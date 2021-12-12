CLARKSVILLE — Scottsburg erased a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes to rally for a 65-64 win at Providence on Saturday night.
The Pioneers led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and 33-24 at halftime before the Warriors battled back. Scottsburg pulled within 46-39 by the conclusion of the third period, but Providence still led by double digits in the final frame before the Warriors' finishing flourish.
"We really executed the game plan until the last five minutes," Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller said. "We didn't stay home with shooters and they made shot after shot from the perimeter. We had a few costly turnovers too."
Casey Kaelin tallied 21 points to pace Providence (4-1) while Jaden Johnson added 13.
"Very tough loss when you have control of the game," Miller said. "Scottsburg is a very good team. Credit to them for making plays. Our guys played hard and played well. We just did not finish down the stretch with high-level execution, as we had done most of the game."
The Pioneers will be back in action when they host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
SCOTTSBURG 65, PROVIDENCE 64
Scottsburg 8 16 15 26 — 65
Providence 15 18 13 18 — 64
Scottsburg (4-1): Hayden Cutter 3, Caden Richardson 6, Jack Miller 13, Wyatt Zellers 14, Kody Clancy 12, McGinnis 9, Colby Hall 3, Jacob Martin 3.
Providence (4-1): Cade Carver 1, Quentin Hesse 9, Casey Kaelin 21, Tyler Simmons 4, Jaden Johnson 13, Grant Williams 5, Grant Seebold 6, Max Beatty 4, Charlie Scott 1.
3-point field goals: Providence 6 (Hesse 3, Kaelin 2, Seebold).
.
MUSKETEERS BEAT GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Eastern's Cade Jones scored 40 points — all in the first three quarters — to lead the Musketeers to an 84-57 win at Clarksville in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes Saturday night.
The Musketeers led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter before they took control in the second, when they outscored the Generals 27-14 to build a 45-27 halftime lead. Eastern then outpointed Clarksville 27-16 in the third period, thanks to 19 points from Jones.
Jacob Cherry added 14 points and Bransun White 10 for the Musketeers (4-1), who next face Salem at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the second game of the Washington County Invitational.
Dakota Capps tallied a team-high 29 points to pace the Generals, while Ashton Leezer and Caleb Cummings netted eight apiece.
Clarksville (2-3) will next host Southwestern (4-0) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
EASTERN 84, CLARKSVILLE 57
Eastern 18 27 27 14 — 84
Clarksville 13 14 16 14 — 57
Eastern (4-1): Cade Jones 40, Kaden Temple 4, Jacob Cherry 14, Yancey Edlin 7, Eli Guthrie 9, Bransun White 10.
Clarksville (2-3): Anthony Huffman 6, Dakota Capps 29, Ashton Leezer 8, Jacob Seward 2, Caleb Cummings 8, Kevonne Murrell 2.
3-point field goals: Eastern 9 (Jones 6, Edlin 2, White); Clarksville 6 (Capps 2, Huffman 2, Leezer 2).
.
LIONS BEAT BULLDOGS
SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek rolled to a 67-40 victory over visiting Cannelton on Saturday afternoon.
Jaleb Treat tallied 14 points to lead a balanced attack for the Lions. Isaiah Ball added 13, Gavin Gullion netted nine and Marial Diper eight while Jonathan Boggs and Memphis Jackson scored seven apiece.
Rock Creek (3-1) will visit Louisville Holy Cross at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
FLOYD FALLS IN OT
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Host Jeffersontown (Ky.) outlasted Floyd Central 64-59 in overtime Saturday night in the final contest of the Chargers' Gaslight Shootout.
The Highlanders, who were coming off a 31-point win over rival New Albany the night before, led 17-12 at the end of the first period and 30-28 at halftime before J-town rallied. The Chargers tied it up at 43 at the end of the third quarter and it was deadlocked at 54 at the conclusion of regulation before Jeffersontown outscored Floyd 10-5 in the extra session to pull out the victory.
Floyd Central (3-1) will next visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
JETS DOWN HORNETS
HOPE — Host Hauser outscored Henryville 24-6 in the second half to rally for a 46-32 win Saturday night.
The Hornets led 26-22 at intermission before the Jets rallied.
Henryville (1-5) will next visit Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in its Southern Athletic Conference-opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.