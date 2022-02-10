NEW ALBANY — Freshman Joshua Renfro scored a career-high 30 points to lead Christian Academy to a 53-32 victory over visiting Trinity Lutheran on Thursday night.
Renfro hit 11 field goals, including five 3-pointers, and was 3 for 4 from the free throw line for the game. He tallied five points in the first quarter, seven in the second, 10 in the third and eight in the fourth.
Brady Dunn added 11 and Caleb Roy eight for the Warriors (8-11), who won their second straight game.
CAI will host Highlands Latin (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CAI 53, TRINITY LUTHERAN 32
Trinity Lutheran 2 9 12 9 — 32
Christian Academy 10 15 18 10 — 53
Trinity Lutheran (8-11): Jacob Conrad 6, Caleb Williams 3, Kade Hill 2, Mitch Hackman 7, Jacob Sabotin 3, Sage Broughton 6, Levi Pottschmidt 3, Eli Ballard 2.
Christian Academy (8-11): Caleb Roy 8, Joshua Renfro 30, Nathan Whitten 2, Brady Dunn 11, Myles Morgan 2.
3-point field goals: Trinity Lutheran 3 (Pottschmidt, Sabotin, Williams); Christian Academy 7 (Renfro 5, Dunn 2).
NASH HELPS BRAVES BEAT SENATORS
BORDEN — Kasym Nash scored 20 points to lead Borden to a 56-47 victory over visiting West Washington on Thursday night.
The sophomore hit seven field goals, including six 3-pointers (five in the second half), for the Braves.
Sterling Mikel added 11 points and Mason Jones tallied 10 for Borden, which has won four of its last five games.
The Braves (12-5) will next host Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
BORDEN 56, WEST WASHINGTON 47
W. Wash 4 16 9 16 — 47
Borden 12 11 15 18 — 56
West Washington (5-11): Mason Cox 2, Jaxon Carmbron 3, Kaden Zink 7, Greyson McCoy 3, Lane Hoefler 20, Kenton Chase 12.
Borden (12-5): Mason Carter 3, Shawn Condon 4, Sterling Mikel 11, Kasym Nash 20, Mason Jones 10, Alex Schuler 2, Ethan Eurton 6.
3-point field goals: West Washington 6 (Hoefler 3, Zink 2, Cambron); Borden 10 (Nash 6, Jones 2, Carter, Mikel).
LIONS ROLL TO VICTORY
SELLERSBURG — Jaleb Treat tallied 19 points to pace four in double digits and lead Rock Creek to an 84-38 victory over visiting Louisville Portland Christian on Thursday night.
Marial Diper added 14 points, Keajuan Beco 12 and Gavin Gullion 10 for the Lions (9-7), who won for the fourth time in their last five games.
Rock Creek will host Highlands Latin (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
