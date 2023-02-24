BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wallace leads Lions over Generals

CLARKSVILLE — Rock Creek rode a hot start to a 67-51 win at Clarksville in the regular-season finale for both Friday night.
The Lions led 23-14 at the end of the first quarter, 35-22 at halftime and 53-39 through three periods en route to the win.
Senior Ladarius Wallace tallied a game-high 22 points to pace Creek while Keajuan Beco added 18.
Jacob Seward scored 16 points while Morgan Capps had 13 and Landon Radlein 12 for the Generals, who honored their 1978 sectional championship team before the game.
Both teams begin postseason play next week.
Rock Creek (7-14) will face rival Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a first-round game of the Class A West Washington Sectional.
Meanwhile Clarksville (8-14) will take on town-rival Providence at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in a first-round game of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional.
ROCK CREEK 67, CLARKSVILLE 51
Rock Creek 23 12 18 14 — 67
Clarksville 14 8 17 12 — 51
Rock Creek (7-14): Ladarius Wallace 22, Keajuan Beco 18, Gavon Taylor 9, Marial Diper 7, Jaleb Treat 9, Kalaan Brown 2.
Clarksville (8-14): Morgan Capps 13, Landon Radlein 12, Ashton Leezer 8, Jacob Seward 16, Robert Lamar 2.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 4 (Beco 2, Taylor, Wallace); Clarksville 3 (Radlein 2, Capps).
DEVILS DOWN CASTLE
NEWBURGH — Jeffersonville closed out its regular season with a 55-48 win at Castle on Friday night.
The Red Devils led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter, 28-18 at halftime and 40-32 through three periods on the way to their third straight victory.
Jeff (13-8) will face the winner between Jennings County and Bedford North Lawrence at 6 p.m. next Friday night in a semifinal of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional.
BRAVES BEAT LIONS
BORDEN — Host Borden closed out its regular season with a 62-41 win over Salem on Friday night.
The Braves (16-7) will face the host Senators at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round game of the Class A West Washington Sectional.
OWLS DEFEAT DRAGONS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour downed Silver Creek 52-32 in the regular-season finale for both Friday night.
The Owls led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter before increasing that advantage to 29-14 by halftime and 40-28 through three periods.
Jaylan Johnson scored 14 points to lead Seymour (10-12).
Kyle Roberts netted nine to lead the Dragons.
Silver Creek (11-11) will face the host Pirates at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in a first-round game of the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional.
SEYMOUR 52, SILVER CREEK 32
Silver Creek 10 4 14 4 — 32
Seymour 16 13 11 12 — 52
Silver Creek (11-11): Hayden Garten 4, Kaden Oliver 5, Kyle Roberts 9, Walker Hoffman 8, Nate Davidson 6.
Seymour (10-12): Landon Fritsch 7, Bret Perry 12, Charlie Longmeier 2 Jaylan Johnson 14, Eli Meyer 10, Ethan Silcox 4, Cory Robinson 3.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 4 (Roberts 3, Davidson); Seymour 3 (Perry 2, Fritsch).