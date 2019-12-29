KOKOMO — Jeffersonville swept a pair of South Bend schools Saturday to take home the title in the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament.
The Red Devils topped South Bend Washington 71-64 in the morning semifinals before beating previously-unbeaten South Bend Adams 52-44 in the final.
In the semifinal victory, senior standout Tre Coleman's huge game — 31 points and 12 rebounds — propelled Jeff past the Panthers. Coleman went 11 for 16 from the field and 9 for 11 from the free throw line in the win.
Coleman's classmates, Jacob Jones and Darin Starks, added 17 and 12 points respectively for the Devils, who shot 50 percent (25 for 50) from the field and went 16 for 22 (72.7 percent) from the free throw line.
In the final, Jones tallied a team-high 14 points and three assists before fouling out. Starks added 11 while sophomore Will Lovings-Watts, who went scoreless in the semifinals, collected 10 points and nine rebounds. Coleman contributed nine points and seven rebounds for Jeff, which shot 51.4 percent (18 for 35) from the field and went 14 for 18 (77.8 percent) from the foul line.
The Red Devils, who led 26-24 at halftime, held the Class 4A No. 10 Eagles to 32.1 percent (9 for 28) shooting in the second half on the way to victory.
Jeff (6-3) plays at Indianapolis Attucks (6-2) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
PHIL COX MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Saturday at Kokomo
Semifinal
JEFFERSONVILLE 71, SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON 64
SB Washington 17 12 12 23—64
Jeffersonville 17 10 22 22—71
SB Washington (4-6): Janye Griffin 5, Jason Jones 10, Jalen Miller 7, Demarcus Vaughn 21, Cortez Redmond 2, Jylen Petty 19.
Jeffersonville (5-3): Tre Coleman 31, Darin Starks 12, Caleb Mason 5, Jacob Jones 17, Kobe Stoudemire 6.
3-point field goals: SB Washington 8 (Vaughn 5, Jones 2, Petty); Jeffersonville 5 (Starks 2, Stoudemire 2, Jones).
Final
JEFFERSONVILLE 52, SOUTH BEND ADAMS 44
Jeffersonville 11 15 12 14—52
South Bend Adams 11 13 9 11—44
Jeffersonville (6-3): Coleman 9, Will Lovings-Watts 10, Starks 11, Mason 4, Jones 14, Stoudemire 2, Bryan Smithers 2.
SB Adams (9-1): Brayden Saxton 15, Lynn King 9, Quentez Columbus 8, Sydney Jefferies 5, Kyrin McClatchey 3, TeVaughn Columbus 2, Jessie Morgan 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 2 (Jones, Starks); SB Adams 2 (King, McClatchey).
.
WARRIORS WIN TOURNEY TITLE
FERDINAND — Bailey Conrad and T.J. Proctor combined for 37 points to lead Christian Academy to a 63-53 win over East Central in the final of Forest Park's Access Storage Holiday Hoops Classic.
The Warriors, who led the whole game, led 42-40 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring the Trojans 21-13 in the final frame to clinch the tourney title.
"I liked that we were able to win three days in two days," CAI coach Steve Kerberg said. "I'm proud of the toughness the guys showed."
Conrad tallied a game-high 23 points while Proctor added 14. Both were named to the all-tournament team.
"Bailey, he didn’t play his best last week against Paoli, but he played awesome throughout the whole tournament," Kerberg said. "He scored everywhere on the court, shot it well outside and played well in the post."
CAI will next face host Southridge at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Baird Winter Classic.
.
ACCESS STORAGE HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC
Saturday's final at Forest Park
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 63, EAST CENTRAL 53
East Central 14 12 14 13—53
Christian Academy 18 12 12 21—63
East Central (4-4): Jadyn Dennis 3, AJ Messmore 17, John Hotel 2, Logan Rohrbacher 15, Luke Collinsworth 16.
CAI (6-3): T.J. Proctor 14, Nick Conrad 7, Ethan Carrier 4, Josh Hahn 4, Brady Dunn 5, Chris Ballew 6, Bailey Conrad 23.
3-point field goals: East Central 4 (Dennis, Messmore 3); CAI 3 (Nick Conrad, Bailey Conrad 2).
.
MUSTANGS FALL IN FINAL
FRENCH LICK — Class 2A No. 9 Paoli broke out to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 61-26 win over New Washington in the championship game of the Holiday Classic at Springs Valley on Saturday night.
The Rams led 25-6 at the end of the first quarter and 35-13 at halftime. They cruised from there.
Parker Sullivan scored a game-high 17 points to pace Paoli (8-1).
A.J. Walter tallied a team-high 10 points for the Mustangs, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.
New Washington (7-4) next hosts Eastern (1-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
.
HOLIDAY CLASSIC AT SPRINGS VALLEY
Saturday's final
PAOLI 61, NEW WASHINGTON 26
New Washington 6 7 9 4—26
Paoli 25 10 16 10—61
New Washington (7-4): A.J. Walter 10, Josh Clemons 5, Bo Giltner 4, Logan Cooper 3, Mason Thompson 2, Jesus Diaz 2.
Paoli (8-1): Parker Sullivan 17, Aron Busik 14, Brett Bosley 9, Braxton Elliot 6, Caleb Vanmeter 5, Isaac Cornett-McBride 4, Hobie Bobbitt 3, Bladen Patton 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 1 (Cooper); Paoli 8 (Sullivan 5, Bosley, Bobbitt, Vanmeter).
.
DOGS DOWN ANDREAN FOR 7TH
NOBLESVILLE — With its 65-55 win over Andrean on Saturday afternoon, New Albany finished seventh in the Noblesville Holiday Tournament.
Senior Trey Hourigan tallied a team-high 19 points to pace the Bulldogs while freshman Jackson Streander added 13. Maddox Schmelz and Tucker Biven contributed 10 points apiece while Jordan Thomas added nine off the bench for New Albany, which led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter and 29-18 at halftime.
Eric Goodes tallied a game-high 23 for the Fighting 59ers (3-7).
New Albany (5-4) next plays at North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
NOBLESVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Saturday's seventh-place game at Noblesville
NEW ALBANY 65, ANDREAN 55
Andrean 6 12 17 20—55
New Albany 12 17 19 17—65
Andrean (3-7): Eric Goodes 23, Ben Jones 12, Deshon Burnett 8, Nick Flesher 7, Dahmian Cundiff 3, Jake Anderson 2.
New Albany (5-4): Kaden Stanton 4, Maddox Schmelz 10, Tucker Biven 10, Jackson Streander 13, Trey Hourigan 19, Jordan Thomas 9.
3-point field goals: Andrean 6 (Goodes 3, Jones 2, Flesher); New Albany 6 (Hourigan 2, Schmelz 2, Streander 2).
.
HORNETS FINISH 4TH IN JEFFERSON COUNTY CLASSIC
MADISON — Despite strong shooting from the outside, Henryville suffered a 68-49 setback to Southwestern in the third-place game of the Jefferson County Classic on Saturday.
The Rebels led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, 28-22 at halftime and 45-39 at the end of third period before breaking the game open by outscoring the Hornets 23-10 in the final frame.
Cole Pirrman tallied 21 points — all on 3-pointers — to pace Henryville. Jayke Youell contributed 12 points — also all on 3s — while Westin Allen added 11.
"We shot the ball really well from the 3-point line," Hornets coach Jared Hill said. "It's one of the few positives to take away from this beating."
Henryville (3-7) next hosts Heritage Christian in the first game of its McKee Munk Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.
.
JEFFERSON COUNTY CLASSIC
Saturday's third-place game at Madison
SOUTHWESTERN 68, HENRYVILLE 49
Henryville 8 14 17 10—49
Southwestern 9 19 17 23—68
Henryville (3-7): Cole Pirrman 21, Jayke Youell 12, Westin Allen 11, Cody Wallis 4, Braydon Dobbs 1.
Southwestern (7-5): Foster Mefford 25, Austin Kramer 15, Billy Eccles 15, Zach Cole 9, Mitchell Cline 4.
3-point field goals: Henryville 12 (Pirrman 7, Youell 4, Allen); Southwestern 9 (Mefford 4, Eccles 3, Kramer 2).
.
BRAVES BEAT CARDINALS
WASHINGTON — Borden ended a three-game losing skid with a 50-8 win over Washington Catholic on Saturday afternoon.
The Braves (3-6) next play at Anderson Prep Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
WARRIORS TOP LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Class 4A Whiteland downed host Rock Creek 64-52 Saturday evening.
Kevin Monkam-Meyer tallied a team-high 19 points to lead the Lions, who also received 16 points from Jonathan Browning.
Rock Creek (1-8) next faces Chatard on Saturday in the South Ripley Tournament.
