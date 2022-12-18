EVANSVILLE — Michael Cooper hit six 3-pointers and tallied 22 points to lead Jeffersonville to a 64-57 win over Class A No. 3 Evansville Christian at Evansville Bosse on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, 37-24 at halftime and 54-39 through three periods before holding off the Eagles in the final frame.
Conner Lyons added 12 points while PJ Douglas and Shawn Boyd tallied 10 apiece for Jeff (5-2), which will next play Pike on Dec. 28 in its first game of the Paul Loggan Memorial Invitational at North Central.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 64, EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 57
Jeffersonville 15 22 17 10 — 64
Ev. Christian 14 10 15 18 — 57
Jeffersonville (5-2): Tre Singleton 4, Raijon Laird 3, Michael Cooper 22, PJ Douglas 10, Conner Lyons 12, Monnie McGee 3, Shawn Boyd 10.
Evansville Christian (4-3): Schnepper 5, Haab 14, Dunham 28, Lynn 3, Chesser 7.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 9 (Cooper 6, Lyons 2, Boyd); Evansville Christian 11 (Dunham 4, Haab 4, Chesser, Lynn, Schnepper).
.
PIRATES PREVAIL OVER WARRIORS
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown built a 43-20 halftime lead on its way to a 72-57 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Saturday night.
The Pirates outpointed the Warriors 17-7 in the first quarter and 26-13 in the second to take that 23-point lead into the locker room. The Warriors rallied in the second half, outscoring Charlestown 37-29, but it wasn’t enough.
Senior Jake Ottersbach tallied a team-high 23 points to pace the Pirates and lead three in double digits. AJ Todd and Ethan French added 14 points apiece for Charlestown (4-2), which will face host Evansville Memorial at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a four-team tourney.
Joshua Renfro tallied 23 points, 18 in the second half, while David Cook scored 17, all in the second and third quarters, for CAI (5-2).
.
CHARLESTOWN 72, CAI 57
Chr. Academy 7 13 19 18 — 57
Charlestown 17 26 16 13 — 72
CAI (5-2): Joshua Renfro 23, Matthew Carter 4, David Cook 17, Brady Cambron 2, Nate Doss 4, Dylan Goodman 7.
Charlestown (4-2): AJ Todd 14, Jake Ottersbach 23, Ethan French 14, Austin Pickerell 7, Demetrius Phelps 5, Grason Connell 5, Parker Odle 2, Lucas Gillespie 2.
3-point field goals: CAI 7 (Cook 3, Renfro 3, Goodman); Charlestown 5 (French 2, Connell, Phelps, Todd).
.
EASTERN BEATS BORDEN
CAMPBELLSBURG — Eastern outlasted Borden 54-44 in the championship game of the Washington County Tournament on Saturday night.
The two teams were tied at 14 at the end of the first quarter before the Musketeers outscored the Braves 11-3 in the second to take a 25-17 lead into the locker room at halftime. Eastern extended its advantage to 39-27 through three periods before holding off Borden in the final frame.
Jacob Cherry tallied a game-high 24 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, for the Musketeers (6-1), who host New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Derrick Fuller-Tucker tallied a team-high 15 points while Kasym Nash netted 12 for the Braves (5-3), who’ll next face Rising Sun at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 in their first game of Monrovia’s Bulldog Holiday Classic.
.
EASTERN 54, BORDEN 44
Borden 14 3 10 17 — 44
Eastern 14 11 14 15 — 54
Borden (5-3): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 15, Alex Schuler 8, Kasym Nash 12, AJ Agnew 5, Judd Missi 2, Garrett Schmidt 2.
Eastern (6-1): Anderson 3, Banet 9, Kaden Temple 6, Jacob Cherry 24, Yancey Edlin 10, Brody Temple 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 3 (Nash 3); Eastern 5 (Edlin 2, Anderson, Banet, K. Temple).
.
EAGLES DOWN ‘DOGS
ZIONSVILLE — Zionsville built a 23-8 halftime lead en route to a 53-34 victory over visiting New Albany on Saturday night.
The Eagles led 12-2 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Bulldogs 11-6 in the second to take a 15-point lead into the locker room at halftime. Zionsville increased its advantage to 40-18 through three periods on the way to handing New Albany its first loss of the season.
Tommy Devine and Jeremy Rose scored eight points apiece to lead the Bulldogs (5-1), who’ll host Evansville Central at 8 p.m. Thursday night.
.
ZIONSVILLE 53, NEW ALBANY 34
New Albany 2 6 10 16 — 34
Zionsville 12 11 17 13 — 53
New Albany (5-1): Tre’von Redd 2, Tommy Devine 8, Josten Carter 1, Jeremy Rose 8, Rylan Schrink 5, Chris Lampkins 3, Kenny Watson 2, Chase Loesch 5.
Zionsville (5-3): Logan Imes 19, Drew Snivley 11, Lucas Louiso 3, Nick Richart 6, Maguire Mitchell 5, Jackson Tielker 6, Max Phenicle 3.
3-point field goals: New Albany 6 (Rose 2, Devine, Schrink, Lampkins, Loesch); Zionsville 7 (Imes 3, Tielker 2, Louiso, Mitchell).
.
REBELS ROLL OVER GENERALS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern outscored Clarksville 25-8 in the first quarter on the way to a 71-48 win Saturday night.
The Rebels increased their advantage to 38-19 by halftime before outscoring the Generals 26-16 in the third period.
Landon Radlein tallied a team-high 12 points while Jacob Seward added 11 for Clarksville (1-6), which will next face the host Dragons at 6 p.m. Dec. 27 in the first game of the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament.
.
SOUTHWESTERN 71, CLARKSVILLE 48
Clarksville 8 11 16 13 — 48
Southwestern 25 13 26 7 — 71
Clarksville (1-6): Morgan Capps 8, Landon Radlein 12, Ashton Leezer 4, Jacob Seward 11, Ke’vonne Murrell 5, Jaedyn Johnson 6, Robert Lamar 2.
Southwestern (7-0): Daylan Konkle 4, Claytin Sontag 8, Clayton Sontag 5, Barron Welsh 5, Peyton Gwin 17, Brady Cook 11, Jamison Lewis 24, Landon Kidwell 2.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 6 (Johnson 2, Radlein 2, Murrell, Seward); Southwestern 8 (Cook 3, Lewis 3, Gwin, Welsh).
.
PANTHERS OUTLAST FLOYD
BLOOMINGTON — Host Bloomington South built an 11-point halftime lead, then held off Floyd Central for a 62-54 win Saturday night.
The Panthers led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and 26-15 at the break. The Highlanders outscored the hosts 39-36 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
Caleb Washington tallied a game-high 23 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, for Floyd while. Tevi Ali added 12 and Kaden Stewart 10.
The Highlanders (1-4) will next play in Indianapolis Roncalli’s holiday tournament on Dec. 29.
.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 62, FLOYD CENTRAL 54
Floyd Central 7 8 17 22 — 54
Bloomington South 10 16 16 20 — 62
Floyd Central (1-4): Austin Cardwell 3, Tevi Ali 12, Kaden Stewart 10, Caleb Washington 23, Sam Higgins 2, Brock Conrad 4.
Bloomington South (4-3): Aiden Schmitz 17, Gavin Wisley 2, Zach Sims 11, Taye Spears 16, Rhett Johnson 15, Tucker Simpson 1.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 8 (Washington 4, Ali 2, Cardwell, Stewart); Bloomington South 6 (Schmitz 3, Spears 3).
.
STARS DOWN DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Bedford North Lawrence outscored Silver Creek 31-18 in the second half en route to a 62-43 victory Saturday night.
The Stars led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter and 31-25 at the break before outpointing the Dragons 16-5 in the third period and 15-13 in the final frame.
Kaden Oliver tallied a team-high 20 points while Kasen Daeger added 12 for Creek (3-3), which will next face Clarksville at 6 p.m. Dec. 27 in the first game of the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament.
.
BEDFORD NL 62, SILVER CREEK 43
Bedford NL 14 17 16 15 — 62
Silver Creek 12 13 5 13 — 43
Bedford NL (3-2): Kaedyn Bennett 15, Colten Leach 22, Trace Rynders 5, Noah Godlevske 6, Jett Jones 2, Kole Bailey 10, Maddox Ray 2.
Silver Creek (3-3): Walker Hoffman 8, Kaden Oliver 20, Kasen Daeger 12, Jackson Lewis 3.
3-point field goals: Bedford NL 8 (Bennett 3, Bailey 2, Godlevske 2, Rynders); Silver Creek 4 (Daeger 2, Lewis, Oliver).
.
MUSTANGS TAME TIGERS
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington rolled to a 75-60 victory over visiting Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Saturday night.
New Wash (3-4, 1-0) will visit Eastern at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.