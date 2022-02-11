CLARKSVILLE — Providence made seven of its first eight shots of the second half, blitzing rival New Albany 51-36 Friday night at the Larkin Center.
“That’s about as a complete game as we’ve played all season,” Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller said.
It was the third straight victory, and eighth in nine games for Providence (14-4).
“If we played well tonight, I thought we had a good shot,” Miller said. “It makes a big difference when you hit some shots."
The Pioneers 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and 19-18 at halftime before their offensive eruption, which was highlighted by a couple of 3-pointers by senior Max Beatty.
When reserve Quentin Hesse hit a 12-footer with 3 minutes, 29 seconds left in the third quarter, Providence led 36-24, prompting a timeout from New Albany coach Jim Shannon.
“They came out on fire,” Shannon said of the Pioneers. “They’re a nice ball club and they play well together.”
Providence, however, didn’t score in the last 3:29 of the the quarter. The Pioneers led 36-28 heading into the final frame.
New Albany (9-8), though, couldn’t take full advantage of the door left open. In fact, the Bulldogs didn’t score a single point for almost seven minutes after they trimmed the deficit to eight on a basket by Josten Carter.
“You’ve got to come out and knock down a few shots, and we didn’t,” Shannon said. “Hopefully Saturday (at Silver Creek) we’ll be able to make a few.”
Providence then started the fourth period with a 10-0 spurt to stretch its lead to 46-28 following a free throw by Grant Williams with 3:37 to play.
The Pioneers held New Albany standout guard Tucker Biven to just four points on 2 of 8 shooting.
“He’s a tremendous player, he’s one of the best players in our area. So, we had to give him a lot of focus in order to try and contain a player of that caliber," Miller said.
Casey Kaelin led the Pioneers with 14 points, including nine in the first quarter and five in the fourth. Beatty and Grant Wiliams added nine apiece.
Carter led the Bulldogs with nine points in spite of being slowed by an injury. It's a quick turnaround for New Albany, which will visit Silver Creek at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.
The Pioneers, meanwhile, are scheduled to host North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
PROVIDENCE 51, NEW ALBANY 36
New Albany 9 9 10 8 — 36
Providence 14 5 17 15 — 51
New Albany (9-8): Tommy Devine 7, Josten Carter 9, Jordan Treat 2, Tucker Biven 4, Maddox Schmelz 2, Case Loesch 6, Jayden Thompson 6.
Providence (14-4): Quentin Hesse 4, Casey Kaelin 14, Tyler Simmons 8, Jaden Johnson 2, Grant Williams 9, Grant Seebold 5, Max Beatty 9.
3-point goals: New Albany 5 (Devine, Loesch 2, Thompson 2); Providence 3 (Beatty 2, Kaelin, Seebold).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.