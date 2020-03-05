The first-round sectional games are in the books.
Save Jennings County’s 59-53 victory over New Albany in the Class 4A games at Seymour, things pretty much went as expected.
Action figures to heat up this weekend, beginning with tonight’s semifinals and culminating in Saturday’s championship games.
With that in mind, let's take a quick glance at each sectional involving our local schools.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR
One of the biggest games should be tonight’s Class 4A Seymour semi between Floyd Central (16-6) and Jeffersonville (18-5). Tip off is slated for 6 p.m. at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium.
The two teams played one of the most exciting games of the regular season Jan. 17 in Floyds Knobs. That night, Jeff senior point guard Jacob Jones banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Red Devils a 49-46 victory over the Highlanders. It marked Jeffersonville’s second straight last-second win over Floyd.
The Highlanders will try to return serve tonight, but Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon knows it won’t be easy.
“It’s hard to have a singular key against them because they’ve got so many weapons,” Sturgeon said. “You’ve just got to try to keep them contained and not let them get out and get easy baskets, and not turn the ball over. And then try to keep Jones and [Tre] Coleman in check. They’ve got a bunch of guys that shoot it well, so it’s hard to give help on those guys.”
Especially on Jones.
“He’s just a difference-maker,” Sturgeon said of the Wisconsin-Green Bay-bound guard. “Nobody has anybody quite as quick and explosive as he is, he’s got another gear that it’s tough for anybody to match up with.”
The winner between Floyd and Jeff will face the victor between Bedford North Lawrence (15-9) and Jennings County (13-11) in Saturday night’s final.
CLASS 3A CORYDON CENTRAL
Tonight’s second semifinal at Corydon will pit Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek (23-2) against North Harrison (18-5) in what figures to be a very intriguing match-up. The Dragons are the defending state champions while the Cougars come in riding a 10-game winning streak.
“I think both [North Harrison coach Lou] Lefevre and I, we would both say this one’s all about the players,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. “Obviously he’s had a lot of success in the postseason and we’ve had some success too. This one will come down to the players and who’s going to make the plays most often.”
The Dragons clipped the Cougars 55-47 Dec. 13 in Sellersburg.
“We kind of knew going into the year that North Harrison would be one of the biggest threats in the sectional to win it,” Hoffman said. “They played us close at our place in the beginning, I’m expecting another battle.”
North Harrison is one of the few teams in the state that has size similar to Silver Creek. The Cougars feature 6-foot-10 junior forward Langdon Hatton and 6-5 senior forward Braden Jenkins, as well as 6-3 sophomore guard Logan McIntire, who tallied a game-high 25 points in North’s first-round win over Corydon Central on Wednesday night.
“I think rebounding is going to be a big key,” Hoffman said. “I’ve been so impressed with Jenkins. He’s been really tough all year. Him and Hatton both are just bears on the boards. They generate a lot of their offense on second- and third-chance opportunities.”
“[Logan] McIntire, I think, is the most improved player. He was a JV player last year. He can score and he’s a Division I prospect. He’s definitely made some strides. Containing him is going to be at the top of the to-do list as well.”
The Dragons, however, are focused on themselves.
“We’re getting back to 100 percent healthy and I really feel good about where we’re at,” Hoffman said. “It’s going to take our best effort. We told the kids there’s no more getting by with not playing your best game and sruuvign. Those days are over and they should be. Hopefully we bring our ‘A’ game.”
The victor of Friday’s first semi between Scottsburg (14-10) and Madison (12-12) will awaits the winner.
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN
The host Rebels (16-8) and Providence (16-7) appear to be on a collision course in Saturday night’s final. Southwestern takes on Henryville (7-16) in tonight’s first semifinal before the Pioneers play Switzerland County (6-17) in the second semi.
The Rebels rolled to a 68-51 win over Providence on Jan. 7 on their homecourt. However the Pioneers have won five of their last six games heading into tonight’s semis.
CLASS A BORDEN
New Washington (14-10) and South Central (9-15) will try to keep Lanesville (13-10) and Christian Academy (16-7) from meeting in a rematch of last season’s sectional final.
The Mustangs, who are coming off their 61-59 win over the host Braves in Tuesday night’s first round, will face the Eagles in tonight’s first semifinal. Lanesville won 57-45 at New Washington on Valentine’s Day.
The Rebels will meet the Warriors in tonight’s second game. CAI clobbered South Central 64-39 in New Albany on Dec. 20. If the Warriors win again they could face the Eagles, who topped them 64-62 in last year’s title tilt.
