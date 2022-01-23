CLARKSVILLE — A 29-point fourth period helped Rock Creek rally for a 71-64 win at Providence — the Lions' first-ever victory over the Pioneers — on Saturday night.
The Lions led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter before the Pioneers outpointed the visitors 20-8 in the second to take a 33-25 lead into the locker room at halftime. Rock Creek closed to within 44-42 by the conclusion of the third period before outscoring Providence by nine in the final frame.
"We were able to stymie them a little bit with our length with our 3-2 zone," Lions coach Chris Brown said. "Then we were able to get to the cup on the other end."
Gavin Gullion tallied a team-high 19 points to pace Rock Creek, which went 22 for 26 from the free throw line. Keajuan Beco added 17, Ladarius Wallace 10 and Marial Diper and Jaleb Treat netted nine for the Lions (6-6), who are scheduled to visit South Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
"I was proud of our guys. We showed a lot of tenacity and a lot of toughness," Brown said.
Quentin Hesse scored 19 points, on the strength of five 3-pointers, to pace the Pioneers, whose five-game win streak came to an end. Casey Kaelin added 15 for Providence (11-4), which will visit Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
ROCK CREEK 71, PROVIDENCE 64
Rock Creek 17 8 17 29 — 71
Providence 13 20 11 20 — 64
Rock Creek (6-6): Ladarius Wallace 10, Keajuan Beco 17, Marial Diper 9, Jonathan Boggs 8, Gavin Gullion 19, Jaleb Treat 9.
Providence (11-4): Cade Carver 4, Quentin Hesse 19, Casey Kaelin 15, Tyler Simmons 4, Jaden Johnson 1, Grant Williams 8, Gavin Seebold 8, Max Beatty 8.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 6 (Wallace 2, Beco 2, Diper, Gullion); Providence 9 (Hesse 5, Beatty 2, Kaelin, Seebold).
BULLDOGS OUTLAST PANTHERS IN DOUBLE OT
NEW ALBANY — Tucker Biven scored 24 of his game-high 32 points after intermission to lead New Albany to an 80-79 double-overtime victory over visiting Evansville Reitz on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter before the Panthers outscored the hosts 21-7 in the second to take a 36-26 lead into the locker room at halftime. New Albany rallied in the third period, outpointing Reitz 18-10 to get within two (46-44). The Bulldogs then trailed by three in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter when Jayden Thompson hit a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.
Both teams tallied five points apiece in the first extra session to force a second one, in which New Albany outpointed the Panthers 10-9.
Josten Carter added 16 points while Thompson tallied 12 and Jeremy Rose 10 for the Bulldogs (7-5), who won for the fifth time in their last six games.
New Albany next visits Evansville North at 8 p.m. Friday night.
NEW ALBANY 80, EVANSVILLE REITZ 79 (OT)
Evans. Reitz 15 21 10 19 5 9 — 79
New Albany 19 7 18 21 5 10 — 80
Evansville Reitz (6-5): McReynolds 11, Tinson 5, Higgs 14, Schippert 23, Kirkland 11, Springer 6, Sanders 9.
New Albany (7-5): Josten Carter 16, Jeremy Rose 10, Tucker Biven 32, Chase Loesch 2, Jayden Thompson 12, Tommy Devine 8.
3-point field goals: Evansville Reitz 9 (Schippert 3, McReynolds 2, Kirkland, Sanders, Springer, Tinson); New Albany 10 (Biven 6, Thompson 2, Carter, Devine).
RED DEVILS DOWN OLYMPIANS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville picked up a much-needed victory, beating visiting Columbus East 55-32 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Saturday night.
The win ended a three-game losing skid for the Red Devils (3-8, 1-2), who host Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
RAMS TOP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Paoli placed four players in double figures on the way to a 66-56 win at Christian Academy on Saturday night.
The game was tied at 17-all at the end of the first period before the Rams edged ahead 30-29 by the break. Paoli then outpointed the Warriors 15-7 in the third quarter to take control.
Fletcher Cole and John Moon netted 13 points apiece for the Rams (7-5).
Brady Dunn scored a game-high 26 points, 17 in the first half, for CAI while Joshua Renfro added 15 and Caleb Roy 11.
The Warriors (6-8) will next host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
PAOLI 66, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 56
Paoli 17 13 15 21 — 66
CAI 17 12 7 20 — 56
Paoli (7-5): Patton 12, Cole 13, Moon 13, Rominger 10, Little 7, Windhorst 4, Cornett-McBride 7.
CAI (6-8): Caleb Roy 11, Joshua Renfro 15, Nathan Whitten 2, Brady Dunn 26, Myles Morgan 2.
3-point field goals: Paoli 4 (Patton 2, Cole, Windhorst); CAI 7 (Dunn 3, Roy 3, Renfro).
EAGLES DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Lanesville clipped host Clarksville 65-52 Saturday night.
The Eagles led 19-14 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Generals 19-5 in the second to take a 38-19 lead into the locker room at halftime. Lanesville increased its advantage to 52-26 by the conclusion of the third period before Clarksville rallied in the final frame, outscoring the Eagles 26-13. It wasn't enough, though.
Both teams will be back in action next Saturday night, when the Generals (4-10) visit South Central and Lanesville (4-12) hosts Charlestown.
PANTHERS TOP PIRATES
CORYDON — Corydon Central ran out to a 25-4 lead and cruised to a 58-33 victory over visiting Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Saturday night.
The Panthers increased their advantage to 38-11 by the break and 54-21 by the conclusion of the third period en route to their eighth win in nine games.
Corydon (10-6, 2-2) will visit Paoli at 7:30 p.m. Friday night while the Pirates (4-11, 0-4) play host to Class 3A No. 8 Brownstown Central at the same time.
