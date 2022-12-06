BOYS' BASKETBALL: Second-half surge leads Warriors to win

NEW ALBANY — It was like waiting for something good to happen.
After struggling with its shooting in the first half, Christian Academy’s collective stroke came alive in the second half.
Sophomore guard Joshua Renfro tallied 13 of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter to lead the host Warriors to a 46-29 triumph over Clarksville on Tuesday night.
CAI (3-0) led by two (16-14) at halftime before outscoring the Generals 30-15 after intermission, including 16-2 in the final frame.
“We just started hitting our shots,” Renfro said. “We had some good looks in the first and second quarters. Once we got our confidence going, it was over.”
In the fourth quarter, Renfro had an old-fashioned, three-point play and David Cook netted five of his 15 points. Matthew Carter and Eli Logsdon also hit key 3-pointers for the Warriors.
Clarksville (1-3) stayed close because of its rugged zone, but too many missed shots and turnovers hurt the Generals.
“A key coming in was we knew we would have to grind it out. They took us out of a lot of things we wanted to do,” second-year Clarksville coach Kyle Hankins said. “I thought Robert Lamar did a really good job defensively. South of Indianapolis, (Renfro)’s one of the better guards … as good a guard as there is. He can really shoot it.”
Renfro was 7 of 15 from the field, but when he drew too much attention defensively other players stepped up.
“You can look at it two ways. I was frustrated, as a coach, that our offense didn’t look great. But man, our defense looked great,” CAI coach Hayden Casey said. “It did look ugly in the first half. They came out to take away Joshua, teams are going to do that to us. It was the first time to see what we’ve really worked on in practice.”
CAI’s defense did the same.
“Number three (Landon Radlein) and number five (Jacob Seward), we took them away,” Casey said. “Our Nate Doss did a great job on (Radlein) and Joshua did a great job on (Seward).”
Morgan Capps tallied 12 points to pace the Generals while Seward scored eight and Radlein finished with three.
Renfro looked like he turned an ankle in the third quarter and had to come out of the game.
However, he came back in and drilled a 3 minutes later for a 27-23 lead late in the period.
“He’s screaming in pain on the floor and the next thing we know he hits a big 3,” Casey said. “I can’t say enough about him, on both ends.”
Neither team got much done in the first half. The 2-3 zones that both played were troubling.
Clarksville led 8-5 at the end of the first quarter and 14-8 in the second period before the Warriors scored the last eight points of the half.
Cook’s old-fashioned three-point play after a steal sparked CAI to its 16-14 lead at the break.
“I have to do a better job of coaching when teams switch on us, that’s on me,” Hankins said. “My guys gave great effort. Once the ball quit going in we lost a little bit of traction, a little bit of belief. Again that’s on me, I’ve got to coach them up and make them believe and not have those offensive lulls.”
Both teams will be back in action Friday night. The Warriors will host sectional-rival Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. while the Generals will host Charlestown at the same time.
CAI 46, CLARKSVILLE 29
Clarksville 8 6 13 2 — 29
Ch. Academy 5 11 14 16 — 46
Clarksville (1-3): Morgan Capps 12, Landon Radlein 3, Jacob Seward 8, Ke’vonne Murrell 4, Robert Lamar 2.
CAI (3-0): Joshua Renfro 18, Matthew Carter 3, Eli Logsdon 4, David Cook 15, Nate Doss 4, Dylan Goodman 2.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 1 (Radlein); CAI 6 (Renfro 3, Carter, Cook, Logsdon).