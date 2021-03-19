SELLERSBURG — Now it's Trey Schoen's turn.
At least he hopes it is.
Three weeks after watching his father, Scott, coach the Silver Creek girls' team to the Class 3A state title at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the junior guard would like nothing more than to help the Dragons earn a return trip to Bankers. At 1 p.m. today, Schoen and second-ranked Silver Creek (23-4) face No. 6 Guerin Catholic (21-3) in the first game of the Seymour Semistate at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium.
If the Dragons can beat the Golden Eagles, and then win again in two weeks, the younger Schoen would have a state title of his own to match that of his father.
"I've heard that (it's my turn) from everybody. Mostly from him," Trey Schoen said with a laugh earlier this week.
"We've got one state champ in the house," Scott Schoen quipped a few weeks ago.
Trey Schoen was a freshman when Silver Creek won the state title in 2019. He didn't see any varsity action, but as a member of the junior varsity he practiced against the elder Dragons.
"For games I would always go up into the student section and I would cheer," he said. "Just being up there, when we won, the feeling was just amazing. I can't even imagine what it was like being in the game and on the court whenever that all went down."
Two years later Schoen is a starter who contributes well beyond the 5.2 points and 1.7 rebounds a gamer he averages.
"There's so many things Trey does that don't make the stat sheet," Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. "The North Harrison game (in the sectional semifinals) comes down to we're up one and (Cougar Logan) McIntire shoots a 3. There's a long rebound and (North Harrison forward Langon) Hatton's going to grab it, he's got it in his hands, then Trey Schoen knocks it out of his hands and Koop(er Jacobi) gets it and Koop makes two free throws. Trey doesn't get a stat for that, but that's the most important play of the game almost.
"(In last Saturday's regional semifinals) we're playing Heritage Hills in the guts of the game, I think it's a one-point game in the fourth quarter, and Trey forces a five-second call on the ball-handler. You don't get a stat for that, but that's just as important as somebody on our team making a 3. His presence is invaluable."
For his part, Schoen is just happy to help the Dragons win in any way he can. Although, he does particularly take pride in his defense.
"I'm just a decent player out here, doing stuff that always doesn't get the most glory or anything like that, but is necessary for our team to win," he said. "I'll come out here and I'll get put up against one of the best players and basically just dog them the entire game."
"I would not wish a game of Trey Schoen guarding you on my worst enemy," Hoffman added. "One of the strengths of our team is perimeter defense, and he's the reason why. ... You find out who the best player on the other team is and he's usually on him."
Some of Schoen's defensive-mindedness can likely be traced to the football field. The 6-foot, 165-pounder is coming off a breakout season on the gridiron for the Dragons.
As a running back/wide receiver, Schoen accounted for 1,176 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns for Creek, who won their first-ever Mid-Southern Conference title and went unbeaten during the regular season. However, he took just as much pride in his defensive play at cornerback as he did his offensive success.
"Offense is definitely fun. It's one of those things where that's where you get all the glory, but for me, there's no better feeling you get than when you smoke a kid — they're coming at you, you're coming at them and you just hit'em," he said. "There's just no better feeling than that, completely going through them."
Schoen likes to bring that football mentality to the basketball court.
"The essence of it is the same on defense, you just stick to your guy," he said. "Obviously you can't be as aggressive as you can be in football, but as a corner, which is what I play, you keep your hands on them and apply pressure to'em — just make their life a living hell throughout the game."
Schoen knows he has his work cut out for him today as Guerin Catholic features a formidable backcourt in Joseph Bobilya and Kaleb Edwards, who average 17.7 and 15.4 points per game respectively.
"Our perimeter defense is going to be very important, shutting down number 3 (Bobilya), because he's a very hot 3-point shooter," Schoen said.
Schoen himself is a 40-percent shooter from long range. That shouldn't come as a surprise considering his father was a standout shooter during his careers at South Central High School and Georgetown College. As for who is the better shooter, father or son, that is a point of contention in the Schoen household.
"It depends. We both have our different days, but one on one I've got him beat," Trey Schoen said. "I've beat him the last three, but he won't admit it, obviously."
However, the elder Schoen does admit that he enjoys watching his son play.
"It's easy for me to sit up there (in the stands) and just watch and be a dad," Scott Schoen said.
Sitting in the stands at Bankers Life Fieldhouse wasn't as easy for Trey Schoen.
"I was stressed out," he said. "I don't think I stopped moving. ... My mom kept on grabbing me and I was like, 'You can't be touching me right now,'" he recalled. "But it was amazing, his look when that final buzzer sounded."
Trey Schoen hopes to have that similar look in two weeks.
