ELIZABETH — Layton Walton’s corner 3-pointer with less than 2 seconds to play lifted Henryville to a 49-46 win at South Central, and helped the Hornets clinch at least a share of the Southern Athletic Conference title, in boys’ basketball action Friday night.
“It was a battle, but we just wanted it more tonight,” Walton, who finished with a team-high 16 points, said.
The Hornets led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and 28-22 at halftime before the Rebels outscored them 17-7 in the third to take a 39-35 lead. However Henryville rallied in the final frame, outpointing South Central 14-7, to move one step closer to the SAC championship.
Eli Kleinert added 11 for the Hornets (11-4, 4-0), who will host Edinburgh at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
HENRYVILLE 49, SOUTH CENTRAL 46
Henryville 14 14 7 14 — 49
South Central 7 15 17 7 — 46
Henryville (11-4, 4-0): Eli Kleinert 11, Andrew Knecht 3, Hayden Barbour 6, Carson Conrey 6, Aydan Head 7, Layton Walton 16.
South Central (10-6, 2-2): Free 6, Kiper 19, Thomas 18, Bogan 3.
3-point field goals: Henryville 8 (Barbour 2, Conrey 2, Walton 2, Kleinert, Knecht); South Central 2 (Kiper, Thomas).
STARS HAND DEVILS 1ST HHC LOSS
BEDFORD — Host Bedford North Lawrence outlasted Jeffersonville 55-50 to hand the Red Devils their first Hoosier Hills Conference loss of the season.
The Stars led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, 28-23 at halftime and 40-38 through three periods en route to victory.
Tre Singleton tallied a team-high 17 points while Michael Cooper added 12 for the Red Devils (8-7, 4-1).
Colton Staggs scored a game-high 22 points to pace the Stars (9-5, 3-1), who only had three players score. Noah Godlevske added 21 and Colten Leach 12 for BNL.
Jeff will host Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
BEDFORD NL 55, JEFFERSONVILLE 50
Jeffersonville 14 9 15 12 — 50
Bedford NL 18 10 12 15 — 55
Jeffersonville (8-7, 4-1): Tre Singleton 17, P.J. Douglas 8, Raijon Laird 2, Michael Cooper 12, Avery McDuffy 3, Monnie McGee 8.
Bedford NL (9-5, 3-1): Colten Leach 12, Colton Staggs 22, Noah Godlevske 21.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 7 (Singleton 3, McGee 2, Cooper, McDuffy); Bedford NL 7 (Godlevske 5, Staggs 2).
DRAGONS CLOBBER CUBS
MADISON — Kaden Oliver finished with 14 points in his return to Madison to lead Silver Creek to a 63-39 win Friday night.
Oliver, who transferred from the Cubs to the Dragons last year, also had four assists and three rebounds in the victory.
The two teams were tied at 8-all at the end of the first quarter before Creek outscored Madison 20-10 to take a 28-18 lead into the locker room. The Dragons increased that lead to 37-18 through three quarters on the way to the win.
Freshman Kasen Daeger added 10 points for Silver Creek (8-6), which will visit Bloomington South at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
SILVER CREEK 63, MADISON 39
Silver Creek 8 20 17 18 — 63
Madison 8 10 8 13 — 39
Silver Creek (8-6): Hayden Garten 8, Kaden Oliver 14, Kasen Daeger 10, Walker Hoffman 6, Nate Davidson 5, Kyle Roberts 2, Isaiah Ball 4, Cameron Wheeler 2, Jace Burton 9, Jarron Miles 2, Jayce Just 1.
Madison (2-12): Mason Davis 12, Quincy Reynolds 11, Liam Murphy 2, James Schafer 4, Ryder Jones 4, Landon True 5, Clayton Benkart 1.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 4 (Daeger 2, Davidson, Oliver); Madison 2 (Reynolds, True).
ROCK CREEK ROLLS
CANNELTON — Marial Diper and Keajuan Beco scored 22 points apiece to lead Rock Creek to an 87-45 win Friday evening.
The Lions built a 49-18 halftime lead on the way to ending their nine-game losing streak.
Rock Creek (3-11) will visit Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
HUSKIES HOLD OFF ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Evansville North held off host New Albany for a 65-60 win Friday night at the Doghouse.
The Huskies led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, 27-25 at halftime and 43-39 through three periods en route to victory.
Jeremy Rose tallied a team-high 15 points while Josten Carter finished with 14 for the Bulldogs (8-7), who will visit Jasper at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
EVANSVILLE NORTH 65, NEW ALBANY 60
Evans. North 14 13 16 22 — 65
New Albany 12 13 14 21 — 60
Evansville North (5-11): Keamare Barnes 15, Sam McKinney 11, Brayden Huebner 20, Bryson Chapman 10, Cayden Gelhausen 8, Kaleb Harris 1.
New Albany (8-7): Tommy Devine 8, Josten Carter 14, Jeremy Rose 15, Jordan Treat 4, Rylan Schrink 4, Chris Lampkins 2, Kenny Watson 2, Chase Loesch 9.
BRAVES BEAT PIRATES
BROWNSTOWN — Class 2A No. 8 Brownstown Central downed Charlestown 81-42 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
The Pirates (8-9, 1-4) will host Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
BULLDOGS BEAT BRAVES
ORLEANS — Class A No. 1 Orleans beat Borden 61-26 Friday night.
The Braves (11-6) will look to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, when they visit Christian Academy.
