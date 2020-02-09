NEW ALBANY — New Albany’s Kaden Stanton was a shooting star Saturday afternoon.
The sophomore point guard hit seven 3-pointers en route to a career-high 27 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 78-40 Hoosier Hills Conference victory over visiting Columbus East.
Stanton hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, helping New Albany race out to a 23-11 lead, and three more in the second, as the Bulldogs built a 41-22 advantage. He hit his final trifecta, along with a trio of 2-pointers, in the third quarter.
Stanton had plenty of help too, as he paced five in double figures. Trey Hourigan contributed 13 points while Tucker Biven and Julien Hunter tallied 12 apiece and Jordan Thomas added 11 off the bench.
New Albany (12-7, 4-2) next plays at Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
NEW ALBANY 78, COLUMBUS EAST 40
Columbus East 11 11 13 5 — 40
New Albany 23 18 21 16 — 78
Columbus East (3-15, 0-4): Boyer 10, Murphy 14, Harden 1, Kuhlman 5, Pierce 8, Romine 2.
New Albany (12-7, 4-2): Kaden Stanton 27, Maddox Schmelz 3, Tucker Biven 12, Julien Hunter 12, Trey Hourigan 13, Jordan Thomas 11.
3-point field goals: Columbus East 3 (Boyer 2, Kuhlman); New Albany 10 (Stanton 7, Biven 2, Hourigan).
RED DEVILS ROLL OVER RAIDERS
HUNTINGBURG — Jacob Jones scored a game-high 19 points to pace four in double figures as Jeffersonville rolled to a 69-40 victory over host Southridge on Saturday afternoon.
Caleb Mason added 15 points, Tre Coleman tallied 14 and Darin Starks contributed 11 for the Red Devils, who led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and 42-12 at halftime.
Jeff played without sophomore standout Will Lovings-Watts.
The Red Devils (13-5) play at Evansville Reitz at 8 p.m. Friday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 69, SOUTHRIDGE 40
Jeffersonville 17 25 15 11 — 69
Southridge 4 8 17 11 — 40
Jeffersonville (13-5): Tre Coleman 14, Kobe Stoudemire 6, Darin Starks 11, Caleb Mason 15, Jacob Jones 19, Bryan Smithers 1, JeRoy Ellis 2.
Southridge (8-12): Kaden Neukam 4, Kaleb Wibbeler 7, Sam Sermersheim 4, Austin Kaeck 2, Garrett Voegerl 17, Fernando Hernandez 3, Gavin Voegerl 3.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 8 (Mason 5, Jones 2, Starks); Southridge 4 (Hernandez, Gar. Voegerl, Gav. Voegerl, Wibbeler).
LIONS WIN AGAIN
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek notched its second straight win, and its third in four games, with a 66-53 victory over visiting Cannelton on Saturday afternoon.
Freshmen Latwan Darden (16) and Ladarius Wallace (15) combined for 31 points, while senior Johnathon Browning added 13 for the Lions.
Rock Creek (4-14) visits Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. this coming Saturday night.
GENERALS RALLY PAST BRAVES
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville outscored Brownstown Central 22-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 48-41 Mid-Southern Conference victory Saturday afternoon.
Jaren Starks had four fourth-quarter 3-pointers and Dae'von Fuqua led the way with 17 points
“We defended pretty well. We broke down a few times. We just struggled offensively for some reason,” coach Brian McEwen said.
Clarksville (11-6, 5-2), which has won three in a row and six of its last seven, visits Salem at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
BLACKHAWKS BEAT BRAVES
FRENCH LICK — Host Springs Valley beat Borden 66-56 Saturday afternoon.
The Braves (5-13) host West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
