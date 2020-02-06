JENNINGS COUNTY — Kaden Stanton scored 16 points to lead New Albany to a 56-43 Hoosier Hills Conference victory at Jennings County on Thursday night.
Julien Hunter and Trey Hourigan added 11 points apiece for the Bulldogs (11-7, 3-2), who built a double-digit lead by halftime.
New Albany hosts another HHC foe, Columbus East, at 2 p.m. Saturday.
NEW ALBANY 56, JENNINGS COUNTY 43
New Albany 14 16 16 8 — 56
Jennings County 8 10 18 7 — 43
New Albany (11-7): Kaden Stanton 16, Julien Hunter 11, Trey Hourigan 11, Tucker Biven 9, Maddox Schmelz 6, Jordan Thomas 1.
Jennings County (10-8): McNutty 14, Martin 12, Bailey 5, Vogel 4, Manowitz 4, Wilson 4.
3-point field goals: New Albany 5 (Stanton 4, Biven); Jennings County 5 (McNutty 4, Bailey).
PIONEERS ROLL OVER REBELS
ELIZABETH — Nick Sexton scored a game-high 13 points to pace Providence to a 48-32 win at South Central on Thursday night.
Sterling Huber added 11 for the Pioneers, who raced out to a 17-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Providence (12-6) hosts New Albany next Friday.
PROVIDENCE 48, SOUTH CENTRAL 32
Providence 17 6 17 8 — 48
South Central 4 7 13 8 — 32
Providence (12-6): Austin Grantz 2, Sterling Huber 11, Alec Fougerousse 4, Nick Sexton 13, David Wall 8, Max Beatty 4, Casey Kaelin 6.
South Central (7-10): Dylan Patterson 8, Wesley Wilson 5, Lucas Stewart 3, Austin Tyree 2, Bryce Dixon 3, Jordan Huda 9, Maddox Baker 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 4 (Huber 3, Sexton); South Central 4 (Huda 2, Dixon, Stewart)
MUSTANGS STING HORNETS
MEDORA — Hot-shooting New Washington rolled to a 65-24 win at Medora on Thursday night.
The Mustangs combined for eight made threes in the contest, led by Matthew Arthur with three. Arthur had a big first half with 14 points for a New Washington, which led 35-10 at intermission.
AJ Walter also helped get things going with nine points in his first two quarters. Logan Cooper chipped in with the long-range shooting and knocked down two 3-pointers for New Washington.
”It’s nice to have a game where every kid that dresses can get quality minutes and impact the game,” New Washington coach Jonathan May said. “We have had a few games where we’ve taken too many quick, contested shots. We spent the last two days working to correct that, and our guys did a great job of carrying that over into live play.”
Arthur led New Washington with a game-high 19 points in just three quarters. Walter added 11 and four other Mustangs finished with six apiece in the win.
The win puts an end to New Washington’s four-game road trip. The Mustangs (12-7) host Lanesville next Friday in a big Southern Athletic Conference game.
NEW WASHINGTON 65, MEDORA 24
New Washington 15 20 16 14 — 65
Medora 6 4 7 7 — 24
New Washington (12-7): Matthew Arthur 19, AJ Walter 11, Jesus Diaz 6, Josh Clemons 6, Bo Giltner 6, Logan Cooper 6, Isiah Bogan 4, Hunter Wiseman 3, Isaac Leezer 2, Mason Thompson 1, Jack Giltner 1.
Medora (1-17): Jayuin Spurgeon 12, Shepard Earl 6, Caleb Sturgill 3, Isaiah Myers 3.
3-point field goals: New Washington 8 (Arthur 3, Cooper 2, Diaz, Bogan, Walter); Medora 2 (Spurgeon 2).
WARRIORS WIN 3RD IN A ROW
MADISON — Bailey Conrad and T.J. Proctor combined for 48 points to lead Christian Academy to a 63-44 win at Shawe Memorial 63-44 Thursday night.
Conrad tallied a game-high 27 points, while Proctor added 21 for the Warriors, who won their third straight game.
CAI (11-7) next hosts Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CAI 63, SHAWE MEMORIAL 44
Christian Academy 12 21 9 21—63
Shawe Memorial 11 12 10 11—44
CAI (11-7): T.J. Proctor 21, Nick Conrad 3, Ethan Carrier 4, Chris Ballew 2, Bailey Conrad 27, Brady Dunn 3, Caleb Doss 3.
Shawe Memorial (6-11): Chandler Cole 11, Jack Grote 4, Grayson May 7, Henry Grote 6, Ethan Stuart 14, Elijah Goins 1.
3-point field goals: CAI 3 (B. Conrad, Doss, Proctor); Shawe Memorial 2 (J. Grote, May).
COUGARS CLIP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting North Harrison topped host Charlestown 73-48 in a Mid-Southern Conference game Thursday night.
The Pirates (3-14, 1-6) next host Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
HORNETS DOWN MUSKETEERS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville rolled to a 68-48 victory over Eastern on Thursday night.
The Hornets (7-11) next visit Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
