Brown 2, Florence 2, Jaleb Treat 5.
Jeffersonville (9-7): Tre Singleton 13, Michael Cooper 8, P.J. Douglas 10, Conner Lyons 10, Shawn Boyd 6, Ray Laird 2, Ben Kalonji 2, Monnie McGee 6, Polk 2.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 1 (Beco); Jeffersonville 3 (Lyons 2, McGee).
PIONEERS WIN 10TH IN A ROW
CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 7 Providence rolled to a 49-26 triumph over visiting South Central on Thursday night.
The Pioneers led 15-4 at the end of the first quarter, 22-14 at halftime and 35-18 through three periods on the way to their 10th straight win.
“South Central is a good team with talented players and is well-coached. We were proud of how our boys competed and executed on both ends of the floor,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said.
Casey Kaelin tallied a game-high 21 points to pace the Pioneers while Noah Lovan netted nine.
Providence (13-3) will face another Harrison County foe at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, when it hosts Corydon Central.
PROVIDENCE 49, SOUTH CENTRAL 26
South Central 4 10 4 8 — 26
Providence 15 7 13 14 — 49
South Central (11-7): Jarrett Ferree 2, Christian Kiper 8, Cole Thomas 12, Caden Bogan 2, Ethan Hedden 2.
Providence (13-3): Casey Kaelin 21, Noah Lovan 9, Brian Wall 2, Jaden Johnson 4, Grant Seebold 6, Drew Kelly 2, Carter Lannan 3, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 2.
3-point field goals: South Central 0; Providence 5 (Kaelin 2, Seebold 2, Lannan).
HORNETS STING EASTERN
PEKIN — After trailing early, Henryville rallied for a 52-45 win at Eastern on Thursday night.
The host Musketeers led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter before the Hornets outscored them 9-6 in the second to take a 22-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Henryville then outpointed Eastern 13-11 in the third quarter and 17-14 in the final frame for the win.
Carson Conrey tallied a team-high 13 points for the Hornets while Layton Walton added 12.
Kaden Temple scored a game-best 24 points for the Musketeers (14-4).
Henryville (12-5) will host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
RENFRO LEADS WARRIORS TO WIN
NEW ALBANY — Sophomore Joshua Renfro scored a game-high 27 points to lead Christian Academy to a 66-31 victory over visiting Shawe Memorial on Thursday night.
The host Warriors led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter and 32-12 at halftime before outscoring the Hilltoppers 34-19 in the second half.
David Cook added 15 points and Caleb Roy 14 for CAI (10-5), which will host Class A No. 6 Evansville Christian at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 66, SHAWE MEMORIAL 31
Shawe Memorial 5 7 11 8 — 31
Christian Acad. 13 19 18 16 — 66
Shawe Memorial (6-11): Sam Fewell 4, Eric Liu 1, Khan 20, Wyatt Nichter 6.
Christian Academy (10-5): Caleb Roy 14, Joshua Renfro 27, Elijah Lodgsdon 8, David Cook 15, Lucas Gillespie 2.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 4 (Kahn 2, Nichter 2); CAI 4 (Renfro 3, Cook).
DRAGONS TAME LIONS
SALEM — Visiting Silver Creek rolled to a 72-40 triumph at Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Thursday night.
Hayden Garten tallied a game-high 22 points to lead the way for the Dragons, who also received 14 from Jace Burton and 12 from Kaden Oliver.
Silver Creek (9-7, 5-1) will visit Milan at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
SILVER CREEK 72, SALEM 40
Silver Creek 17 23 22 10 — 72
Salem 6 14 9 11 — 40
Silver Creek (9-7, 5-1): Hayden Garten 22, Kaden Oliver 12, Kyle Roberts 4, Jace Burton 14, Nate Davidson 2, Walker Hoffman 2, Dane Sprigler 6, Cameron Wheeler 4, Jayce Just 2, Jerron Miles 4.
Salem (1-16, 0-7): Justin Stephenson 2, Alex Wilcox 2, Hayden Baughman 4, Jaden Cheatwood 10, Jackson Brough 2, Kaleb Tucker 5, Kellen Humphrey 4, Holden Collins 11.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 6 (Garten 4, Sprigler 2); Salem 6 (Collins 3, Cheatwood 2, Tucker).
STARS DOWN FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Bedford North Lawrence outscored Floyd Central 19-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 58-39 win in a Hoosier Hills Conference game Thursday night.
The host Highlanders led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter and 24-19 at the break thanks to Caleb Washington’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
The second half, however, belonged to the Stars. They outscored Floyd 20-10 in the third period before outpointing the Highlanders by 14 in the final frame.
Caleb Washington tallied a team-high 14 for Floyd while Tevi Ali added 12.
The Highlanders (4-12, 1-4) will host Center Grove at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
BEDFORD NL 58, FLOYD CENTRAL 39
Bedford NL 8 11 20 19 — 58
Floyd Central 10 14 10 5 — 39
Bedford NL (11-5, 4-1): Colten Leach 20, Colton Staggs 15, Noah Godlevske 19, Kole Bailey 4.
Floyd Central (4-12, 1-4): Caleb Washington 14, Kaden Stewart 6, Tevi Ali 12, Brock Conrad 4, Nathan Rushing 3.
3-point field goals: BNL 5 (Godlevske 5); Floyd Central 4 (Washington 2, Ali, Rushing).
COUGARS CLIP PANTHERS
RAMSEY — Host North Harrison downed Charlestown 61-45 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday night.
The Cougars led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter and 32-16 at halftime en route to victory.
Sawyer Wetzel tallied a team-high 18 points for North Harrison (8-7, 4-4) while Brody Fessel added 16.
Demetrius Phelps scored a game-high 23 points to pace the Pirates, who also received 10 points from Ethan French and nine from A.J. Todd.
Charlestown (9-10, 1-5) will visit Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
NORTH HARRISON 61, CHARLESTOWN 45
Charlestown 8 8 12 17 — 45
North Harrison 14 18 11 18 — 61
Charlestown (9-10, 1-5): A.J. Todd 9, Ethan French 10, Demetrius Phelps 23, Grason Connell 3.
North Harrison (8-7, 4-4): Kaleb Kellems 9, Brody Fessel 16, Sawyer Wetzel 18, Riley Schneider 4, Bryce Fessel 2, Kaden Schenck 2, Josh Waynescott 2, David Langdon 8.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (Phelps 2, Connell, Todd); North Harrison 6 (Langdon 2, Wetzel 2, Bro. Fessel, Kellems).
MUSTANGS TOP HORNETS
NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington defeated Medora 62-37 Thursday night.
The Mustangs (8-10), who have won four in a row, will host Switzerland County at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
