NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy outscored sixth-ranked Evansville Christian 39-32 in the second half to rally for a 64-59 win Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 27-25 at the break before the Warriors outscored the visitors 18-7 in the decisive third period. Evansville Christian rallied in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough.
Sophomore Joshua Renfro scored a game-high 27 points while Caleb Roy contributed 17 for CAI (11-5), which will visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
CAI 64, EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 59
Ev. Christian 15 12 7 25 — 59
Chr. Academy 7 18 18 21 — 64
Evansville Christian (11-8): Jake Schnepper 18, Kaden Naab 7, Luke Davis 10. Josiah Dunham 21, Andrew Lynn 3.
Christian Academy (11-5): Caleb Roy 17, Joshua Renfro 27, David Cook 9, Nate Doss 4, Elijah Logsdon 2, Lucas Gillespie 5.
3-point field goals: Evansville Christian 9 (Schnepper 4, Dunham 3, Lynn, Naab); CAI 7 (Renfro 4, Roy 2, Gillespie).
.
PIONEERS CLIP CORYDON
PROVIDENCE — Casey Kaelin tallied 18 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to help Class 2A No. 7 Providence to a 67-48 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Saturday afternoon at the Larkin Center.
The Pioneers led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter, 27-17 at halftime and 39-31 through three periods en route to their 11th win in a row.
“Corydon is a talented and well-coached team,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “Both teams played hard. It was a physical game. We had some bright spots from several of our players and some areas of improvement as a team that we will work on. Overall, a good win as we prepare for the upcoming games down the stretch.”
Quentin Hesse added 15 points, all on 3-pointers, while Grant Seebold scored 13.
Both teams will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The Pioneers will visit New Albany while Corydon Central will host Eastern.
.
PROVIDENCE 67, CORYDON CENTRAL 48
Corydon Central 7 10 14 17 — 48
Providence 13 14 12 26 — 65
Corydon Central (15-5): Tyler Fessel 19, Jalen Fowler 6, Anthony Martin 13, T-Mac Wilkinson 5, Austin Vaughn 3.
Providence (14-3): Quentin Hesse 15, Casey Kaelin 22, Noah Lovan 8, Jaden Johnson 1, Grant Seebold 13, Carter Lannan 4, Brian Wall 2.
3-point field goals: Corydon Central 7 (Fessel 4, Martin 2, Wilkinson); Providence 10 (Hesse 5, Seebold 3, Kaelin).
.
BRAVES BEAT BLACKHAWKS
BORDEN — Led by Kasym Nash, host Borden outscored Springs Valley 26-10 in the fourth quarter to post a 67-51 win Saturday afternoon.
The Braves led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and 33-26 at halftime before the Blackhawks outscored the hosts 15-8 in the third period to tie the score at 41. In the final frame, though, Nash netted 15 of his game-high 22 points to fuel Borden’s victory.
Alex Schuler added 16 points, 14 in the first half, while Derrick Fuller-Tucker added 10 for the Braves (13-6), who will visit West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
BORDEN 67, SPRINGS VALLEY 51
Springs Valley 10 16 15 10 — 51
Borden 17 16 8 26 — 67
Springs Valley (6-12): Max Pendley 1, Konner Chase 19, Jaheim Hamilton 8, Xander Cook 2, Marvic Land 2, Christian Hamilton 7, Deion Edwards 9, Larron Childers 3.
Borden (13-6): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 10, Alex Schuler 16, Kasym Nash 22, AJ Agnew 5, Judd Missi 4, Zander Keith 4, Brody Kennedy 2, Garrett Schmidt 2.
3-point field goals: Springs Valley 3 (Chase 2, C. Hamilton); Borden 5 (Nash 2, Schuler 2, Keith).
.
DRAGONS DOWN INDIANS
MILAN — Silver Creek built a 25-point halftime lead en route to a 69-40 win at Milan on Saturday afternoon.
The Dragons led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter and 39-14 at halftime before outscoring the Indians 30-25 in the second half.
Kaden Oliver netted a game-high 19 points to lead a balanced attack for Creek, which also received 11 from Jace Burton and eight from Cameron Wheeler.
The Dragons (10-7) will visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 69, MILAN 40
Silver Creek 20 19 15 15 — 69
Milan 6 8 18 7 — 40
Silver Creek (10-7): Hayden Garten 6, Kaden Oliver 19, Walker Hoffman 7, Jace Burton 11, Nate Davidson 6, Jake Nickens 2, Kyle Roberts 6, Cameron Wheeler 8, Jayce Just 2, Jerron Miles 2.
Milan (6-11): Brayden Rohrig 7, Ben Riehle 9, Kohen Rinear 5, Micah Norman 9, Gabe Riehle 5, Jonny Volk 2, Alex Wenger 3.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 2 (Roberts 2); Milan 4 (Norman, G. Riehle, Rinear, Rohrig).
.
BULLDOGS BEAT EAST
COLUMBUS — Sophomore Rylan Schrink netted 19 points to lead New Albany to a 64-53 win at Columbus East on Saturday afternoon.
Chris Lampkins added 17 points, Jeremy Rose 13 and Jordan Treat 12 for the Bulldogs, who ended their six-game losing streak.
New Albany (9-9, 3-2) will host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
MUSTANGS WIN 5TH IN A ROW
NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington won its fifth straight game Saturday, outlasting visiting Switzerland County 58-50.
The Mustangs (9-10) will visit Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
TROJANS TOP FLOYD
FLOYD CENTRAL — Visiting Center Grove downed Floyd Central 58-48 Saturday afternoon.
The Trojans led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, 28-20 at halftime and 44-34 through three periods en route to victory.
The Highlanders (4-13) will host Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
