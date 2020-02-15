NEW ALBANY — Four players scored in double figures to lead Christian Academy to a 58-36 visiting over visiting Oldenburg Academy on Saturday afternoon.
Ethan Carrier scored a game-high 14 points, while Bailey Conrad added 13, T.J. Proctor tallied 12 and Caleb Doss contributed 11 for the Warriors, who led 9-0 at the end of the first quarter and 20-12 at halftime before outscoring the Twisters 22-13 in the third quarter and 16-11 in the final frame.
CAI (14-7), which has won eight of its last nine games, visits Christian Academy of Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CAI 58, OLDENBURG ACADEMY 36
Oldenburg Academy=0=12=13=11=—=36
Christian Academy=9=11=22=16=—=58
Oldenburg Academy (12-7): Andrew Oesterling 3, Wil Freeland 3, Jake Johnson 14, Dempsy Bohman 8, Nick Folop 5, Pros Moorman 3.
Christian Academy (14-7): T.J. Proctor 12, Ethan Carrier 14, Josh Hahn 6, Bailey Conrad 13, Caleb Doss 11, Chris Ballew 2.
3-point field goals: Oldenburg 6 (Bohman 2, Johnson 2, Folop, Moorman); CAI 8 (Carrier 4, Doss 3, Conrad).
RED DEVILS ROLL OVER PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Jeffersonville picked up its ninth victory in 10 games, beating host Jennings County 72-46 in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Saturday night.
The victory moved the Red Devils (15-5, 5-1) into a tie with Bedford North Lawrence (14-8, 5-1) atop the HHC standings. Both have one league game left.
Jeff plays at Louisville Ballard, one of Kentucky's top teams, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
WOLFPACK STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Visiting Crawford County held off host Henryville for a 54-43 victory Saturday night.
The Hornets (7-13) play at West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
