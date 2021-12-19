NEW ALBANY — Joshua Renfro, Brady Dunn and Myles Morgan combined for 51 points to lead host Christian Academy to a 62-51 victory over visiting Charlestown on Saturday night.
Renfro, a freshman, scored a game-high 18 points while Dunn netted 17 and Myles Morgan 16 for the Warriors.
CAI led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter, 24-17 at halftime and 38-36 at the conclusion of the third period before outpointing the Pirates 24-15 in the final frame.
The Warriors lived at the free throw line in the fourth, connecting on 17 of their 20 foul shots to preserve the win.
Chase Benner scored 15 points to lead Charlestown while Jake Helton netted 11.
CAI (3-2) will face Springs Valley at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the second game of Henryville's McKee Munk Invitational. Charlestown is idle until the Pirates play their first game of the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
CAL 62, CHARLESTOWN 51
Charlestown 4 13 19 15 — 51
Chr. Academy 12 12 14 24 — 62
Charlestown (3-4): Chase Benner 15, Jake Ottersbach 8, Trace Thierman 6, Austin Pickrell 7, Jake Helton 11.
Christian Academy (3-2): Joshua Renfro 18, Nathan Whitten 5, Brady Dunn 17, Caleb Roy 4, Myles Morgan 16, David Cook 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (Helton 3, Pickerell); CAI 9 (Renfro 4, Morgan 2, Dunn, Roy, Whitten).
STARS SHOOT DOWN DRAGONS
BEDFORD — Kaedyn Bennett tallied 17 points to pace four in double digits and lead host Bedford North Lawrence to a 64-51 victory over Silver Creek on Saturday night.
The Stars led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter before the Dragons got within 30-29 at halftime. BNL, however, outscored Silver Creek 11-9 in the third period and 23-13 in the fourth for the victory.
Silver Creek senior standout Branden Northern netted a game-high 27 points. However, he was the only Dragon in double figures as Hayden Garten and Zac Stricker scored nine apiece.
Silver Creek (3-3) next faces Southwestern at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the first round of the Jefferson County Tournament.
BEFORD NL 64, SILVER CREEK 51
Silver Creek 9 20 9 13 — 51
Bedford NL 16 14 11 23 — 64
Silver Creek (3-3): Hayden Garten 9, Trey Schoen 4, Branden Northern 27, Zac Stricker 9, Bryce Henderson 2.
Bedford NL (2-4): Kaedyn Bennett 17, Jett Jones 9, Colton Staggs 5, Trace Rynders 10, Colten Leach 13, Kole Bailey 10.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 9 (Northern 5, Garten 3, Stricker); Bedford NL (Bennett 4, Rynders 2).
PIONEERS TOP TIGERS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence topped Evansville Memorial 64-59 Saturday night.
Cade Carver tallied 13 points to pace five Pioneers in double digits. Tyler Simmons added 12, Grant Seebold 11 while Casey Kaelin and Max Beatty netted 10 points apiece.
Providence (5-2) will be back in action on Dec. 28, when it plays its first game in the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament.
MUSKETEERS EDGE BRAVES
SALEM — Eastern outlasted Borden 57-55 Saturday night in the championship game of the First Harrison Bank Holiday Tournament.
The Braves (4-3) will host Tecumseh at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
MUSTANGS TAME TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — New Washington led 22-7 at the end of the first quarter en route to a 75-53 win at Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Saturday night.
The Mustangs increased their lead to 35-18 by halftime and 51-32 at the end of the third period on the way to victory.
New Wash (2-3, 1-0) will host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
BULLDOGS BEAT HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Orleans downed host Henryville 43-29 Saturday night.
Sam Guernsey scored nine points to pace the Hornets (2-6), who host Crothersville at 10 a.m. Thursday morning in the first game of their McKee Munk Invitational.
GREYHOUNDS DOWN 'DOGS
CARMEL — Host Carmel clipped New Albany 36-24 Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (2-4) will host Tell City at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
