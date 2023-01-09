BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Seward sizzles as Generals get past Mustangs

NEW WASHINGTON — Jacob Seward tallied 19 of his career-high 31 points in the second half to lead Clarksville to a 67-58 win at New Washington in a Clark County clash Saturday night.
The host Mustangs led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Generals edged ahead 31-28 by the break.
New Wash opened the second half with a quick run to take a lead before Clarksville coach Kyle Hankins took a timeout. After that, the Generals erupted with a big, game-deciding surge to take a 50-39 lead into the final frame.
“The energy they came out with in the second half, that’s what we wanted to have. I was a little bit perplexed at the fact that we didn’t have energy, because that’s all we talked about in the locker room,” Hankins said. “But they went to a different defense and we made a lineup adjustment. I put Ashton Leezer in and that gave us five offensive weapons out on the floor — we had five guys who could handle it and five guys that could pass it. After that we played about as good of basketball for a quarter-and-a-half as we’ve played all year and it was really fun to watch. My job is to get them in certain spaces and teach them how to play and they just went out and did it. It’s not about running a set or a play, it’s about putting them in spots for them to be successful, and they made me look like a whole lot better coach than I really am.”
Seward, a junior swingman, led the way in the third quarter, repeatedly finding the openings in the Mustangs’ zone defense.
“Then they went back to man(-to-man defense) and so we went four out and put Jacob in the post,” Hankins said. “He’s got as good of a feel in the post as any kid that I’ve been around at the high school level and he’s only 6-2 1/2, maybe 6-3. But he’s worked at it, he earns it. He deserves having games like this because of the work he puts in. Just like Landon (Radlein) the nights that Landon’s hit eight or nine 3s, it’s because of the work he puts in.”
The Mustangs rallied in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
Radlein finished with 18 points, on the strength of four 3-pointers, while senior Morgan Capps added a triple-double (10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists).
“Morgan Capps, I love the kid to death and he frustrates me sometimes, but he had a triple-double,” Hankins said. “He’s always trying to make the right play and his energy is just infectious. When he plays that way, and we play how we did tonight, we’ve got a chance, I think, night in and night out to be competitive.”
New Wash senior Matthew Arthur tallied a team-high 22 points while his younger brother Mason, a sophomore, added 21. Paul Giltner contributed 12 for the hosts.
Both teams will be back in action Friday night. The Generals (4-8), who have won three of their last four, will host Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. while the Mustangs (4-9) visit Henryville at the same time.
.
CLARKSVILLE 67, NEW WASHINGTON 58
Clarksville 12 19 19 17 — 67
New Wash 15 13 11 19 — 58
Clarksville (4-8): Morgan Capps 10, Landon Radlein 18, Jacob Seward 31, Ray McClendon 6, Ke’vonne Murrell 2.
New Washington (4-9): Paul Giltner 12, Matthew Arthur 22, Mason Arthur 21, Luke Woods 3.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 4 (Radlein 4); New Washington 11 (Mas. Arthur 5, Mat. Arthur 4, Giltner 2).
.
HORNETS WIN 6TH IN A ROW
SEYMOUR — Henryville outscored host Trinity Lutheran 42-20 in the second half to pull away for a 69-43 triumph Saturday night.
Layton Walton scored a game-high 16 points while Hayden Barbour tallied 12 and Aydan Head added 10 for the Hornets, who led 15-5 at the end first quarter and 27-23 at the break before outpointing the Cougars 16-8 in the third and 26-12 in the final frame.
“We found our rhythm in the second half and the ball went in,” Henryville head coach Jared Hill said. “Three-year starter Layton Walton played flawless in the second half tonight and I am really proud of him.”
The Hornets (7-3), who have won six straight, will host New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Friday night.
.
HENRYVILLE 69, TRINITY LUTHERAN 43
Henryville 15 12 16 26 — 69
Trinity Lutheran 5 18 8 12 — 43
Henryville (7-3): Eli Kleinert 5, Andrew Knecht 5, Cade Riley 7, Hayden Barbour 12, Carson Conrey 9, Aydan Head 10, Braydon Hobbs 2, Layton Walton 16, Cody Cranmer 3.
Trinity Lutheran (1-8): Froedge 5, Stuckwisch 8, Ballard 12, Pottschmidt 3, Gross 8, Pollert 2, Hackman 2, Coomler 3.
3-point field goals: Henryville 9 (Conrey 3, Barbour 2, Kleinert, Knecht, Riley); Trinity Lutheran 4 (Stuckwisch 2, Pottschmidt, Coomler).
.
PHELPS PACES PIRATES TO VICTORY
CHARLESTOWN — Sophomore Demetrius Phelps scored a game-high 25 points to help host Charlestown down Madison 76-55 Saturday night.
Phelps hit seven 2-pointers, three 3-pointers and 2 of 3 free throws in the game for the Pirates, who led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter, 41-24 at halftime and 58-37 through three periods en route to victory.
Freshman A.J. Todd added 15 points while Grason Connell contributed 12 for Charlestown, which ended a three-game losing streak.
The Pirates (6-6) will play host to Perry Central at 8 p.m. Friday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 76, MADISON 55
Madison 13 11 13 18 — 55
Charlestown 19 22 18 17 — 76
Madison (2-10): Davis 9, Reynolds 17, True 4, Schafer 9, Jones 4, Murphy 6, Jones 4, Kozenski 2.
Charlestown (6-6): AJ Todd 15, Jake Ottersbach 8, Ethan French 7, Demetrius 25, Grason Connell 12, Tre Martin 2, Lucas Gillespie 2, Austin Pickerell 5.
3-point field goals: Madison 2 (Davis, Reynolds); Charlestown 5 (Phelps 3, Connell 2).
.
IRISH OUST FLOYD
INDIANAPOLIS — Class 4A No. 2 Indianapolis Cathedral clipped Floyd Central 77-63 Saturday night.
The Highlanders (2-7) will visit Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.