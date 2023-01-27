BOYS' BASKETBALL: Second-half surge propels Pioneers past CAI

CLARKSVILLE — Casey Kaelin had a busy night.
The Providence senior swingman led the Pioneers in scoring and was named Homecoming king, as the Pioneers pulled away from Christian Academy for a 51-32 win Friday night at the Larkin Center.
The 6-foot-3 Kaelin led all scorers with 22 points, however he was more interested in talking about a sticky zone defense that limited the Warriors to only three second-half field goals.
“We have a lot of weapons on offense and defense. We came out and executed the game plan (after halftime), and got on the glass in the third quarter,” Kaelin said.
Class 2A No. 7 Providence (12-3) led 21-18 at halftime but came out in the second half more determined with its 2-3 zone and made things extremely difficult for CAI. The Pioneers had runs of 7-0 and 9-0 in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 19-6 to lead 37-24.
CAI scored four straight points but Quentin Hesse swished a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to put Providence up 40-24. Hesse had 12 of his 14 points in the period for the reigning state champs, who have won nine in a row.
“That’s what makes us so dynamic and tough to guard. I had a good first half but Hesse and (Grant) Seebold had a good second half,” Kaelin said.
The Warriors went just 3-for-10 from the field after intermission.
“They are state champions. They’ve got size, they’ve got athleticism and they they know how to play,” CAI guard Nate Doss said of the Pioneers.” I think that that was a real good practice game for us, especially with the postseason in a month.”
CAI (9-4), which had its three-game win streak snapped, will host sectional-rival Borden at 7:30 p.m. tonight in a rematch of last season’s sectional final.
“We have to get our minds right. We need to find out what we did wrong tonight and do it better,” Doss asid.
Doss was also impressed with Kaelin’s game.
“He a great player,” he said. “We kept switching defenses and crowded shooters.”
Providence held the ball for a better part of the fourth quarter and took only three field-goal attempts.
“The second half we did what we expect to do defensively,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “Credit Christian Academy, they played well and were playing their game. In the first half we weren’t playing our game.
“At halftime I reminded them what we are about and they responded. Kaelin got shots for others and we locked down defensively and got on the board.”
Kaelin also escorted Homecoming queen Susie Grigg at halftime.
“It’s great to see all this come together as a senior,” Kaelin said. “This is what I will remember about my high school career. This was really something.”
Providence will next host South Central on Thursday.
.
PROVIDENCE 51, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 32
Chr. Academy 11 7 6 8 — 32
Providence 11 10 19 11 — 51
Christian Academy (9-4): Caleb Roy 2, Matthew Carter 6, David Cook 10, Nate Doss 6, Joshua Renfro 4, Eli Logsdon 4.
Providence (12-3): Quentin Hesse 14, Casey Kaelin 22, Noah Lovan 2, Jaden Johnson 4, Carter Lannan 7, Brian Wall 2.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 4 (Carter 2, Doss, Cook); Providence 7 (Kaelin 3, Hesse 3, Lannan).
JV score: Providence 60, Christian Academy 20.