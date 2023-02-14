CROTHERSVILLE — Christian Academy outscored Crothersville 34-17 in the second half to pull away for a 53-35 win Tuesday night.
The Warriors led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter and 19-16 at halftime before outpointing the Tigers 17-9 in the third period and 17-8 in the final frame en route to their sixth straight victory.
Caleb Roy tallied a game-high 20 points to lead the way for CAI while David Cook contributed 10.
The Warriors will next host Cannelton at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
CAI 53, CROTHERSVILLE 35
Chr. Academy 9 10 17 17 — 53
Crothersville 8 8 9 8 — 35
CAI (15-5): Caleb Roy 20, Joshua Renfro 7, Matthew Carter 8, David Cook 10, Nate Doss 6, Lucas Gillespie 2.
Crothersville (8-11): Preston West 15, Lucas Hilton 10, Curtis Thompson 4, Elijah Plasse 2, Beau Napier 4.
3-point field goals: CAI 3 (Cook, Renfro, Roy); Crothersville 0.
EASTERN RALLIES PAST ROCK CREEK
PEKIN — Host Eastern outscored Rock Creek 29-13 in the second half to rally for a 55-41 win Tuesday night.
The two teams were tied at 13 at the end of the first quarter before the Lions edged ahead 28-26 by halftime. However the Musketeers tallied the first 14 points of the second half on their way to outscoring Rock Creek 18-5 in the period.
Kaden Temple tallied a team-high 13 points to lead four in double digits for Eastern, which also received 12 from Jacob Cherry, 11 from Cody Banet and 10 from Yancey Edlin.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Rock Creek will travel to Trinity Lutheran while Eastern will visit Brownstown.
VALLEY ENDS MUSTANGS’ WIN STREAK
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Springs Valley outscored New Washington 22-10 in the final frame to pull away for a 74-60 win Tuesday night.
The Mustangs led 20-17 at the end of the first quarter and 36-34 at halftime before the Blackhawks outscored them 18-14 in the third period to edge ahead 52-50 en route to ending New Wash’s six-game win streak.
Deion Edwards scored a game-high 32 points for Springs Valley (7-13).
Senior Matthew Arthur tallied a team-high 22 while his younger brother Mason scored 21 — all on 3-pointers — for the Mustangs (10-11), who will visit South Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
SPRINGS VALLEY 74, NEW WASHINGTON 60
Springs Valley 17 17 18 22 — 74
New Washington 20 16 14 10 — 60
Springs Valley (7-13): Deion Edwards 32, Konner Chase 8, Larron Childers 8, Xander Cook 8, Keaton Prichett 2, Christian Hamilton 2, Maverick Land 6, Jaheim Hamilton 6, Max Pendley 2.
New Washington (10-11): Matthew Arthur 22, Mason Arthur 21, Paul Giltner 6, Mason Thompson 4, Luke Woods 3, Connor Shaffer 4.
3-point field goals: Springs Valley 7 (Chase 2, Childers 2, Land 2, Edwards); New Washington 12 (Mas. Arthur 7, Mat. Arthur 3, Thompson, Woods).
BRAVES BEAT FLOYD
BROWNSTOWN — Jack Benter tallied a game-high 27 points to lead Class 2A No. 6 Brownstown Central to a 70-47 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Tuesday night in a game that was delayed because of another broken backboard.
This time it was Brownstown's Adam Stahl who shattered the backboard, this time before the game, and not Benter.
After the backboard was replaced, the Braves led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, 25-16 at the break and 49-34 through three periods before extending their advantage in the final frame.
Brownstown (16-4) will host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in a Mid-Southern Conference clash. If the Braves win they'll clinch the league title outright.
Floyd Central (6-14) will visit Bloomington North at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CRAWFORD BEATS BORDEN
MARENGO — Host Crawford County clipped Borden 60-54 Tuesday night.
The Braves led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter before the Wolfpack outscored them 22-11 in the second period to take a 27-22 lead into the locker room at halftime. Crawford extended its advantage to 42-31 through three periods. Borden rallied in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough.
Isaac Nickelson tallied a team-high 23 points while Laken Belcher added 19 for the Wolfpack (6-15).
Kasym Nash tallied a game-high 32 points in the loss. The junior hit seven 3-pointers, two 2-pointers and went 7 for 7 from the free throw line. Zander Keith added 10 points for the Braves (14-7), who will host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
CRAWFORD COUNTY 60, BORDEN 54
Borden 11 11 9 23 — 54
Crawford 5 22 15 18 — 60
Borden (14-7): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 7, Alex Schuler 2, Kasym Nash 32, Judd Missi 3, Zander Keith 10.
Crawford County (6-15): Isaac Nickelson 23, Zander Sattler 4, Laken Belcher 19, Blake Seibert 13, Nash Stroud 1.
3-point field goals: Borden 9 (Nash 7, Keith 2); Crawford County 4 (Belcher 2, Nickelson, Seibert).
